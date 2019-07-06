Oil Fundamentally Undervalued

The extension of the OPEC+ deal considerably shifts the balance of the oil market towards demand.

The decision to extend the OPEC+ deal by nine months considerably simplifies forecasting the global balance of the oil market in the current year.

Investment Thesis

The extension of the OPEC+ deal is more positive for the oil market than it seems. And that is why this is a weighty reason for buying the iPath's S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index (OIL).

Instrument

The S&P GSCI® Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures contract. In other words, the return on the index is directly proportional to the return on the value of the crude oil futures contract. Therefore, the decision to invest in this index should be made after analyzing the oil market.

Analysis

Based on the latest OPEC forecast regarding the structure of global supply and demand in the oil market and assuming that OPEC oil production will remain at the current level, we obtain the following structure of the oil market global balance for the next six months:

It looks as if there will be a shortage in the global oil market in the third quarter, and in the fourth quarter, a surplus of approximately the same size. This means that the global oil stocks will not have changed considerably by the end of this year.

What does all this mean for the oil price?

In the oil market, as a commodity market, the price is formed on the basis of the balance between supply and demand. One of the markers of this balance is stocks.

As we can see from the model below, the average price of Brent oil in June was below the price simulation based on its long-term interdependence with the OECD commercial closing stock levels:

Considering that most probably OECD commercial oil stocks will not considerably deviate from the current level till the end of the year, we can conclude that the current price of a barrel of Brent crude oil is about $15 fundamentally undervalued.

However, this model does not take into account the level of global demand. Therefore, let’s turn to the next model reflecting the dependence of the Brent price on the number of days of forward consumption in OECD (stocks divided by daily oil consumption).

According to this model, the current price of Brent oil is undervalued by significant $30.

Bottom Line

So, we have to admit that the extension of the OPEC+ deal considerably shifts the balance of the oil market towards demand. Moreover, the current price of oil is clearly below its fundamentally balanced level. All this indicates that there is a high probability that the oil market will be bullish in the coming quarter. Naturally, this is a weighty reason for expecting an increase in the Oil Total Return Index.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.