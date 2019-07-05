The Fed Will Not Find Enough Reasons To Lower Rates

Interest rates could drop later, between the end of this year and 2020, assuming the decade-long expansionary cycle runs its course.

While macroeconomic data has been mixed lately, the argument that the economy needs monetary easing soon is getting harder to support.

Friday's strong jobs report (see graph below) only anticipated what was starting to seem inevitable. Despite aggressive expectations regarding imminent interest rate cuts - last week's market consensus was a 77-bp reduction in the Fed funds rate by the end of the year - it looks like the Federal Reserve will have a hard time finding reasons to implement monetary easing in July.

Credit: Yahoo Finance

This is not to say that recent macroeconomic data has been strong. Declining home sales have been pinpointed by the St. Louis Fed as a possible indication of a late 2019 or early 2020 recession. More qualitatively, business confidence is hovering around a three-year low, having dropped sharply from an August 2018 peak as trade concerns have mounted. Even this week's labor report had its own soft spots, including timid wage growth of 0.2% in June over the prior month.

My skepticism over a July rate cut, however, rests on the fact that little about the state of the economy has changed for the worse since the Fed's June 25th meeting. Back then, chairman Jerome Powell stated that:

The question my colleagues and I are grappling with is whether these uncertainties (i.e. trade policy and the strength of the global economy) will continue to weigh on the outlook and thus call for additional policy accommodation.

In my view, it is hard to pull together enough evidence that may have surfaced over the past week and a half to convince the nine Federal Reserve Board members (out of 17 total) to change their stance towards leaving interest rates unchanged or even raising them modestly by the end of 2019. See table below.

Source: CNBC

I believe that the best case for monetary easing, for now, may lie in inflation that remains low and is expected to stay capped in the foreseeable future (see graph below). Given the central bank's dual mandate of maximum employment and price stability, increasing liquidity to address the risk of deflationary pressures could be a reasonable approach. But then again, nothing on this front has changed since the Fed's June meeting, and it is unlikely that below-target inflation will be cited in the next few weeks to justify a rate cut.

In any case, I believe that the least plausible scenario is one in which the Fed votes to lower interest rates in July to appease pressures from the White House or to meet the market's (maybe overly aggressive) rate cut expectations.

Key takeaway

In my view, the economy could easily absorb a series of rate cuts in 2019. Average hourly wage growth is lackluster. Inflation is still very low, at only 1.8% and forecasted to remain at those levels for the next few months. But to argue that the economy needs the monetary easing soon, that's a very different argument that is much harder to support.

As a result, I would not be surprised to see risky assets - stocks (SPY), bonds (TLT), even gold (GLD) - partially reverse their June gains in the early part of this month, in reaction to a central bank that may not turn so dovish after all. Looking a bit farther down the road, however, I still find it plausible that interest rates could drop between the end of this year and 2020, assuming the decade-long expansionary cycle runs its course.

Note from the author: For a discussion about how I plan to create superior risk-adjusted returns in the long run through a multi-asset class approach, regardless of economic environment, check out my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.