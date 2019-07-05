Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical: Thesis Strengthens, Near-Term Catalysts Loom

Positive top-line data from an ongoing long-term extension study of UX007 in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorder has strengthened the case for its approval (NDA submission soon).

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE) have risen by 37% since my January update recommended readers establish a pilot position and accumulate dips in the near term as a turnaround appeared likely.

Now that the stock has pulled back from highs last seen in April, I'm looking forward to revisiting to determine how our thesis has progressed and what opportunity exists for readers to take advantage of.

Figure 1: RARE daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the above chart (daily advanced), we can observe Q4 2018's sickening decline (due in part to drug candidate UX007 flunking its phase 3 trial in patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome). From there, the stage was set for a rebound in 2019 via a potent mix of positive data readouts and positive regulatory developments. I like the look of the slow uptrend since June and current base in low 60s appears to be offering a potential buy point.

Overview

In my initial article and last update piece, I touched on the following keys to the bullish thesis:

While Mepsevii was thought capable of racking up only $100 million peak revenue, I reminded readers that approval added credibility to the story, and the Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher was sold to Novartis (NVS) for $130 million. European approval was another positive regulatory development.

Management made a brilliant move when they snatched up Dimension Therapeutics from another interested party without overpaying and received the smaller firm's intriguing gene therapy pipeline as a result. Key leadership appointments including addition of Camille Bedrosian, M.D. as EVP and Chief Medical Officer (served in same position prior at Alexion Pharmaceuticals) and Wladimir Hogenhuis as COO (served prior at GSK as SVP and GMP- Specialty Franchise) were also encouraging.

I pointed toward peak sales potential of $1 billion for burosumab in treating patients with XLH, noting the asset had already received the coveted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and that its BLA had been accepted by the FDA. From there, the drug was approved in the EU in children and adolescents as well as in the US for both pediatric AND adult XLH patients. Approved with drug name Crysvita, management seemed very pleased with launch so far (as of the end of Q3, they had 600 completed patient start forms, with 75% of those being naive to treatment and a 60% pediatric/40% adult patient split). Earlier it wasn't clear how many adult patients would get on a therapy, so the 40% number was quite encouraging. I also found an interesting discussion of a phase 1 study by KHK, where patients were taken off therapy after the initial treatment period and those patients clamored to get back on (a new protocol was set up to allow them to continue to receive treatment until Crysvita was approved).

Another overlooked asset that I highlighted previously was AAV gene therapy candidate DTX301 for OTC deficiency patients (those with late onset disease who were clinically stable and on a stable dose of alternate pathway medication). While promising results were reported for the first patient treated in low dose cohort, data for additional patients was disappointing. Management's hope here was to replicate initially promising data in all patients at the higher dose cohort (opportunity to treat 10,000 patients in the US, of whom 80% are late onset). Speaking of troubled programs, despite a flunked phase 3 trial for UX007 in FAOD, I noted that discussion of various prior trials and their outcomes were still compelling (such as a phase 2 study in 29 patients where they showed a 50% reduction in hospitalization days and compassionate use programs that demonstrated a similar result). I found it highly interesting how the company has an emergency IND process in place, so if patients are in the emergency room or ICU and request emergency access, the company provides UX007 for free within 48 hours (anecdotal evidence of these patients doing very well on treatment). While the goal is to file for approval in the European Union on phase 2 data as with the US, management noted that the former may require more data. If peak sales potential was in the range of $200-400 million (2,000-3,500 patients in the US), this program could provide a significant bump to the company's valuation if it eventually reaches approval.

Another asset that really drew my attention was AAV gene therapy candidate DTX401 for the treatment of glycogen storage disease type Ia (GSDIa), where initial data from low dose cohort was very encouraging (improved glucose control and increased time to hypoglycemia during fasting observed in all three patients along with the ability to sleep through the entire night without taking supplemental cornstarch). Based on initial results, I believed it wasn't a stretch to believe that even more dramatic results would be achieved in the second cohort. Keep in mind there are 6,000 patients globally with this scary condition, which is currently managed via taking 7 cups a day of cornstarch to keep blood sugar elevated (if patients miss a dose or "alarm" in the middle of the night, they can die). Complications include mortality, as well as renal issues, liver issues, and growth in puberty issues. 70-80% of these patients have long-term complications of the disease despite current cornstarch therapy.

Lastly, I reminded readers of the company's deep pipeline that could fuel growth for years to come, key collaborations with Takeda (50/50 profit share for 5 years then tiered revenue share) and KHK, and management's wealth of experience, which should instill confidence as they continue to execute. I continued to expect additional strategic in-licensing of novel assets, such as the company's move to acquire a global license for REGENXBIO's (RGNX) NAV Vectors, including AAV9, for the treatment of CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder.

Figure 2: Pipeline with addressable patient opportunity (Source: corporate presentation)

With Crysvita launch going fairly well and three additional programs to enter the clinic in 2020, my initial impression is that the present is still an ideal time to scoop up some shares.

Select Recent Developments & Upcoming Milestones

On January 22, the company announced positive top-line data from an ongoing long-term extension study of UX007 in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorder, demonstrating sustained reductions in the duration and frequency of major clinical events and a long-term safety profile similar to what had previously been observed with the study drug. 75 patients were enrolled in the long-term safety and efficacy study including 24 patients who were previously enrolled in the company-sponsored phase 2 study, 20 naive patients who had not previously been treated with UX007, and 31 patients from expanded access or investigator-sponsored studies. Median annualized major clinical event and duration rates during the extension treatment period were zero. Over the entire treatment period, patients experienced 67 percent reduction in median annualized event rate and a 66 percent reduction in the median annualized duration rate. Two deaths during extension trial were deemed related to disease progression. Management continued to guide for NDA submission in mid-2019.

Figure 3: UX-007 data from extension study strengthens the case for approval (Source: corporate presentation)

In February, the company decided to replenish its cash reserves with a secondary offering, consisting of 5.1 million shares priced at $60. Investment banks involved included BofA/Merrill, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, and Cowen.

On June 19, the company announced a licensing agreement with Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) to discover and develop mRNA, DNA, and siRNA therapeutics for up to 12 rare disease targets. Financial terms included $6 million upfront cash payment to Arcturus as well as the purchase of 2.4 million shares of common stock at $10 per share (Ultragenyx retained option to purchase additional 600,000 shares of common stock at $16 per share). As one can imagine, milestone payments and royalties on commercial sales are involved as well. The first disclosed indication is Glycogen Storage Disease Type III, with filing of Investigational New Drug application for this mRNA therapeutic program, UX053, expected in 2020.

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $715.3 million as compared to net loss of $96.8 million. Total revenue increased to $18.2 million, with $14.5 million of that being Crysvita sales.

As for future catalysts of note, growing Crysvita sales in upcoming quarterly updates, near-term NDA submission for UX007 in LC-FAOD, third dose cohort data for DTX301 in the phase 1/2 study, and second-dose cohort results from phase 1/2 study of DTX401 could drive near term upside.

Figure 4: Near-term clinical and regulatory catalysts (Source: corporate presentation)

Final Thoughts

To conclude, management has done well to focus on three therapeutic areas (bone/endocrine, metabolic, neuromuscular) and stay flexible in regards to selecting the optimal treatment modality for each indication targeted. Instead of doing much of initial discovery work themselves, I find the current model of partnering and finding investigators with ideas that help them accomplish their goals to be an ideal way to continue expanding the pipeline which should drive growth for years to come (Arcturus deal being the latest example). Management's excellent track record of execution cannot be ignored either (founding company in 2010 with 0 programs to where the pipeline has progressed to-date with 2 approvals and quite a few product candidates in clinical studies or gearing up to enter the clinic).

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest initiating a pilot position and accumulating dips in the near term. For those who've already done well since my initial article, I suggest holding one's current stake or adding to it at present levels (patience necessary with multi-year time frame in mind).

Risks include disappointing near-term data readouts, negative regulatory feedback (e.g. for UX007 NDA submission), competition in certain indications, and possibility of additional dilution in 2020.

While the company does have attractive prospects for decent near-term appreciation, I still consider it a long-term story with significant elements of derisking and downside cushion via currently commercialized products and mid-to-late stage clinical programs. In ROTY, we tend to focus on small-cap names with prospects for more outsized near term appreciation.

