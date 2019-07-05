TransAlta Renewables: 6.9% Yield On The Lowest Leveraged Utility

The company uses the lowest leverage that we know about among utilities and offers an extremely high yield.

TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) is one of the best kept secrets of the renewables market. The company has struggled to convince the market of its potential. In spite of having a diversified portfolio of clean energy generating power plants in Canada, Australia and the US, an asset class that is in high demand, the stock has not delivered up to its potential. That has not stopped us from getting a good position here. We take this opportunity to explain why this is a fantastic bargain and where the upside can come from.

The Business

The total generating capacity of TRSWF is over 2,500 Megawatts with additional investments pipeline investments in Australia.

Source: TRSWF May 2019 Presentation

Investors may object a bit to the word "renewables" when 46% of the cash flow is tied to natural gas. This is definitely a work in progress as TRSWF has made more investments in other wind and solar with the hope of swindling this percentage over time. Natural gas, while not a carbon-free source, is still significantly less polluting than coal, and while TRSWF's may not be all renewables yet, it is definitely one of the cleanest and least polluting utilities out there. The assets have long contracts with significant amounts in places where there is active de-emphasizing of coal utilization, such as Alberta.

Source: TRSWF May 2019 Presentation

Longer term, we see TRSWF's assets getting more valuable over time, even as contracts come up for renewal.

Key Reason To Love This One

Utility stocks in general carry enough leverage to give everyone at least one bout of first trimester nausea. TRSWF is really different in this regard.

Source: TRSWF May 2019 Presentation

At 2.1X Net Debt to EBITDA, we think it might just be the lowest leveraged utility that we can find. That low leverage has not stopped the company from buying the right assets at the right price and delivering the goods.

Source: TRSWF May 2019 Presentation

Dividends

The current yield of 6.9%, while lower than in the past, is rather lofty compared to all of TransAlta's peers, and also the best by far, if one takes into account the sheer lack of leverage.

Source: TRSWF May 2019 Presentation

TRSWF has increased this dividend several times since its IPO, although it did not hike in 2018.

Source: TRSWF May 2019 Presentation

2019 should be a consolidation year as TRSWF did get rid of its highest rate debt in 2018 and did an equity issuance as well.

Source: TRSWF May 2019 Presentation

But Is The Dividend Covered?

One of our key analytical themes is to look at the dividend while closing our ears to management commentary. Our rationale is that dividends must be backed by numbers and not words. Sure, there are one-off cases where management commentary adds appropriate color, but we like to see the numbers first.

Source: TRSWF Annual Financials

TRSWF annual results show how well covered this yield actually is. There are a couple of useful ratios here that can be used to discern the adequacy of the dividend coverage. The first is the ratio of adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), which takes into account maintenance capital, to the total dividends declared/paid. That ratio comes in at 71%. This is probably the best metric to take into account the dividend paying ability of this company, and it shows the dividend as very well covered.

There is also a second measure there, and we will explain that as well. The second measure is the ratio of cash available for distribution or CAFD, which deducts required principal payments on debt from AFFO to dividends paid. This comes in at about 81%. Principal repayments while necessary also mean that TRSWF's debt to EBITDA would decrease over time, if TRSWF did not use leverage to buy some more assets. So, all other things being equal, TRSWF should be able to keep leverage at least constant at such low levels, and hence, we think AFFO ratio of 71% is the correct measure to use. Regardless of which pleases you though, the dividend is very well covered.

Fortescue Metals Group (FSUMF) Dispute

TRSWF is still in an ongoing litigation with Fortescue via its interest in its Australian assets. TRSWF constructed South Hedland Power Station for approximately $570 million, and the facility was expected to generate approximately $80 million in EBITDA on an annual basis. Fortescue claims that the plant was not operational on time as per the contract, while TRSWF and its parent TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) assert the opposite and claim they have third party verification of on-time construction of the plant.

This is expected to be resolved at some point in 2019, but even the worst-case scenario is not that bad for TRSWF. There are two reasons for this. The plant is firstly contracted for 75% of its operational capabilities to another party, as in not Fortescue. That particular plant is also the lowest-cost plant in the Pilbara because it’s the only combined cycle plant and competes with very high natural gas prices. According to TAC, there are a number of other customers that would be interested in contracting out of that plant, and they are actively working on a backstop in case the court ruling is unfavorable.

Conclusion

TRSWF is one of the best ways to play the clean energy boom while getting a hefty dividend. The company did squander some appreciation potential by doing an equity raise in 2018 at $12.65 for $150 million instead of increasing leverage. But it still has opportunities today to take on debt at a sub 4% rate and invest in projects that return 8-12% to further leverage its returns. It has multiple opportunities for growth, including drop-downs from its parent, but we are very happy with the currently well-covered yield by itself. The South Hedland Power station is about 6% of the total power generating capacity, and 75% of that is still contracted to other parties. This will resolve in 2019 one way or another. We see a 20% upside in the next 12 months with multiple expansion being the key driver. Alongside a 6.9% yield, that would make for some amazing returns.

In Honour Of Canada Day & Independence Day We Are Offering A Lower Rate So from July 1st through the 5th, you can join High Dividend Opportunities for only $407 or 20% off our current price for your first year of membership. After that you're locked into our current rate of $509 and you'll be shielded from any future price increases! At $407 annually you are paying less than $68 to access each of our six contributors all year round! Compared to other marketplaces - you're getting a steal! How Do You Get This Special Rate? Simply click this magical green button below

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRSWF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We long TA.PR.H which is a preferred stock of the parent of TRSWF.



Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: BUY