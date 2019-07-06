Strong Week For REITs As Jobs Data Keeps Fed In Play

Dragged down by a slowdown in the goods-producing and retail sectors, the pace of job growth has slowed in 2019 to 170k per mouth from nearly 225k in 2018.

Real Estate Weekly Review

On a week with no shortage of fireworks, financial markets were surprisingly tranquil on the final “jobs week” before the much-anticipated July Fed meeting. It would have taken some seriously high-powered fireworks in the employment figures to derail the Fed, which is widely expected to cut the Fed funds rate at least 25 basis points in their next meeting in response to slowing economic data in the US and globally. While there were some sparks in the better-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report on Friday, the weak ADP employment data earlier this week and continued signs of slowing global growth has the Fed squared up for its first rate cut since 2008 with the market still pricing in 100% odds of a 25 basis point move in July, effectively reversing the controversial rate hike at the end of 2018.

Coming off their worst week of 2019, the broad-based REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) rallied more than 2.5% led by the defensively-oriented manufactured housing and student housing sectors. After dipping as low as 1.94% intra-week following weak economic data early in the week, the 10-year yield (IEF) bounced off the lowest levels since 2016, jumping 10 basis points on Friday following the jobs report to close the week roughly unchanged at 2.05%, but the yield-sensitive REIT sector held its ground despite the bond sell-off. Benefiting the yield-sensitive sectors, data over the past month substantiates the “Goldilocks” economic environment of low inflation, low interest rates, and slow-but-steady growth, ideal conditions for REITs and homebuilders.

On the week, the Hoya Capital US Housing Index, which tracks the performance of the US housing industry, hit new record highs as expectations build for a strong second half across the single-family and multifamily housing markets powered by the pullback in mortgage rates. The Residential REIT (REZ), Real Estate Insurance, and Home Improvement sectors led the gains this week as investors await the start of peak earnings season which begins in two weeks. The Homebuilding (ITB) and Homebuilding Products (XHB) sectors ended the week modestly higher following solid gains last week.

In other housing-related news, last week, the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University released its annual State of the Nation's Housing Report. The report detailed the reasons behind and implications of the "continued shortfall in housing supply." The report noted, "Household growth has finally returned to a more normal pace. Housing production, however, has not. The shortfall in new homes is keeping the pressure on house prices and rents." Among other key findings in the comprehensive report, the researchers noted that "demographic trends should support a vibrant housing market over the coming decade."

A favorable demographic trend that we've discussed in our homebuilding and single-family rental reports, the research team projects that the number of households in their mid-30s to mid-50s will increase by a substantial 2.9 million over the next decade at a time when housing construction and existing housing inventory remains historically depressed. The report notes that the housing market's potential "depends heavily on whether the market can provide a broader and more affordable range of housing options for tomorrow’s households." As discussed last week, we expect housing policy to be a more significant political issue during the 2020 campaign cycle than in any previous political cycle.

Real Estate Economic Data

Job Growth Beat Estimates in June

With all eyes on the Fed, jobs data was generally better than forecast. Following a disappointing downwardly-revised 72k jobs added in May, the BLS reported that payrolls beat estimates with 224k jobs added in June versus expectations of around 160k, pushing the streak of job growth to 105 months. Strong gains in the professional services and government sectors offset moderating growth in the goods-producing sectors and a continued decline in retail jobs. Earlier in the week, however, ADP reported a disappointing 102k jobs added versus estimates of 140, the second weak month in a row. Following an acceleration in 2018, job growth has slowed in 2019 to a rate of 170k per month from nearly 225k in 2018.

Average hourly earnings missed estimates slightly, remaining at 3.1%, as wage gains have slowed modestly since recording the fastest rate of growth since 2009 earlier this year. Contrary to the popular political narrative, lower-income wage brackets have actually seen the strongest job growth over the past two years. Core PCE inflation data released last week showed that inflation rose just 1.6% in May, as inflationary pressures remain muted after a brief inflation scare in 2018. Real wage growth grew 1.5% in June, still near the strongest rate of real wage growth since the pre-recession period. At 1.8%, productivity (Real Output Per Hour of All Persons) last year grew at the fastest rate since 2009. Along with a growing labor force, productivity growth is the key component to real economic growth on a per-capita basis.

Despite the stronger-than-expected job growth data, investors still anticipate a Federal Reserve rate cut in the July meeting - the first rate cut since the recession - with implied odds remaining at nearly 100%. We were critical of the Fed's most recent rate hike last December, noting that higher interest rates were resulting in a significant slowdown in the single-family housing markets and that rate hikes were unnecessary given the benign medium-term inflation outlook and moderating global growth. Friday's data, however, was enough to reduce the probability of a more-extreme 50 basis point cut to below 5% from a peak of 40% earlier in June.

The story of the last year's economic reacceleration was a resurgence in the long-dormant goods-producing sectors. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, saw significant growth in 2018 but have slowed over the past two quarters. Job growth in the goods-producing sectors grew at a seasonally-adjusted rate of 2.0%, slowing from the high of 3.3% growth recorded in mid-2018, which was the strongest rate of goods-producing job growth since January 1985. Construction added 21,000 jobs last month while manufacturing added 17,000. Goods-producing sectors contributed 37k jobs to the 224k total jobs added in June.

Job growth in the services sectors, which accounts for roughly 85% of total jobs in the US, has trended sideways since early 2017, but had seen several solid months of growth since late 2018. Continued weakness in the retail category, which lost another 6,000 jobs last month, have reversed the recent positive momentum as analysts are fearing that the sector is showing signs of a "double-dip" following a brief recovery after the so-called "retail apocalypse" of 2016-2017. Hiring in the professional services and healthcare categories has seen solid and accelerating growth since late 2016, which added 51,000 and 35,000 jobs last month, respectively.

For retailers, the more significant issue over the last two years has not been on the demand side, but rather on the expense side. Before even considering the margin hit from tariffs and excess inventory, labor costs have risen considerably over the last two years as eighteen states raised their minimum wage in 2018 and many cities (largely in already high-cost markets) have raised minimum wages over the last two years, oftentimes far above market rate, which has begun to result in retail job cuts and store closures. Hourly earnings surged to 5% in early 2019, outpacing the roughly 3% growth in retail sales, while retail has been negative on a year-over-year basis for all of 2019.

The traditional measure of unemployment, the U3 unemployment rate, ticked higher to 3.7% in June from 3.6% in May due to an increase in the labor force participation rate, which climbed to 62.9% from 62.8% last month. As we have discussed for the last three years, we continue to believe that there is significantly more labor market slack remaining in the labor market than traditional metrics would imply, slack that has begun to be unleashed by continued wage growth and policy changes that reduce disincentives to employment. The prime-age labor force participation rate remains nearly 100 basis points below the lows of the mid-2000s recession, suggesting that the recovery could very well endure for another half-decade, or at very least shouldn't be hampered by the lack of labor market slack.

Construction Spending Sees Moderating Growth

Construction spending came in weaker-than-expected in May, but lower interest rates and moderating construction costs provide a favorable backdrop for residential construction activity in the second half. Private construction spending growth has slowed since peaking in 2015 as rising construction costs and moderating real estate fundamentals dampened the appetite for new development. Residential construction spending is now lower by 3.4% on a TTM basis, the weakest rate of annual growth since 2011. Non-residential spending has picked up since late 2018 with an uptick in office, industrial, and hotel development over the past eighteen months while other non-residential have seen slowing growth. As private spending has pulled back, however, infrastructure spending has seen a sudden resurgence. Public construction spending is higher by 9.0% over the last year, the strongest rate of growth since 2009, powered by robust spending at the state and local levels on infrastructure.

Construction costs rose considerably throughout 2018, primarily a result of tariffs and other trade-related issues. As construction spending has moderated, construction costs have started to pull back, led lower by a sharp dip in lumber prices which had surged in the first half of 2018. As we discussed in our recent homebuilding report, the combination of rising land, materials, and labor costs compressed homebuilding margins to near-zero for all but the largest national homebuilders in late 2018, but the outlook has brightened in 2019 as cost pressures have moderated.

Job growth in the residential construction sector was strong in June, posting an increase of 4.6k jobs which was the best rate of growth since January. Interestingly, residential construction hiring has been far stronger than the construction spending data would suggest. Combined with lower construction costs and lower interest rates, we anticipate a reacceleration in residential construction spending in the second half of this year from a combination of repair and remodeling spending and an uptick in single-family home construction, but note that tight construction labor markets will continue to be a headwind for the sector. Next week, we'll look at this more closely in the JOLTs data, noting the widening divergence between construction job openings and hires.

2019 Performance

With this week's outperformance, REITs are now up by roughly 17% on a price-basis and nearly 20% on a total-return basis while Homebuilders are now higher by 25% YTD, with each sector bouncing back after their worst year since 2008. The S&P 500 has gained 17% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq has gained 21%. At 2.05%, the 10-year yield has retreated by 64 basis points since the start of the year and is roughly 120 basis points below peak levels of 2018 around 3.25%.

We recently published 5 High-Yield Real Estate ETFs For Income Investors. In a world of perpetually low interest rates, investors have piled into yield-oriented equities and real estate sectors to quench their vivacious appetite for yield. High-yield real estate ETFs are especially popular, which offer juicy dividend yields of 6-10% compared to their broad-based real estate ETF counterparts yielding below 4%. We analyzed the most popular high-yield REIT ETFs.

Bottom Line: Strong Week For REITs & Housing

On the Independence Day-shortened week, the major US equity indexes delivered another week of strong gains, climbing to new end-of-week record highs. REITs recovered after their worst week of 2019. With all eyes on the Fed, jobs data was generally better than expectations. BLS payrolls beat estimates but ADP employment data fell short, keeping the Fed on-course for a July rate cut.

Dragged down by a slowdown in the goods-producing and retail sectors, the pace of job growth has slowed in 2019 to 170k per mouth from nearly 225k in 2018. Benefiting the yield-sensitive sectors, data over the past month substantiates the “Goldilocks” economic environment of low inflation, low interest rates, and slow-but-steady growth, ideal conditions for REITs and homebuilders. Construction spending came in weaker than expected in May, but lower interest rates and moderating construction costs provide a favorable backdrop for residential construction activity in the second half.

Inflation data highlights next week’s economic calendar with CPI data released on Thursday and PPI data released on Friday. Rising oil prices, along with rising costs from tariffs and trade disputes, had put upward pressure on inflation throughout 2018, pushing both the 10-year yield and 30-year mortgage rates to post-recession highs. The plunge in oil prices in late 2018, along with moderating global growth, has quelled much or all of that inflationary pressure. All three inflation indexes - Core CPI, PPI, and PCE - were cooler than expected in May and have continued to trend down in recent months. Moderating inflation should give the Fed more confidence that an interest rate cut has limited risk of resulting in near-term overheating.

