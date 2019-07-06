Beyond Meat: An Overpriced Falafel

I would recommend to stay away from the stock. Only short if the borrowing cost or options are more reasonably priced.

When I first heard about Beyond Meat (BYND), I liked what the company is doing to the environment and animal welfare. I did not look at the IPO, but as the stock has surged over 6 times since its IPO, I wanted to see what all the fuzz was about.

First, I had to try the product, I was happily surprised when I found Beyond Burgers down here in Chile. I cooked regular burgers and the Beyond Burgers to compare them side by side. I was surprised by how good they tasted, but they didn't taste like the real thing and I don’t see how carnivores such as myself would replace real burgers for Beyond Burgers... yet.

I found Beyond Burgers in the largest Chilean supermarket chain... Jumbo. Also, it was available in smaller alternative health/veggie shops.

Beyond Meat was founded in 2009 and produces burgers and sausages that look, feel and taste almost like the real thing. Opposite to veggie-burger companies, BYND has been pushing their product as a meat replacement rather than a veggie burger, so instead of finding the Beyond Burgers along with veggie products, you can find them in the meat aisles in supermarkets. While I love the company, management and the potentials of the product, I think the stock is a bad investment for the seven reasons stated in this article. But shorting the stock is expensive (borrowing cost is close to 80%) and risky as the market can continue to be irrational for a while (look at Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and its price irrationality. If you are interested, you can find more detail about my view on Netflix in this article). So, rather than shorting the stock or using puts, I would recommend not owing it, or if you follow an index strategy, to be underweight the name.

The seven reasons for not buying the stock are:

Problem #1: Tasty but far from tasting like a real burger

Problem #2: No moat

Problem #3: Tough Competition Ahead

Problem #4: Production Bottleneck

Problem #5: Unattractive business economics in steady-state

Problem #6: Not a Healthy Substitute

Problem #7: Valued to perfection

Problem #1: Tasty but far from tasting like a real burger

I cooked the Beyond Burgers and regular burgers to compare them side by side.

First, I noticed a “funny” smell... maybe garlic... couldn't pinpoint it, but definitely not a meat smell. Second, it is softer than an actual burger, I had to be careful when handling it. Third, it is obvious from the pictures that it doesn't look like meat.

Grilling them, I noticed another difference, the Beyond Burger lacked the “grilled” look and didn’t give any juices.

As you can notice, the Beyond Burger lacked the “juicy” look.

Here is a close-up...

The first bite of the Beyond Burger was a very familiar taste. At first, I couldn't pin it, but the second bite took me to my teenage years back in Bethlehem in the Middle East... that is when I realized that Beyond Burgers are just glorified Americanized falafels.

Before people start disagreeing with me, I am not talking about the Americanized falafel nor the ones in Chile... those are adapted to local taste... I am rather talking about the original falafels. Furthermore, considering that both are mainly peas (falafel is mainly chicken beans), I am not surprised. Even the cooked external texture of the Beyond Burger looks like a falafel.

As for the internal texture, it is far different from a real burger.

Having said all this, the Beyond Burgers taste good, I would definitely eat them, BUT not to replace a real burger and not at double the price of regular burgers.

Problem #2: No moat

There are a couple of ways to make substitutes for animal-based meat and those ways have been improving over time. BYND and Impossible Foods took the plant-based route, others took different paths such as growing meat cells in labs or mixing vegetables with meat such as Tyson (TSN). So far, no company has made the perfect burger, but once the perfect burger is made, everyone will follow as I don't see any barriers to replicate.

Also, BYND has just one patent and 20 pending patents

Why just one patent? I am not an expert in patents, but I haven’t seen patents on food recipes (I would definitely patent my Everything Omelette); after all, Beyond Meat is just doing that, optimizing the combination of peas, beets and other vegetables to make a fake burger. But they could file for patents if they modified the genes of the beets or peas (think of Monsanto). However, if the fake burger is done via lab-grown cells (the winner in my opinion), that could be patented.

Problem #3: Tough Competition Ahead

The competition in the space is continually increasing and the big players are already entering with their products. Tyson sold its 6.5% stake in BYND right before the IPO as TSN is looking to develop its own line of alternative protein products. They already launched the first product; nuggets which blend meat and plant-based protein. You shouldn't be surprised if Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY) (OTCPK:NSRGF) and the other big global players enter as well.

In fact, competitors have three things playing in their favor. First, they already have a strong and mature distribution network, including decades-long relationships with the big players such as McDonald's (NYSE:MCD). While BYND had done a great job on distribution, it is far behind the capillary reach of TSN and Nestle.

The second advantage of big players is the cheaper cost of capital. That means that even at a similar cost of production, BYND would require to price its products higher than TSN to cover its cost of capital. Right now, BYND has a gross margin of 20% compared to 12% for TSN. However, the higher margin is purely driven by the higher prices as explained below.

Currently, a pound of Beyond Burger is almost double the price of organic grass-fed beef ($6.99/lb) and 2.4x regular ground beef ($4.99/lb).

In order for BYND to capture more market share, the price of its burgers has to be close to regular or even just organic beef. But, even at organic-beef prices, BYND would have a negative gross margin of 37%. In order to compete with organic, it needs to improve its costs by 37% and a whopping 55% to compete with regular beef. With BYND’s investment in R&D and advancements in technology, they could reach those cost reductions; however, it won't be overnight.

But even if BYND achieves the improvements, the return on invested capital for the industry should converge to the cheapest cost of capital of the relevant big players, in this case, TSN. While a return of 9% for TSN would be acceptable, that return would be destroying value in the case of BYND.

Problem #4: Production Bottleneck

People believe BYND produces the burgers and sausages, but that is not true. BYND only produces the frozen woven protein and they depend on co-manufacturers to convert the woven protein into the burgers and sausages.

Right now BYND has co-manufacturers in California, Texas, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Even at the current sales level, those co-manufactures can’t keep up with demand. To sustain its growth and global expansion, BYND would need to get more co-manufactures on board; while not an impossible task, it will take time.

Problem #5: Unattractive business economics in steady-state

In Problem #3, we saw the low returns of the meat industry. In the short term, BYND could enjoy higher returns than the entire industry as it is a niche player... for now. But as BYND expands and tries to serve the larger population, it will start competing with meat packers and thus lower returns.

Right now BYND's stock is being priced at astronomical multiples implying aggressive growth for the next eight years as we will see in Problem #7. That would be fine if the steady-state business economics are attractive, most likely that is not the case here.

Problem #6: Not a Healthy Substitute

Consumers are willing to pay 88% more for healthier food, that is why it is no surprise that BYND is placing itself as a healthy substitute for meat. Even though I recognize the environmental and animal welfare impacts, I am skeptical about the health benefit claims, mainly for two issues.

While a Beyond Burger has 5% fewer calories and has some fiber, it has more fat and less protein. But what makes the Beyond Burger an unhealthy option is its sodium, almost 4 times as much as a regular patty.

Second, what makes me question the “healthy” claim is how the burgers are made. Even though it is gluten and soy free, the veggies utilized are processed several times, under extreme heat and using unhealthy oils such as canola oil. There is a reason that nutritionists and personal trainers keep recommending to eat unprocessed food, the more the food is processed, the less nutritious it becomes.

Problem #7: Valued to perfection

You don’t need to be a genius to know that the stock is expensive, but I always like to do the exercise of trying to get to the market price by playing with the DCF assumptions. As shown in the table below, to justify a $150 stock price, sales have to be $22B by 2030, gross margins should be higher than the competition while SG&A should converge to industry standards and working capital should be optimized. WACC was assumed to be 10%.

Looking at the multiples, assuming that the fair EV/EBITDA multiple is 20x, EBITDA should climb to $770M by 2025 to justify the current stock price. Keep in mind that not even Nestle has a 20x multiple. And also, a $770M EBITDA in 6 years is very aggressive.

The third look is taking the current market price, and assuming a 20x EV/EBITDA, 8 years to reach the target revenue level and an EBITDA margin of 15%. In that case, revenues need to grow 56% annually for the next 8 years to justify today’s market price.

Even assuming different multiple, margins or years to reach the revenue level, revenues need to grow 40% to 70% annually for 6 to 10 years.

So why can’t BYND just be a niche player? It would be a good strategy as it could maintain the high margins with a relatively-limited competition. However, the meat-substitute market is too small, it is expected to be a $6.4B market worldwide by 2023, less than the current $9B-market cap of BYND. But there are some bank analysts that predict a $100B-$140B market by 2030.

Also, BYND already stated that it is addressing the $270B USA market and $1.4T global... that is the larger market that includes not only meat substitutes but also real meat.

Catalysts and Risks

At the end of October, the 180-day lockup period expires and that may cause downward pressure on the stock. That is the earliest catalyst I see. In the medium term, deteriorating economics, revenue growth slower than expected and more competition from large players such as Tyson and Nestle (both are entering the market) could pressure the stock downwards.

The main short-term risk would be if BYND joins an index such as the Russell 1000 as detailed here. Another, more fundamental risk, would be if BYND perfects the fake-burger recipe and gets patented.

Conclusion

While I enjoyed cooking and eating my overpriced falafel, I won’t be buying Beyond Burger anymore at this price nor will I be buying the stock. If borrowing cost or options become more reasonably priced, I would recommend shorting the stock or to buy some puts.

