Grain Markets Rally With Weather, Crop Development, And Export Data In Focus

Yields this year will likely trail previous years due to the record slow planting. Weather and crop development will be very important moving forward. The weather pattern is expected to turn more favorable. That said, it may not be enough to offset the slow planting season. Crops this year are more vulnerable to weather this year than previous years given the situation. This should allow for upside movement to continue but limited especially if development and progress greatly improve.

Wheat and corn rallies over the past couple of sessions with weather, export data, crop development/progress in focus

Grain markets rallied on the eve of the 4th of July holiday. On Wednesday, the U.S. September corn futures finished the trading session up 4.09% to $4.3612, with the U.S. August soybean futures up 1.15% to $8.8912 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing higher 2.37% to $5.1388. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Wednesday 2.70% ($0.44) to $16.76, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.85% ($0.13) to $15.49 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also higher 1.98% ($0.11) to $5.67.

On Friday, the U.S. September corn futures finished up 4.77% to $4.3900, with the U.S. August soybean futures down 0.38% to $8.7562 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing higher 2.56% to $5.1688. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished up on Friday 0.06% ($0.01) to $16.77, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 1.42% ($0.22) to $15.27 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) was also lower 0.27% ($0.01) to $5.66. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month August futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

On Wednesday, the September Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 10.2 cents to $5.134, with September Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 10.4 cents to $4.430, resulting in a bearish 70-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was up $0.104 to $5.404.

On Friday, the September Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 2.4 cents to $5.164, with September Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 3 cents to $4.466, resulting in a bearish 70-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was down $0.062 to $5.342. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: Barchart

Wheat and corn weekly net export sales meet trader expectations; soybeans mixed with the 2019/20 crop falling below expectations

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending June 27 Friday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending June 27, 2019, came in at 276,500 metric tons. This came in line with traders' expectation range of 245,000-544,000 metric tons. Main buyers of the old wheat crop last week were from Nigeria, Taiwan, and Mexico.

The 2018/19 corn export sales for the week ending June 27, 2019, of 175,600 metric tons exported fell in line with traders' expectation range of 102,000-406,000 metric tons. The 175,600 metric tons was down 41% from the prior week, but up 42% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the old corn crop last week were Japan and Mexico. For the 2019/20 new corn crop, net export sales for the week ending June 27, 2019, of 156,300 metric tons fell in line with traders' range of 102,000-305,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new corn crop last week were from unknown destinations and Japan.

The 2018/19 soybeans export sales for the week ending June 27, 2019, of 867,600 metric tons exported was more than traders' expectation range of 408,000-789,000 metric tons. The 867,600 was up noticeably from the prior week and from the prior four-week average. The main buyer of the old corn crop last week was from China. For the 2019/20 new soybean crop, net export sales for the week ending June 27, 2019, of 161,500 metric tons were below traders' range of 191,000-408,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new soybean crop last week were from Taiwan and unknown destinations.

Weather outlook is favorable for crop development over the next couple of weeks with warmer-than-average temperatures and average precipitation levels

The large-scale weather pattern is set where a warm to hot pattern is dominating a huge swath of real estate across North America. Included in this is a pronounced Rex Block over the North Pacific/Southern Alaska that's producing a significant heat wave across Southern Alaska. Anomalously strong upper level ridging associated with the Rex Block covers much of the state with a 588 dm heat dome centered over Southern Alaska. This heat dome is what's fostering dry weather, record-breaking heat, and air quality issues across southern Alaska. All-time high temperatures have been recorded throughout Southern Alaska with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Anchorage Alaska broke its all-time high temperature after topping out at 90F degrees on the 4th of July.

Further downstream, an upper level trough will dig/strengthen over the western U.S. producing cooler-than-average temperatures and some unsettled weather over the next five days.

Meanwhile, broad upper level ridging over the central and eastern U.S. with a heat dome cover the southern 2/3rds of the country will produce above-average temperatures over the next five days. Overall, the Desert Southwest will see temperatures climb into the 100s while much of the Lower 48 and Southern Alaska will see temperatures in the 80s and 90s. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-7 day (July 5-12) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Mid week to late week next week or in the beginning parts of the 6-11 day, upper level troughing associated with a surface cold front will track across the U.S. from west to east bringing in cooler weather, albeit brief/transient. This will bring temperatures closer to normal across the northern tier states during this time frame. Meanwhile, upper level ridging over the southern U.S. will shift its focus towards the southern Rockies/Four Corners region during this same time frame (mid-late week next week). In the 9-11 day time frame, this upper level ridge over the Southwest U.S. will have a greater influence over much of the Lower 48. While the aforementioned upper trough fizzles out by the time it reaches the East Coast, the upper ridge over the Southwest U.S. will expand northeastward helping to bring a warm to hot pattern across much of the country in the 9-11 day period. This is the hotter adjustments that the forecast models have made over the past couple of days.

Forecast models have also supported a warm to hot pattern across much of the country continuing in the 11-16 day time frame. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 8-15 day (July 13-20) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Overall, the central, southern, and eastern U.S. will see a mostly warm to hot pattern over the next couple of weeks with the western U.S. warming up next week. From a precipitation standpoint, much of the country will be around average over the next couple of weeks. Maybe a bit wet over parts of the Plains and the Southeast U.S., and dry over the south-central U.S. Figure 7 is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 8 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a normal-to-drier than normal pattern over much of the country and a wetter-than-normal pattern over parts of the Plains and the Southeast U.S. in the 1-7 day time frame (July 5-12).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 9 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a normal-to-drier than normal pattern over much of the country in the 6-12 day time frame (July 10-17).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Crop development and yield will be important from this time forward. Favorable weather could help the development in the days ahead. Because of this, there could be some upside limitations going forward especially if crops are greatly improving/progressing. Due to the record slow planting season amid poor field conditions, yield likely is not going to be as strong as previous years even if the weather near-term turns more favorable. Investors should expect for some more upside movements but potentially with limitations due to the overall state of things.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.