Labor Market Update: Investors Are Mispricing The FOMC Rate Cut

Believe it or not, I expect we'll be talking about rate hikes again before the end of the year.

The market is expecting not one, but at least two FOMC rate cuts this year and that's too many.

The market is expecting not one, but at least two FOMC rate cuts this year. I agree that slowing economic activity within the U.S. does not point to rate increase, it also does not prove a need for further stimulus. The labor data, if anything, points to a rate hike so investors should be wary of overly dovish FOMC expectations.

The Labor Market Is Still Strong

The NFP came in at 224,000 and 60,000 above expectations. This is the highest level of job creation in five months and a nice rebound from May's tepid 75,000. The revisions to April and May were negative but small, only -11,000 net, which puts this month's gains at 213,000. The three-month average of job gains is 171,000, not as strong as it has been but still a solidly positive number in favor of ongoing economic expansion.

The unemployment rate was unchanged and the LPR increased a tenth as the size of the available labor force increased.

Job gains are reported as broad. I want to point out notable strength in manufacturing and construction, a net gain of 38,000.

The wage data is what I really like. Wage gains continue to rise unabated and gained 0.2% this month. Wage gains are up 3.1% YOY and have been trending at +3.0% levels for 9 months. The rise in wages is driven by a persistent shortage of available workers, a shortage not assuaged by this month's 0.1% increase in participation.

The NFP report says there are about 6.0 million workers available for hire, up about a tenth from the previous month. The JOLTs report says there are 7.45 million job openings so no shortage of work. This situation has employee confidence as measured by the Quits rate at a 20-year high. The JOLTs report also has the hires rate at 12-year high which shows employers are picking up new employees at the fastest rate since before the Housing Bubble burst and the onset of the Global Financial Crisis.

The ADP report for June shows only 102,000 new hires for the month and weakness in Construction, but there is a mitigating factor. The ADP and NFP are often out of sync on a month-to-month basis, the trend of ADP and NFP labor gains are both tracking positively so no signs of impending economic meltdown here. If anything, the disparity between the ADP and NFP shows volatility within the market. Volatility may lead to an economic recession, it may also be a sign of the times as businesses shift to automation, a changing workforce, and global trade issues.

There are signs of changes in the labor market within the jobless claims data. The jobless claims data had, until last year, been in a multi-year downtrend. This year the downtrend has abated but claims remain at/near historic 6-decade lows.

The Challenger, Gray & Christmas report raises some red flags but they too are mitigated by other factors. The number of planned job cuts fell -28% from May, but the YOY and YTD comparisons are tracking positively. Job cuts this year are up 35% from last year and led by tech, industrials, automakers, and manufacturers. Cuts in tech, manufacturing, and autos are up 266%, 562%, and 190%, respectively.

Challenger says:

"Manufacturers are grappling with not only technological changes, but also increased competition, tariffs, changes in consumer behavior, and skills shortages. The Automotive sector particularly has experienced some setbacks, as consumer demand for traditional vehicles wanes..."

The hires rates reported by Challenger are further evidence volatility in the labor market is not indicative of an economic meltdown. According to their data, the YTD total of hires this year is 99% higher than last year. Last year was the second highest level of hires on record. Because the second half of the year is the strongest in terms of hiring, 77% of new hires for 2018 were made in the 2nd half, it is very likely we'll set another record this year.

No Labor-Driven Rate Cuts This Month, That's For Sure

I don't think it out of place to say there will not be a labor market-driven FOMC rate cut this month, maybe even this year, unless there is a major change in the data. The reason why we might see one rate cut, possibly this month, is because of general inflation. The FOMC's preferred measure of inflation, the PCE Price Index, has retreated from last year's high and well below the 2.0% target. Even so, the rate of consumer-level inflation appears to be stabilizing in the 1.5% to 1.6% range and may not force the Fed to cut rates.

Looking forward, considering the health of the labor market and the subsequent effect of healthy labor markets on the consumer and consumer spending, it's probable a single rate cut could be the stimulus this economy needs to reaccelerate expansion. If so, the odds of a 2nd hike this year are going to fall dramatically.

The CME Fed Watch Tool shows a 100% chance of rate cut at the July meeting and that is too high; there is a chance, however, slim the Fed won't act. The tool shows an 87% chance of two cuts by December, that is way too high. There is more than a small chance there will not be a 2nd cut this year. If I'm even partly right, we could easily see the chance of a rate hike reappear, possibly after this month's meeting. Don't forget, it wasn't too long ago the market thought there could be 2 or 3 hikes this year. Expectations for the FOMC could change drastically over the next month as the new data comes in.

