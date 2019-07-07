Platinum - Three Reasons Why A Significant Recovery Possible During The Second Half Of 2019

Platinum continued to be the dog with fleas in the precious metals sector as the second quarter of 2019 came to an end on Friday, June 28. The precious metal that was once “rich person’s gold” was the only member of the sector to post a decline in Q2. All precious metals prices are appreciably higher than their lows in late 2015 and early 2016. Gold which traded to a bottom at $1046.20 was at just under the $1390 level on July 1. Palladium exploded from $451.50 on the low in January 2016 to over $1570 during the first week of Q3. Even the forlorn silver market which traded to a bottom at $13.635 in December 2015 was hovering around the $15 per ounce level. Nearby platinum futures hit a low at $812.20 during the first month of 2016 and was at the $811.40 level on July 5. Moreover, while none of the other three precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the CME moved to lower lows since the 2015/2016 bottoms, platinum fell to a low at $755.70 in August 2018.

A price correction in platinum is long overdue. The most direct route for investment in platinum is via the physical market for bars and coins. The NYMEX futures market and two platinum ETF products provide alternatives to the futures arena.

Platinum remains in a price funk early in Q3

Gold was at over $1400 on July 5, silver was just under the $15 level, and palladium was over $1560 per ounce, but platinum at just above the $810 level was less than awe-inspiring.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, nearby NYMEX platinum futures have traded in a range from $780.90 to $907.90 so far in 2019, and at just over $800, the precious metal was below the midpoint of the year. Price momentum was in oversold territory on the weekly chart on July 5 while relative strength indicated close to a neutral condition. Open interest at 79,923 contracts was 12,354 contracts below its record high as of July 3, but it declined by approximately 12,000 contracts since June 21 when the price was flirting with the $800 per ounce level. In a futures market, falling open interest and rising price is typically not a technical validation of an emerging bullish trend, and the price of the metal fell sharply on July 5. However, the metric declined as the July future rolled to the next active month on NYMEX, which is the October contract.

Platinum remains in a price funk compared to almost all of the other precious metals, except perhaps silver, but three reasons could lift the price out of its bearish trading pattern over the second half of this year.

Reason one- Substitution is a no brainer for industrial applications

Platinum is a denser metal compared with both palladium and rhodium, and it has a higher melting and boiling point than the two other platinum group metals. The density and resistance to heat is one reason why platinum can be a substitute for palladium and rhodium, but the far more compelling reason is the price differentials between the metals.

On July 5, nearby September palladium futures settled at $1564.20 per ounce, and the settlement on October platinum was at $811.40, a differential of $752.80 per ounce. Considering palladium was at $451.50 in early 2016 with platinum at $812.20, the differential has moved from a premium of $360.70 or $1,113.50 per ounce which creates a compelling case for industrial substitution of platinum over palladium.

At the same time, rhodium was at around $600 per ounce in early 2016 and has moved to $3275 as of July 5. The high price of rhodium is the result of a deficit in supplies created by the decline in South African platinum output as rhodium is a byproduct. When it comes to industrial applications, the price differentials since early 2016 create a no brainer when it comes to platinum’s price benefits.

Reason two- Cheap when it comes to value as a financial asset

Platinum is historically cheap when compared to palladium, rhodium, and gold. On July 5, the nearby August gold futures contract settled at $1400.10 per ounce creating a $588.70 discount for platinum under the price of the yellow metal. Aside from platinum’s industrial application, the nickname “rich person’s gold” came from its use as a financial asset and alternative to gold. Platinum is a rarer metal than gold with around 250 tons of annual output compared to over 3,000 tons of gold production each year. At the same time, central banks hold gold as part of their foreign exchange reserves making stockpiles of the yellow metal highly visible. Platinum stocks are far lower than gold inventories around the world, which makes the metal more precious than gold even though it trades at an almost $590 discount to the yellow metal. The value proposition for platinum is compelling when it comes to both the industrial applications and from a financial perspective.

Reason three- Gold may be rallying, but watch silver for clues on platinum

Platinum has something in common with another member of the precious metals sector as silver has declined to the lowest level against gold in modern history on the quarterly chart.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of gold divided by the price of silver on July 2 illustrates, at 93.85 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value, the ratio moved above the 1990 peak at 93.1845:1. Both silver and platinum are at historical lows versus gold, which is a sign of historical divergence for both metals. While divergences can last a long time, and often move considerably past levels most analysts believe possible, mean reversion eventually tends to correct these situations in markets in inter-commodity spreads.

The trend in silver and platinum versus gold could mean that both metals will attract more interest if the price of gold continues to rise. Bargain hunters are likely to look to silver and platinum as assets that offer tremendous value from a historical perspective. I will be watching both silver and platinum for clues of recoveries as one metal could lead the other when mean reversion gets underway.

Continue to take delivery on dips or buy those platinum ETF products on weakness

What’s cheap has been getting cheaper, but at the same time, the value proposition for both silver and platinum has increased given the recent price move in the gold market.

I continue to buy physical platinum on price weakness to add to my holdings. While dealers around the world offer bars and coins, the premiums for the physical platinum often eat into the value proposition for the metal. I have found that purchasing a NYMEX platinum futures contract and taking delivery is one way to avoid some of those higher premiums. At $811.40 on July 5, a platinum futures contract has a total value of $40,570. For those who do not wish to hold and store physical platinum bars and coins, the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) holds 100% of its assets in physical platinum bullion. With $583.37 million in net assets, and an average of 76,253 shares trading each day, the ETF that represents one-tenth of an ounce of platinum metal charges an expense ratio of 0.60%.

An alternative to PPLT is the Granite Shares Platinum Trust (PLTM) which also holds 100% of its net assets in physical platinum, but each share reflects the price action of 1/100 of an ounce of the metal. PLTM has much smaller net assets of just over $3.65 million and trades 7,272 shares each day, but its expense ratio is lower at 0.50%.

Whichever product you choose, platinum continues to offer incredible value. I continue to believe that a recovery and reversion to long-term means against other metals will lift the price of platinum sooner rather than later. A continuation of the rally in the price of gold will cast a spotlight on the precious metals arena, and platinum could be a beneficiary over the coming months. Gold’s break to the upside could help to uncover the value proposition for the industrial precious metal that offers investors compelling reasons for amassing platinum for the future.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.



The author is long platinum