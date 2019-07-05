Doubling Up On Our Oil Long

Given the latest projection, we see WTI rising to $65. We will be looking to exit out of our UWT position as WTI goes above $60/bbl.

Import, export, and production delta suggest y-o-y US crude draw will be 460k b/d higher on a weekly basis to the end of September.

We doubled up our oil trading long position given the projected US crude storage draws.

Welcome to the doubling up edition of Oil Markets Daily!

At the start of 2019, we started an oil trading portfolio. All of our trades have been on the long side for now given our storage projections (yes, we are still perfecting it after 1 1/2 years). We missed badly on the bearish builds due to unplanned outages in April and May, but earlier returns made up for it. You can see the trades here:

Last week, we doubled up on our UWT long position. The reason being that our projections for US crude storage draws will continue from July to September. Seasonally, US crude storage also draws during this time period, but our estimation shows a much steeper draw trajectory.

One of the key inputs that lead us to this conclusion is the low level of crude imports bound for the US. As we've said before, lower Saudi crude exports to the US alongside Iraq will push total import volumes lower.

Keep in mind that in 2018, US crude imports in July, August, and September averaged 7.989 mb/d, 7.933 mb/d, and 7.846 mb/d, respectively.

The 3-month average is 7.923 mb/d.

This year? We see imports averaging ~1 mb/d lower than last year.

Last year saw US crude storage draw a total of 13.917 mbbls between July and September.

US oil production including adjustment last year averaged 11.2 mb/d and US crude exports averaged 1.84 mb/d.

For 2019, US oil production including adjustment will be ~12.8 mb/d or +1.6 mb/d. US crude exports are going to be ~2.9 mb/d or +1.06 mb/d.

The resulting delta is as follows:

+1.6 mb/d (production) - 1.06 mb/d (higher exports) - 1 mb/d (lower imports) = -460k b/d

There are 13 weeks in total, so the draw will be ~41.86 mbbls higher y-o-y.

As a result, we believe WTI would reach $65/bbl given the projected storage draws. So, for our long UWT trade, we are looking for exit levels above $60/bbl.

