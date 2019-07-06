Global Blood Therapeutics: Raining In The Desert With Voxelotor

Contrary to the market, I strongly believe that voxelotor will gain FDA approval. As the upcoming standard of care for sickle cell, voxelotor will deliver hope to countless patients.

As the first of its kind, voxelotor modifies the disease course rather than conforming to the unrealistic expectation (i.e. a cure). In its whim, the market dismisses voxelotor's unprecedented progress.

The wise investor recognizes that success is a process of continually seeking answers to new questions. - Sir John Templeton

It's interesting to observe that the financial community sometimes demands companies to innovate drugs that deliver a cure. In reality, many chronic conditions can only be managed with disease-modifying medicines. That is not to mention that a cure will ultimately wipe out the market potential of a drug. And it'll render an investment obsolete as well as decimating innovation. As such, setting unrealistic expectation is a sure way to the highway of hopeless defeat. That being said, the market dynamics centering Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) exemplify the aforesaid phenomenon. Accordingly, it seems that the market is expecting GBT's lead drug coined voxelotor to generate unreal efficacy for sickle cell disease.

As a ramification, the shares did not "gap up" despite the reporting of robust Phase 3 data for voxelotor. You can argue that there was a gradual rally. Be that as it may, the appreciation is quite meager in the grand view of voxelotor's blockbuster prospect. Instead of feeding the frustration associated with arrested profit development, you can take this opportunity to earn substantial gains. In this research, I'll present a fundamental analysis of GBT and share with you my strategy to capture profits from this growth equity.

Figure 1: Global Blood Therapeutics chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll deliver a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of San Francisco, California, GBT is focused on the innovation and commercialization of novel medicines to serve the strong unmet needs in the blood disorder, sickle cell disease ("SCD"). As a genetic disorder of the blood heme (i.e. hemoglobinopathy), SCD induces red blood cells ("RBC") to form a sickle shape in oxygen deficiency states.

The deformed RBC clogged up blood vessel, thus wreaking havoc on the patient through various complications. In the process, these rogue RBCs are destroyed which leads to an inadequate level of a blood protein known as hemoglobin. As the oxygen-carrying hemoglobin plummets, the patient suffers from oxygen deprivation. Asides from the pain, it's like the very air is sucked out of their lungs. And the vicious cycles of complications are amplified. Ultimately, patients afflicted by SCD suffer from the recurring and extremely-painful vaso-occlusive ("VOC") crises.

Figure 2: Sickle cell disease (Source: GBT)

Voxelotor And Inclacumab

As the first of its kind, voxelotor reigns supreme in its own class as an oxygen affinity modulator. Due to its novelty and uncanny mechanism of action, voxelotor is endowed with the capability to modify the SCD course for the better. Like rain in the desert, voxelotor is poised to deliver rays of hope in an area devoid of innovation. Realizing the therapeutic merits of voxelotor, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted it the Breakthrough Therapy Designation. Following suit, the European Medicine Agency ("EMA") secured voxelotor a place in the Priority Medicine (PRIME) and Orphan category. Currently in the Phase 3 ("HOPE") trial, GBT is investigating the efficacy and safety of voxelotor for adults and adolescents with SCD. There is also the ongoing Phase 2 (HOPE-KIDS 1) study solely for teens.

Aside from voxelotor, GBT deepens its pipeline with a new medicine inclacumab. As an antibody targeting an adhesion protein dubbed P-selectin, inclacumab can alleviate the VOC burden for patients. Basically, the VOC process is dependent on the action of P-selectin. Progress wise, manufacturing for this molecule is underway.

Figure 3: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: GBT)

Phase 3 HOPE Study

All the sound underlying science of voxelotor is meaningless unless it can walk the talk in generating positive clinical outcomes. More than rising to the occasion, voxelotor delivered a knock-out punch to SCD as GBT published highly robust HOPE data on June 14, 2019. As follow, voxelotor 1,500 mg raised the level of hemoglobin from 8.6 g/dL to 9.8 g/dL. Remarkably, the improvement was observed as early as Week 2 and sustained throughout Week 24. Of note, anemia (i.e., a fancy name for blood loss) goes hand in hand with hemoglobin reduction. With hemoglobin improvement, there is less blood loss.

Figure 4: HOPE Trial results (Source: GBT)

Since hemoglobin improved to a clinically significant level at Week 24, there is definitely proof in the pudding to voxelotor's efficacy. Not only that it works, but it also works rapidly due to the substantial hemoglobin improvement as early as Week 2. As the p-value is less than 0.0001, you can bet that the study findings are legitimate rather than random occurrences. If you recalled, I mentioned in the prior article that a p-value of less than 0.05 indicates statistical significance on a 95% confidence interval. When reading trial data, it pays to focus on the statistical parameter, p-value. Stoked by voxelotor's victory against a deadly disease, the President and CEO (Dr. Ted Love) showed the love to investors:

We are excited about the potential for voxelotor to improve the major morbid outcomes for people with SCD, given that lower levels of hemoglobin are associated with greater risk of overt stroke, silent infarct and increased mortality. We are also pleased to announce that we have reached final agreement with the FDA on the design of our transcranial doppler post-approval confirmatory study.

That aside, voxelotor made strides in other biomarkers of blood loss associated with RBC breakage (i.e. hemolysis). Specifically, there is a strong correlation between voxelotor treatment and blood reticulocytes as well as indirect bilirubin. Like candies spilling out of a broken piñata, bilirubins are also released into the bloodstream when an RBC bursts. With a lower level of indirect bilirubin, you can be ascertained that there is less RBC damage/blood loss. Consequently, there is also reduced demand for making baby RBCs (i.e. reticulocytes). As insurance to investors' confidence, voxelotor-treated patients exhibited fewer reticulocytes and a lower level of indirect bilirubin.

Altogether, the combination of reticulocyte, indirect bilirubin, and hemoglobin progress tells me that voxelotor is the real deal. As if further confirmation is needed, there were fewer VOCs for patients on voxelotor. Equally as important, the drug is safe. Captured the uncanny effects of voxelotor, the HOPE investigator (Jo Howard) enthused:

These positive data from more than 270 patients enrolled in the HOPE Study provide strong evidence that voxelotor, by significantly improving anemia and hemolysis, has the potential to be a disease-modifying treatment for SCD by preventing chronic organ damage and prolonging survival. Given the observed ability of voxelotor to reduce anemia, hemolysis and red blood cell sickling, as well as a favorable safety profile, I am confident that voxelotor could potentially become a new standard-of-care for treating adolescents and adults with SCD.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check up on the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 1Q2019 earnings report for the period that concluded on March 31. As a young developmental-stage company, it's the norm that GBT has yet to generate any revenue. Hence, let's analyze more meaningful metrics.

Accordingly, there was $34.5M in research and development (R&D) spending compared to $29.9M for the same period a year prior. The higher R&D is attributed to more employees and NDA filing expenses. I view the 15.3% year-over-year (YOY) R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. You have to plant a tree today in order to enjoy its fruits.

That aside, there were $48.9M ($0.87 per share) net losses versus $41.6M ($0.87 per share) decline for last year. On a per share basis, the bottom line remains constant. Given that the company is anticipating a launch for voxelotor, the earnings depreciation will widen. After all, it takes a lot of money to build manufacturing and commercial infrastructure. As GBT garners voxelotor's revenues in the future, the bottom line will improve.

Figure 5: Key financial metrics (Source: GBT)

Regarding the balance sheet, there were $575.1M in cash, equivalents, and investments compared to $591.8M for last year. On top of the $200M recently secured in a public offering, the cash position increased to $775.1M. Based on the $52.5M quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate, I calculated that there should be adequate capital to fund operations for more than three years prior to the need for an additional offering. Of note, investors usually shy away from a public offering. Contrarily, I prefer a young bioscience company to raise capital this way rather than incurring substantial bank debts. Short-term bank debts can be recalled anytime that can prompt a company to file a Chapter 11.

Though I do not mind an offering, it's important for you to determine if you are holding a "serial diluter." A firm that employs dilution as a "cash cow" will render your investment essentially worthless. As the shares outstanding increased from 47.7M to 56.2M for GBT, my rough arithmetics yield the 17.8% dilution. At this rate, GBT easily cleared my 30% dilution cutoff for a profitable investment. Hence, this company is most definitely not a serial diluter.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with your stock regardless of its fundamental strengths. More importantly, the risks are "growth-cycle dependent." At this point in its life cycle, the main concern for GBT is whether voxelotor can gain FDA approval. In case of a negative regulatory binary, the stock will most likely tumble over 70% and vice versa. Essentially, voxelotor serves as GBT's backbone. As I believe the chances of approval are more than favorable, I ascribed the 35% odds of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL"). As a nice way of saying that a drug failed, the FDA issues the company a CRL.

Pertaining to a CRL, the FDA requisition in the letter is quite important. If they are manufacturing problems, those can be easily ameliorated. The straw that breaks the camel's back is when the agency demands another trial. Running another study is time consuming and resource intensive. The other concern is if other investigations of voxelotor and inclacumab can generate positive endpoints. In case of failure, the stock is likely to depreciate by 50% and vice versa. The depreciation here is not paramount because inclacumab is still a young asset. Additionally, GBT might grow too rapidly that it'll encounter a potential cash flow constraint. Notwithstanding, the robust cash position renders this concern nearly meaningless.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on GBT with the four out of five stars rating. As the Apex Predator in its own niche, GBT is on the cusp of gaining approval for the silver bullet to SCD. Given that the SCD market sits around $3B without a dominant drug like voxelotor, GBT's prospect couldn't have been better. The rationale for prior market concern regarding HOPE failure is now obliterated. Despite medical advancement, a disease-modifying drug is still the most realistic answer for SCD. With the backing of strong statistical significance for HOPE, voxelotor demonstrated its prowess in improving biomarkers of RBC destruction including hemoglobin, reticulocyte, and indirect bilirubin. Moreover, there were fewer VOCs to boost therapeutic confidence. That aside, inclacumab is the new seed that was recently planted. In the coming years, it could blossom into another flower in this barren landscape. The ultimate outcomes are hopes for patients and rewards for shareholders.

Last but not least, don't let anyone scare you out of the game. Intelligence is a plus but a strong stomach is golden. It'll help you ride through the volatility toward mega profitability. If you're holding this stock, you should consider adding more shares to anticipate voxelotor's approval. If you're still on the sideline, now is a good opportunity to send in the troops. But remember, never bet the barn in any bioscience investment. In my view, diversification into a basket of biotech equities is the most prudent approach for sustained capital appreciation for the long haul.

