Hurricane Energy Produced First Oil, About To Turn Profitable In 2019

AIM-quoted small-cap British company Hurricane Energy (OTCPK:HRCXF) has recently announced that it had produced first oil from the Lancaster oilfield offshore the UK, west of Shetland. The first cargo was lifted from the Aoka Mizu FPSO and marketed by BP Oil International Limited. The market received the message surprisingly calmly, without the bull rush; the expectations of successful first production most likely have already been factored in the stock price. However, on July 1, the stock abruptly plummeted ~18.3%, as traders started to dump shares vehemently after the announcement of the Warwick Deep well drilling results. The company reported that the well "did not flow at commercial rates." The discouraging outcome of the drilling jeopardizes the whole growth story of Hurricane and, indeed, valuation, which nearly entirely depends on the expectations that the Greater Warwick Area and Greater Lancaster Area will pour sizeable funds into the firm's coffers in the 2020s. The next target of the drilling rig according to the planned three-well program is the Lincoln Crestal, which now is at the crux of the firm's future.

The silver lining is that first oil from the Lancaster confirms that Hurricane has not just squandered the proceeds from fundraising that took place in 2017 on a worthless project, but used funds proficiently and competently. That also flags a critical juncture in the entire UKCS oil industry, as hydrocarbons were produced from the naturally fractured reservoir; such type of reservoir (fissures in the granite that lies below the softer sandstone) poses a gamut of challenges for oil engineers, and feasibility of petroleum production from it has been questioned multiple times. In this sense, Hurricane appears to be a trailblazer for the private equity-dominated UKCS, which is not a young oil-producing area like, for instance, offshore Guyana, and, unsurprisingly, cutting-edge approaches and utilization of new reservoirs are vital for extending petroleum production there.

An oil rig in the North Sea. Source: Wikimedia Commons.

Since 2016, Hurricane has returned staggering ~147%, but one-year and YTD share dynamics disenchanted investors, as recent sell-off took a toll. I expect the stock to recover in coming months if the Lincoln Crestal well results support the bullishness of the market. My esteemed readers should remember that the results of exploration are of great importance, and the recent reaction of the market catalyzed by disenchanting drilling vividly illustrates that. Previously Hurricane's share dynamics also reacted to a few other catalysts like the deal with Spirit Energy, which farmed into 50% of Greater Warwick Area; the piece of news immediately catapulted market cap by ~13%. Also, as Hurricane Energy is now oil-producing, I expect the stock to switch to a more Brent-dependent trading pattern in the short term.

The top line

First and foremost, according to Wood Mackenzie's data (see p. 7 of the corporate presentation), Hurricane is the largest contingent resources (or technical reserves) holder on the UKCS, while such oil mammoths as BP (NYSE:BP) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) are only on the second and third places respectively. Its gargantuan resource base was built in 2017 when the company made five oil discoveries on the frontier between the North Sea and the Atlantic. At the moment Hurricane's portfolio consists of three assets: the Greater Lancaster Area (Lancaster and Halifax fields), Greater Warwick Area (Lincoln and Warwick), and Whirlwind oilfield. In 2017, the company issued equity and raised debt to pour funds into the Lancaster field and finance manufacturing of Early Production System and the Aoka Mizu FPSO upgrade, which took place in Dubai. The EPS is a stepping stone for the Great Lancaster Area full-field development, as the company now can collect all necessary data to plan further activities. Above all, it brings funds to Hurricane, which previously had been loss-making and cash flow negative.

Financial position

The firm maintains fairly safe leverage and Debt/Equity ratio of only 0.32; this looks reasonable, as for a company that is only about to switch to FCF generation humongous debt might cause a predicament if anything goes wrong with FPSO, pipelines, reservoir, or the entire oil market. The total debt consists of convertible loan liability (convertible bond), which is not cheap, as in 2018 the firm's interest paid (excluded from the computations of operating cash flow, see the consolidated CFS on p. 79 of the annual report) amounted to $17.25 million, or ~18% of 2019 estimated OCF.

I expect 2019 EBITDA margin to equal ~60% (assuming Hurricane will have results similar to its peer EnQuest (OTCPK:ENQUF)) and 2019 EBITDA to be ~$97.2 million, which specifies total debt/2019e EBITDA ratio of ~2x and total debt/2020e EBITDA ratio of only ~0.8x. What is more, one half of the debt was covered by C&CA as of December 31, 2018 (the most recent balance sheet); in sum, I regard Hurricane's financial position as resilient.

What lies ahead

With ultimately established production from the Lancaster field (~17 kboepd), 2019 will likely become the turning point when Hurricane finally switches to profits. Analysts expect (see data presented by Seeking Alpha Essential) 2019 EPS to equal $0.03 specifying Forward P/E of 17.6x, which is indeed not cheap; nevertheless, 2020 P/E of 5.8x might look apt for growth-oriented investors who stick to the GARP strategy.

With 2019 estimated IFRS net profit of ~$89.31 million, Return on Equity might reach 14% with the potential to rose to 25% in 2020 (assuming unchanged net worth).

I expect Hurricane to show sizeable net CFFO margin. Most likely it will be around the 2018 level of its closest peer EnQuest's or ~60%. Also, another peer, currently the North Sea-focused Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY) (that is about to change with the SNE project offshore Senegal on stream in 2022), converts 51% of revenue into operating cash flow. Serica (OTC:SQZZY) is, regrettably, net OCF-negative at the moment because its IFRS net income has been considerably distorted by accounting consequences of BKR deal and tax credits, while an increase in receivables also took a toll. In sum, 60% margin implies that with estimated 2019 production of 17,000 boepd and revenue of $162.26 million anticipated by analysts, operating cash flow might reach at least ~$97.32 million.

The highest 2019 revenue estimate in the data set is $283.26 million. In this case, net OCF (before interest) might reach $169.8 million. I have not found 2019 capex guidance in the firm's presentations and reports, so if it will be around 2018 level ($205.3 million), free cash flow is not achievable in 2019.

Even if the company shows levered FCF, it would be reasonable to retain cash preparing the balance sheet for after 2021 investment activity when the Greater Warwick Area is anticipated to reach FID.

In sum, the bulk of the growth is now expected in the 2020s. However, disenchanting results of the Warwick Deep well test hint that revenue growth in 2024-2025 will not be as considerable as initially expected.

Valuation

It is a tricky task to value a company which is loss-making, without revenue, and with a profoundly negative LTM cash flow. When I think about similar cases, Australian FAR (OTCPK:FARYF) and British Cairn Energy come to my mind. The first one is a wildcatter and is only in the opening stages of establishing itself as an oil producer. FAR is about to receive first cash flow from the SNE project offshore Senegal only from ~2022. Cairn had no revenue in the mid-2010s before it established production from Kraken field, when its cash flow was negative, and it had to rely solely on a massive cash pile on the balance sheet. FAR trades at 2.6x on the ASX. When Cairn had no revenue, it traded well below 1x.

Hurricane's P/B is 1.7x on the AIM, and it looks reasonably priced on a net worth basis. Before the recent sell-off, it traded around 2.2x.

Hurricane's closest North Sea-focused peers are EnQuest and Serica Energy. The critical difference between EnQuest and Hurricane is portfolio structure: EnQuest has footprint offshore the UK and Malaysia, while Hurricane operates solely in the North Sea. In this sense, the UKCS-focused Serica looks much more akin to it. EnQuest, the hugely underappreciated oil stock which I covered in May, has abnormally low P/B of 0.4x. OCF-negative Serica currently trades at 2.4x.

At the moment Hurricane has 2P of 37.3 mmboe (based on a six-year EPS case). The bulk of its oil resources are contingent (for instance, 486 mmboe at the Lancaster and 1,235 mmboe at Halifax). As a result, its EV/2P amounts to ~32x. Serica holds 68.8 million boe in 2P reserves and has EV/2P of ~6x. EnQuest possesses 2P of 245 mmbbl that specifies EV/2P of ~11x (negatively impacted by humongous leverage). In the peer group, Hurricane looks overpriced, but because it will convert 2C to 2P only after FIDs.

Final thoughts

With the Lancaster EPS on stream, Hurricane is now generating cash flow to finance operations, fortify the balance sheet, fund further appraisal and development, and perhaps reward shareowners. Most importantly, it now has access to data that is essential for the execution of development projects at the GLA. In the long term, Hurricane has reasonable upside potential, given its enormous 2C and possible revenue growth essential for investor sentiment.

However, I remain cautious regarding possible dividend introduction in the short term, as distribution of cash to stockholders only a year after the first production is premature and unreasonable. I also hope that Hurricane will use funds to reduce debt, as its cash cost is too high. With £871.2 million in market capitalization, the stock is reasonably valued, especially after the recent sell-off.

Importantly, investors should remember that disenchanting news related to drilling might easily ruin valuation and send the stock price lower. However, if the results of the Lincoln Crestal well test appear to be fruitful, the market will likely appreciate that.

Note: Regarding trading volume, ADR considerably lags behind the AIM-listed ordinary shares. Lack of liquidity hinders ADR from mirroring the stock performance. The ticker in London is HUR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.