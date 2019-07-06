Parsley Energy: 2019 Progressing According To Expectations

Cash flow may turn slightly positive in the second half of 2019 with perhaps 55% of full-year capex coming in the first half.

It is still expected to have some cash burn in 2019 at current strip prices, as it is growing production by a decent amount.

Parsley Energy (PE) has been delivering according to its 2019 expectations so far and had a good Q1 in terms of cost and oil production. It will burn some cash in 2019 at current strip prices while carrying out its production growth plans, but may be able to reach positive cash flow in the latter part of 2019.

I believe that Parsley is slightly undervalued in the current oil price environment and should be worth a bit over $20 per share.

Q1 2019 Results

Parsley's results in Q1 2019 were pretty good, with its oil production averaging approximately 78,911 barrels per day. This was above its expectations for Q1 oil production ranging from 75,500 to 78,000 barrels per day.

As well, the company managed to keep its lease operating costs low at $3.65 per BOE. While this is slightly higher than its $3.61 per BOE average from 2018, it is also towards the low end of its $3.50 to $4.50 per BOE guidance range for 2019, and leads to the expectation that Parsley can hit the lower half of that range for the full year.

On the negative side, Parsley realised $17.97 per barrel for its NGLs during Q1 2019, down from $25.00 per barrel in Q4 2018. The Q3 2019 completion of Targa's Grand Prix NGL pipeline should help with NGL realisations later in the year though.

Source: Targa Resources

2019 Projections For Parsley

With $57 WTI oil and relatively weak prices for NGLs in 2019, Parsley may end up with around $1.88 billion in oil and gas revenues before hedges and $1.833 billion in revenues after hedges.

Parsley's hedges are largely designed so that it can benefit from oil prices going up, with the cost being the premiums for its put protection.

Type Units $/Unit $ Million Oil (Barrels) 30,112,500 $55.00 $1,656 NGLs (Barrels) 10,013,775 $18.00 $180 Natural Gas (MCF) 41,752,350 $1.05 $44 Hedge Value -$47 Total Revenue $1,833

I have reduced Parsley's lease operating expenses to $3.75 per BOE in this model due to its strong performance in Q1 2019. This puts it in the lower half of its guidance range.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $177 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $122 Cash G&A $141 Cash Interest $123 Capital Expenditures $1,450 Total Expenses $2,013

Thus Parsley would now be expected to end up with around $180 million in cash burn in 2019 along with a decent amount of production growth. This is well within Parsley's goal of limiting its outspend to less than $250 million in any oil price environment.

On Parsley's Valuation

There was a report a couple months ago where Leigh Goehring estimated that Parsley could have upside to $95 per share with $75 WTI oil. Although I believe that Parsley should probably be valued a bit higher than it currently is at around $60 WTI oil, a valuation of $95 per share appears extremely optimistic even if WTI oil could sustain $75 per share.

For example, at Parsley's 2019 production levels, $75 WTI oil would translate into roughly $2 billion EBITDAX. A valuation of $95 per share results in a total enterprise value of around $32 billion for Parsley, meaning that it would be trading at an EV/EBITDAX multiple of around 16x.

This is a very high multiple. If the market sentiment towards upstream companies improved significantly and Parsley was able to increase its production growth further, then I could see an 8.0x EV/EBITDAX being appropriate. This would translate into a value of approximately $45 per share for Parsley at $75 WTI oil, and would also require a high level of confidence that $75 WTI oil could be maintained (such as indicated with a flat futures curve). When WTI spot prices hit $75 in October 2018, the 2021 futures price was only around $66 still. Thus, I don't see it as likely that $75 WTI oil can be maintained over a lengthy period of time.

I'd put Parsley's target valuation as roughly a 6.0x EV to unhedged 2019 EBITDAX multiple. This translates into a value of around $20.25 per share.

Conclusion

Parsley Energy has been executing well and appears on track to probably end up on the more favorable end of its guidance ranges for oil production and lease operating expenses. I believe that Parsley is probably slightly undervalued for the current oil pricing environment, with its estimated value of $20.25 per share at 2019 strip prices. Any talk of upside to $95 per share is exceptionally optimistic though and would require oil prices that don't appear sustainable anytime soon without a war in the Middle East.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.