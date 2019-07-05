The RealReal: Assessing If This IPO Is The Real Thing

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) has seen a successful public offering as investors like the marketplace concept for luxurious second-hand items, in a market which traditionally has been plagued by high barriers related to fragmentation, counterfeit and trust, among others. I like the concept and growth in combination with justifiable sales multiples, as the problem is that of steep losses amidst a very high take rate reported already. This is the reason why I am very cautious at this point in time, although I like the concept enough to keep following the progress of the company.

A Real Business?

The RealReal claims to empower consignors and buyers to extend the life cycle of luxury goods, creating a circular future for these goods. The company has created a marketplace, promoting the re-circulation of luxury goods for a more sustainable world.

The company claims to be the largest online marketplace for authenticated luxury goods, a position which the company has steadily gained following its founding some 8 years ago. Items included on the platform include watches, jewelry, homes, and art, among others. The fact that luxury goods retain value is a crucial condition in the foundation of this idea, with the current resale market being outdated, fragmented, and plagued with counterfeits.

It must be said that, in the 8 years of its existence, the company has seen solid momentum with 1.4 million active users, as niche segments can really be a lucrative investment for investors, if the growth is accompanied by real profits over time.

IPO And Valuation Thoughts

The company and the underwriting syndicate initially aimed to sell 15 million shares in a price range of $17-19 per share as solid demand meant that final pricing was set at $20, allowing the company to generate gross proceeds of $300 million. From there, shares quickly rose towards the $30 mark, only to settle around $25 per share at this moment in time. With 82.7 million shares outstanding, that works down to a $2.07 billion market value. As the company operated with a net cash position of $103 million ahead of the offering, and after including the gross proceeds of $300 million, I peg the operating asset valuation at $1.7 billion at $25 per share. At the offer price, that valuation was just about $1.3 billion, a meaningful difference, of course.

The company has grown to deliver some meaningful revenues to justify this valuation. Revenues approached $134 million in 2017, although accompanied by a huge operating loss of $52 million. Revenues were up some 55% last year to $207 million although losses increased to $74 million at the same time as well, providing a little bit of leverage on a relative basis.

First quarter sales for 2019 were up by 49% to $69.3 million, at a run rate of essentially about $275 million a year. Disappointing in my eyes is the fact that operating losses were up by 67% to a little over $23 million. A concern in my eyes is that the commission is quite fat already with the so-called take rate already coming in at 35.5% of sales, a huge cut for a middleman, of course.

That being said, a 6.5 times annualised sales multiple seems reasonable with growth still approaching 50%, although it is the question if the company can become profitable (and what margins could look like in that case) as well as how current steep take rates will evolve in the future.

Risks And Opportunities

Do not get me wrong, RealReal could easily become a very profitable niche player in a large segment and thus create a lot of shareholder value over time for its shareholders. For now, there are quite some risks, however, which includes elevated expectations, steep losses (not much progress in containing those losses) appeal to the platform, issues with counterfeit goods, the fact that demand for these goods is quite cyclical, and pressure on the steep take rate, of course.

While I have seen concerns about the viability of the business, one cannot ignore a user base of 1.4 million in a niche market, which is quite significant. I find the story interesting based on its merits and perhaps justifiable revenue multiples of the shares, given the rapid growth, yet I am not chasing the shares at levels above the IPO price.

For now, I look forward to learning more about growth in the coming quarter/quarters as well as developments on the bottom line. I furthermore will not rule out potential M&A interest as well from potentially eBay (EBAY) although luxury auction houses like Sotheby's (BID) might be interested at some point in time as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.