With Acacia, You Buy Quality

While there is some concern about a slowdown in the DCI market, the company looks like it is taking share here based on some newer products like the AC1200.

The company is at the technological forefront, and is well placed to benefit from a new upgrade cycle in the metro market in China and elsewhere.

Acacia (ACIA), the optical networking company, has emerged out of the doldrums that the ZTE ban (which was their largest customer) and a Chinese demand slowdown had left it last year, and a recovery we predicted last year is setting in with the shares being up 32% since we wrote that article:

Growth

Acacia has several tailwinds going for it at the moment:

Increase in network traffic

Increase in demand for coherent solutions

Increase in demand for plug-able solutions

Chinese recovery

From the May 2019 IR Presentation:

And here are the expectations for the different market segments:

As the leader in coherent technologies, one might be inclined to think that with Edge expected to grow the fastest, this would not play into the hands of Acacia as coherent solutions are more widely deployed on longer distances. However, that trend itself is changing with coherent increasingly penetrating shorter distance networks:

Another trend which favors the company is the move towards pluggable solutions:

For instance (Q1CC):

"We believe the trend towards pluggable coherent interconnects that we helped create with our CFP and CFP to DCO modules. We'll continue with 400ZR and higher performance 400 gig pluggable modules supporting metro and regional applications would reaches in the thousands of kilometers. This increasing adoption of pluggable coherent solutions has the potential to expand the merchant vendor share of the coherent market. Additionally, we believe standards based interoperable DCOs in plant form factors will enable the adoption of coherent technology for shorter reaches which has the potential to increase the total addressable market for coherent interfaces."

There you have the two trends, pluggable and coherent moving into shorter reaches.

However, there is a potential downside to pluggable as this also tends to increase the commodification of the industry and bring increased pricing pressures, although it has to be said that Acacia has a history of being at the innovative forefront, out-innovating the competition.

In the slide above, you see the AC1200 which can be deployed in all three segments:

Management feels good about the competitive position of the AC1200, particularly in the DCI market where it is taking market share (Q1CC):

"So from our position, we have most Tier-1 customers selling into the DCI space and our AC1200 is less dependent on the CapEx growth per se, the absolute growth. We believe we are going to get more gains through a share shift, getting increases in share of the equipment and what we've seen from Q4 to Q1, Q1, Q2 to Q1 projected we feel comfortable that, that will continue to happen throughout the year and do a multi-year deployment cycle."

And not only with the help of the AC1200 and not restricted to the DCI segment (Q1CC):

"We are expecting some improvement in the seasonality. So we feel pretty good about the overall ability to increase our port count share with the newer products including CFP2-DCO, AC1200 and our semiconductor group in these markets, including metro, long-haul as well as the DCI."

But it's just starting to ramp even if there was a "significant increase in shipments" in Q1 over Q4 and other network operators have started field trials. Their DCI customer is still buying the AC400, but other DCI customers are likely to be indirect buyers via the NEMs.

A core of the company's advantage seems to lie in their DSPs (digital signal processors) which can be leveraged in many products. Here is Needham analyst Alex Henderson (Benzinga):

"Acacia’s competitors are unable to keep pace with its pace of new DSP introductions, Henderson said in the Monday upgrade note. (See his track record here.) Both NTT Electronics and Nokia (NYSE: NOK), which together account for around 20-25% of the DSP market, are facing issues in their 600G DSP development programs, the analyst said. This could push their 600G products back by six months to a year, he said. With competitors likely to miss the 600G cycle, Acacia could gain share and increase its advantage in the next chip development cycle, Henderson said. Despite this, Acacia’s stock has been under pressure due to concerns around issues with its DSP, the analyst said. Surveys of Acacia’s customers do not highlight any meaningful issues, and the concerns seem misplaced, he said. The company also seems to be “substantially ahead of [its] competitor” in the launch timing of the ZR/ZR+ products, Henderson said. This should help Acacia gain share “at the large Web 2.0 Titans,” the analyst said."

There is also momentum for their CFP2-DCO, for the metro market and IP over DWDM as the main application. Just as for the AC1200, management believes that the CFP2-DCO faces a multi-year deployment cycle.

The newest products like the 400ZR module will start sampling later this year and management is pointing out the benefits (Q1CC):

"Standardized and interoperable 400ZR modules are being specified by the optical internetworking forum and designed to address what industry analysts believe to be the fastest growing segment after DCI market. We expect these modules to offer significant benefits in total cost of ownership because they will allow transport optics to plug directly in to switch platforms, eliminating external transport equipment. This architecture shift has the potential to help merchant coherent vendors like Acacia further compete for share in the DCI market."

China

As always, China plays a significant role in the company's fortunes, so it's good to hear management again arguing that their products are largely not on the tariff list, although this situation remains fluent of course.

In the graph above, the Chinese market played a dominant role in the decline from the heights of 2017, but equally now that demand in China is recovering, Acacia is particularly well positioned to profit from that.

And as management explained on the Q1CC, the recovery is ongoing and is expected to become more vigorous in H2 as trials become more numerous and companies start adding inventories for the expected build-out.

There is an obligation in China that once tenders are awarded, they must be deployed fairly quickly, hence (Q1CC):

"...once the NEMs understand what their awards are, then they will be under the task to deliver them quite quickly. So it's a lot to try to get those on their way anticipation of some of that award activity."

While Acacia's shares were a victim of the Huawei ban, this is curious as the exposure to that company is minimal. Here is Needham analyst Alex Henderson again (MarketWatch):

"Though Acacia Communications Inc. ACIA, -2.92% has “virtually no Huawei exposure,” according to Henderson, its shares gained as well Monday following a Needham upgrade. Acacia is “pressuring competitors to keep pace” on digital signal-processing technology, he wrote."

It should be added that other markets, notably the US market, also show signs of life, especially the metro market, although the DCI market looks like it is slowing down (but management believes it's well positioned to take share here on the basis of its AC1200).

Q1 Results

The company handily beat its own guidance and analyst expectations with a 9 cent (30%) earnings beat to $0.37 (non-GAAP) and revenue rising by 44.3% ($105.2M), 4% better than expected on the lifting of the ZTE ban.

Guidance

For Q2:

Revenue: $104M-$112M

Non-GAAP net income: $11.7M-$17.5M ($0.28-$0.42 per share)

Non-GAAP gross margin: $5%-47%

The company has long-term targets, but given the volatile nature of the industry, we're not sure there is anything like such a nice 'stead state' (IR presentation):

Margins

It's nice to see gross margins back to historical highs (both for GAAP and non-GAAP, which were the same 47.4%), driven by volume lowering fixed cost and favorable mix with the semis doing a little better in the quarter.

It has to be pointed out that these are stellar gross margins for the industry with only IPG Photonics (IPGP) producing consistently higher gross margins:

Operationally, there is a substantial gap between the GAAP figure (3%) and the non-GAAP version (13.2%) as the latter excludes litigation cost and share-based compensation. Both have recovered, but not yet near to their historic highs due to increased development cost.

Cash

The following figure is really quite impressive:

What has recovered to previous highs is cash flow and we think this is particularly impressive, given that (trade war front providing) we're only in the early innings of a recovery, more particularly in China and the company already generates a 25% cash flow margin.

A third of the cash flow comes from share-based compensation:

This is increasing the share count (fully diluted there's another 2M or so), but not at any rate that should give rise for concern. What's more, the balance sheet of the company is particularly impressive with $429M in cash and equivalents and no debt at the end of Q1.

Valuation

With Q1 results coming in better than expected and positive guidance, the share price has gone south on renewed trade tensions and the Huawei ban (which seems to be partly lifted after the G20 summit). However, the share price hasn't really recovered:

Analysts expect an EPS of $1.64 this year rising to $2.09 next year. The shares are not cheap, but this is a quality company both technologically and financially.

Conclusion

The company has technological strengths that make it well positioned to benefit from the revival demand, most notably in China, at least if there isn't a further dramatic escalation in the trade tensions between the US and China.

It is also befitting from two trends, the increasing pluggable solutions and coherent tech moving into shorter reach networks. The company also looks like it could take market share in the DCI market based on its AC1200 transceiver.

The company has a pristine balance sheet, it basks in the industry's highest gross margins bar IPG Photonics and it generates significant amounts of free cash flow.

