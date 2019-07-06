Investors Have Completely Lost Their Confidence In Central Banks

It took few years, but investors have finally realized that while printing money is lifting stock prices, it has little to no effect on the real economy.

At the same time, the entire US yield curve is now trading below the upper end of the Fed fund target rate.

Only three weeks after Mario Draghi's unexpectedly uber-dovish speech, inflation expectations in the European Union are back to all-time lows.

Last month, ECB President Mario Draghi made a genuine effort to change the trend that saw inflation expectations in the EU moving down sharply in recent years.

During a speech that he gave at the bank meeting in Sintra, Portugal, Draghi said that a new asset purchase plan has been considered at recent meetings of the bank. Draghi added that the ECB could lower interest rates further in the coming months to assist the bank in meeting its 2% inflation target.

The initial reaction (to the speech) was positive (from Draghi's perspective), seeing the market gauge for long-term Eurozone (VGK, EZU, HEDJ, FEZ, IEUR, BBEU, IEV) inflation expectations moving up 15-20 bps over the next few days following the meeting. However, this tiny bounce was short-lived and the gauge quickly fell again, trading now at its lowest level since Draghi's speech, and near the all-time low level.

The euro area five-year inflation swap forward, aka inflation expectations, is now back at 1.16% and looks to be heading back towards the all-time low of last month (just before the Sintra speech). Despite the increasing chatter of more monetary policy easing coming as early as September, traders aren't putting much faith in the ability of the ECB to bring inflation back to the right path.

The ECB's next scheduled meeting is for July 25th July, and if there's one chart to watch, the one above would be it. Should inflation expectations continue to slide and risk de-anchoring, there's a chance the governing council may decide to plug the leak before the dam threatens to burst.

In case this sounds like gibberish to you, allow me to say in plain English what does that mean: The economy sucks, Mario Draghi* intends to print more money (attempting to revive the economy), yet investors believe that Draghi has run out of "ammunition", and they bet that the bank will fail to meet its objectives, just as been the case ever since... almost forever.

*WE intentionally use "Draghi" and not the ECB here, because following the Sintra speech, there were rumors/unknown sources claiming that a new QE program hasn't been discussed yet, suggesting that Draghi is setting the policy before it has been discussed.

As a result of investors keep on expecting inflation to drop, yields on government bonds continue to fall further, deep in to negative territory.

Yields on 10-year German (EWG) bonds are now trading below the -0.40% interest rate which the ECB pays (to banks) on deposits. At the same time, yields on 10-year French (EWQ) bonds fell to -0.13%, an all-time low.

A similar trend showing lack of trust in the central bank's moves/actions is happening in the UK (EWU). Yields on 10-year UK government bonds fell to 0.67%, below the central bank's 0.75% benchmark interest rate.

If you think that the lack of confidence is only happening on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, you're wrong. The Fed is losing credibility almost as fast as European central banks do.

The yields on US (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) 30-year bonds just fell for the first time to below the 2.5% mark. This means that the entire US yield curve is now trading below the upper limit of Fed funds 2.25-2.50% target.

Clearly, the bond market is currently pricing a completely different scenario than what the Fed's most recent views/forecasts have drawn.

The spread between the yield on the 30-year US Treasury bonds to the Fed funds (upper limit) rate isn't a gauge many investors pay attention too.

Nevertheless, if I tell you that only once (in 1986) over the past 40 years, this spread turned negative without a recession following through over the next 12-months, I tend to believe that you'll pay more attention to this spread from now on...

While the global stock markets seem to be setting new record highs almost daily, the state of the world's economy is far behind.

Bond markets continue to present a completely different scenario than the ones stock market and central banks tell us. This leaves no choice for central banks but to print more and more money in a (what seems like) lame attempt to revive an economy that clearly doesn't respond positively to the additional money injections it gets.

Thing is if you give a patient more and more from a drug that has no positive effect on him anymore, not only that you don't assist him overcoming his current illness, but you're very likely creating more new damages to the patient's body.

Have no doubt: What central banks are doing over the past 11 years has nothing to do with a "magical drug" (suggested name: Drughi...) that creates miracles, over and over again. Truth is, they are providing the same treatment (=money injections), although they know perfectly well that this treatment has no effect on the real economy anymore.

Why do they keep injecting poison to our bodies? Well...

1) ...because they really wish to keep their jobs, and this is something they need to do in order to make their bosses happy;

2) because they don't want to be the ones that the market collapse happened during their shift;

3) because kicking the can down the road means that you either finish your term (Draghi) or being let go (Yellen) without the blame falling on your shoulders; and

4) because down deep, they hope/pray that a miracle will happen and somehow the patient, aka economy, will regain its strength and be able to walk again without artificial, life-support assistance.

Recall that only 6-7 months ago (end of 2018)...

...the Fed was still talking about few more years of balance sheet reduction and interest rate hikes; and

the ECB just stopped its multi-year, multi asset-purchase plans.

Problem is, central banks realize very quickly that the patient can't function on its own; at least not yet.

The question I keep asking myself is: "Not yet" or not ever?...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.