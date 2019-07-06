Ultimately, silver is still extremely cheap and is likely to move substantially higher as this PM bull market gathers steam going forward.

The gold to silver ratio is at an extreme, and market speculators appear to be overly bearish on silver.

However, this is typical in bull market cycles, as silver normally begins to outperform in the mid to late stages of a bull run.

Silver: The Buying Opportunity Of The Decade

Silver/iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) has underperformed gold as well as gold miners substantially since the precious metals (PMs) hit a bottom in late 2016. In fact, since the bear market low, gold has appreciated by roughly 33%, the gold miner index has surged by nearly 90%, while silver is up by a meager 6.5%.

Data by YCharts

This, however, is a relatively typical phenomenon, as silver often underperforms gold and gold mining shares in the opening stages of a precious metals’ bull market cycle. Nevertheless, silver tends to outperform gold and other gold related assets in the mid to later stages of bull market cycles.

Data by YCharts

Market speculators appear to be overly bearish on silver, and are likely to bid the price up substantially in future quarters and years as the current precious metals bull market progresses.

Silver Underperforming, For Now

We see the massive underperformance silver has experienced since the bottom of the bear market in 2016. Moreover, silver has lagged substantially over the last 12 months, and is down by about 4.5% while gold is up by nearly 13%.

Data by YCharts

I view this as a typical phenomenon which represents a substantial long-term buying opportunity. Gold is the dominant metal in the PM market, thus it is logical for market participants to flock to gold during certain market conditions.

However, an important factor to consider is that many of the macroeconomic factors that cause gold to appreciate apply to silver as well. The Fed’s easing policy, an increasing monetary base, a weaker dollar, and lower bond yields are not only bullish for gold but are bullish for silver as well.

So, why is Silver Going Nowhere Lately

Gold is a much more popular metal, and it is a far bigger market. So, naturally investors begin pouring capital into gold in the early stages of a bull market. However, interest usually picks up for silver in the mid to later stages of a bull market cycle because silver is much cheaper, begins to look underpriced, and due to it being a much smaller market, once demand picks up prices typically skyrocket.

Speculators Remain Ultra-Bearish on Silver

Speculators are still extremely bearish on silver, and I view this as significant counter indicator that suggests prices will likely go much higher soon. We see that over the past year net speculative positions in the futures market were negative for quite a few weeks.

COT 1-Year

Source: Investing.com

COT 10 Years

Such negativity in the futures market has not been observed during any time in the last decade, and likely much longer. You know what usually happens when an overwhelming number of traders are on one side of a trade?

When sentiment changes to a more positive tone, demand increases, short sellers get squeezed, and prices go much higher. This is likely the inflection point silver is at right now.

Fed’s Policy: Bullish for Silver

Just like the Fed easing rates is bullish for gold, it is also bullish for silver. The more money the Fed “prints” by easing, implementing QE, etc., the bigger the monetary supply balloons. As more dollars enter the financial system, hard assets like gold and silver designed to protect investors against inflation and negative inflation adjusted yields on bonds are likely to do well.

If we look at probabilities for a July rate cut, the Fed is likely to ease by 25 basis points (93.5% probability). Also, if we look out further, rates are likely to be 50-100 basis points lower in April of next year.

Source: CMEGroup.com

The Fed appears to be embarking on an easing path, and this will likely be a multi-year cycle. As the economy approaches ever closer to a recession, the Fed is likely to implement more actions to try to delay the inevitable downturn in the economy.

I expect rates to drop down to close to zero by 2021. Moreover, the Fed will likely implement more rounds of QE to suck up a lot of bonds on the open market to “create” demand for U.S. bonds, to lower interest rates, and to prop up stock prices.

The last time the Fed attempted to do something similar, silver/SLV essentially quintupled in about 2.5 years, skyrocketing from around $10 to about $50. This price action also gives you an idea of just how fast the silver market can move once sentiment improves and demand increases.

SLV Chart

Source: Finance.Yahoo.com

Bonds and the Dollar Likely Headed Lower

The Fed’s easier stance on monetary policy will likely drive bond rates and the dollar lower from here. In fact, we already saw the 10-year dip below 2% recently.

U.S. 10 Year

Source: CNBC.com

Longer-term rates are likely to continue to fall as the Fed institutes more easing. This is extremely bullish for gold and silver as investors will seek refuge from negative inflation adjusted returns.

Likewise, the dollar should also experience more weakness going forward as the Fed lowers rates. Other major central banks like the ECB and the BOJ are already at zero or negative benchmark rates.

Therefore, the dollar will likely drop in value relative to other major currencies as the Fed eases, and possibly implements QE in the future. This should make silver cheaper in alternative currencies and contribute to higher demand from various non-dollar denominated markets.

Gold to Silver Ratio at an Extreme

The gold to silver ratio is at around 93 right now, its highest level in at least two decades. This indicates that silver is at its cheapest point relative to gold in at least 20 years. The significance here is that every time the ratio has gotten close to being this skewed it preceded major bull markets in silver.

Gold to Silver Ratio 20 Years

Source: Goldprice.com

The ratio being this skewed also illustrates that silver is underperforming gold. If we look back at the past 20 years, we see that the ratio reached similar levels in the early 2000s and around 2008, right before substantial rallies.

We can also see that the ratio typically bottoms at a top in a silver/gold bull market, like we saw in 2011, when the ratio hit around 30. This was due to silver’s substantial outperformance in the second half of the 2008-2011 bull market cycle. I expect we can see a similar phenomenon develop in the mid to later stages of the current bull market cycle.

SLV: A Great Way to Build Exposure to Silver

SLV is an exchange-traded fund that is designed to give investors a cost-efficient way to gain access to the silver market without having to buy silver futures or the physical metal.

The SLV ETF is engineered to mimic the spot price of silver. Each share owned by an investor represents a fractional ownership in the fund, which holds over 325 million ounces of physical silver worth roughly $4.5 billion.

SLV is an efficient and convenient trading vehicle, as it mimics silver's spot price, yet investors do not need to deal with exchanges that facilitate futures contracts and do not have to pay prices over spot to procure the physical asset.

It is also extremely liquid and can easily be bought and sold like any other highly liquid stock or ETF. In addition, SLV has very attractive options that can be traded with great ease.

Since SLV is physically backed by silver and mimics the commodity's price almost identically, I will refer to the ETF and silver interchangeably throughout some parts of this article.

The Bottom Line: Don’t Miss Silver’s Golden Buying Opportunity

Silver has barely moved since the metals bottomed in 2016, and has underperformed gold and gold miners substantially since the PM bull market began in 2016. Silver is largely under the radar right now, and market speculators appear overly bearish on silver/SLV right now.

Sentiment could change quickly, and due to silver being a relatively small market, prices could surge substantially in a short time frame. The gold to silver ratio is also suggesting that prices could begin to move much higher shortly.

It is important to consider that gold and silver are similar in many respects, and what is beneficial to gold is ultimately bullish for silver as well. The Fed’s easing cycle is likely just about to begin and could last for years as the Fed attempts to delay the inevitable recession. Therefore, silver/SLV prices are likely to go substantially higher over the next several years, and could even take out prior highs if this bull market gathers enough steam going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV, SILVER, GOLD, GOLD MINERS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.