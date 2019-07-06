GLO: Another Middle Of The Pack Tactical Fund

If we are writing about a closed-end fund, you can probably guess it's a good chance the article is about yet another fund that has given investors poor risk-adjusted total returns and but still pays out 10% in income. The Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO) is just that.

What makes this fund interesting is that according to the fund management company, it is a "go anywhere" tactical allocation type fund that is focused on providing high levels of total returns. Based on our experience, the types of funds that we see focused on paying out steady ~10% distributions each year are income-focused funds such as REITs or dividend funds. Instead, GLO is simply focused on producing high levels of return wherever the fund managers think they can find good investments. The fund currently pays out 10.7% in distributions. However, annualized returns since inception have been well below that at only 5.17%. Let's take a look at how the fund is invested, its strategy, and if it's not a good choice for investors, what an alternative might be.

Fund Overview

The fund is a true "go anywhere, do anything" type of fund. As you can see below, it's invested in just about everything under the sun.

Asset Allocation Stocks 82.6% Foreign currency swaps 16.1% Securities sold short -16.6% Total return swaps -1.1% Bonds (government and corporate) 12.5% ETFs 2% Closed end funds 1.1% Preferred stock 2.5% Cash and short term investments .9%

(Source: Fund website)

We have stocks, bonds, some short sales, foreign currency, ETFs, and even other closed-end funds.

Performance

Performance (based on NAV) has lagged the two main categories that Morningstar tags as its benchmark. Note that when examining performance, we will be using NAV figures, not price. Closed-end funds can trade above or below their NAV at various times. Since this article is being written for a broad audience, we use NAV since we do not know when (or even if) an investor has a position in the fund. Individuals may experience returns different from those shown if they bought the fund at a price substantially different from the fund's NAV. Additionally, NAV is the best way to measure management's performance since it shows how the fund's underlying investments performed.

(Graphic source: Morningstar)

The fund has also lagged the benchmark it's chosen for itself.

(Graphic source: Fund website)

However, the broad investment mandate of the fund can make choosing a proper benchmark for comparison purposes challenging. Is "Moderate Risk" appropriate for the fund even though it has 82% in equities? Maybe, since it's hedging some of that exposure with short sales. Then again as of the fund's last fiscal year, it was net long stocks over 100%. So rather than endlessly arguing over the proper benchmark, another way to look at the fund is how it compares to other tactical type funds.

(Graphic source: Morningstar, table layout adjusted and condensed by author for readability)

Over the past decade plus current year to date (as of 6/30/2019), the fund has on average ranked in the 49th percentile compared to other funds. So, just slightly above average.

Another popular comparison for tactical type funds is a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio; in this case, we'll use the Vanguard Balanced Fund (VBIAX), a 60/40 stock/bond mutual fund, as an example. From 2009 through 2018, GLO returned almost 100% (99.5%) based on NAV. However, VBIAX returned 148.5% cumulatively over the same time. What may have been even more attractive for investors is that it did it with lower volatility.

Standard Deviation 3YR 5YR 10YR GLO 12.47% 11.91% 12.45% VBIAX 7.51% 7.38% 7.77%

(Source: Morningstar)

It seems that no matter what you use as a comparison, GLO has not performed up to what investors may have been expecting from the fund.

Indeed, it's very hard for tactical type funds to outperform the market. This is especially true when the fees they incur are rather high. GLO's expense ratio is reported as 3.81%. It charges 1.32% for management and administration. The additional fees are likely from short sales and various derivative contracts. Still, the fund needs those investments to either outperform the market or provide enough downside protection to make them worth the cost.

Tactical allocation or "go anywhere" type of funds also cause a conundrum for investors. On one hand, you are presumably buying the fund because you believe in the talent and skill of the manager(s) and their ability to generate above-average returns. You would want to devote a substantial portion of your portfolio to them to take advantage of their superior skills. However, because the asset allocation of the fund can change drastically, it makes it hard to know how the fund fits in your portfolio. It might be mostly domestic stock one year only to shift to foreign bonds the next year. The alternative is to diversify your portfolio enough so that the fund makes up just a small piece. However, then the fund makes up such a small allocation that the tactical benefits might be too muted to matter.

Summary

There doesn't seem to be much of a case for owning GLO. Investors would have gotten better performance and less volatility out of a balanced fund. Additionally, the fund appears to have lagged all relevant benchmarks over a long period of time. Given the poor performance of tactical allocation funds in general, we also don't see any compelling reason to consider the fund for the future.

