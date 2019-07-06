S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Secular Bull Market Rolls On. Another Victory Lap For The Bulls

Global PMI results continue to come in weak, and it is the issue that needs to improve.

The trade issue is noise; the S&P has made six new all-time highs since tariffs were enacted.

Investors need to look at the facts presented and leave the speculation to others.

"Don't let the fear of losing be greater than the excitement of winning." - Robert Kiyosaki

The equity markets got off to a strong start to the second half of the year. U.S. equities and risk assets around the world resumed their rallies in what is being billed as a cease fire in the US-China trade war and President Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last weekend.

The much anticipated G20 meeting that investors viewed as a very important event setting the tone for the stock market came and went without much fanfare. Those that were looking for a monumental deal that would lift the stock market to the stratosphere overnight are left disappointed. The consensus view is that nothing has changed and so the stock market has this ball and chain to deal with for a while longer. That appears to be a myopic view.

While the news surrounding trade is a positive, the reality on the ground remains troubling. Manufacturing PMIs for the month of June continued to show weakness around the world, and this week's ISM Manufacturing report for the U.S. kicked off a busy week of economic data in the U.S. Some of that data will go a long way in determining whether the market is correct in its pricing of 100% certainty that the FOMC will cut rates at the end of the month.

After the brief pause following the new highs set on June 20th, the S&P didn't fall apart like it did after the earlier 2019 highs. Instead it continued to rally, setting records on three consecutive days in July getting that monkey off its back. The usual skeptics are out in full force calling the seemingly out of nowhere late day rallies nothing more than algos.

All major indices posted gains this week. The S&P 500 is now up 19+% for the year. Both the Dow 30 and the Nasdaq joined in the parade of new highs broadening out this U.S. equity rally. Investors can draw their own conclusions, but the price action is taking the Bear talking points apart one by one.

The message here has been the trade tariff issue was overblown to begin with. Suffice to say the stock market agreed. Prior to this latest development and series of new highs, the S&P posted three new all-time highs while the skirmish was going on. So where is this ball and chain the tariffs were reported to be? First quarter GDP came in at 3%. However, not many paid attention to what was actually happening around them as they took every opportunity to keep harping on this trade issue as a huge negative. During that time market participants were bombarded with views that had the stock market much lower than it is today. Those forecasts have all been wrong.

Jeff Miller did an outstanding job last week detailing the "media spin" that continues to sway investors. Investors need be reminded of yet another land mine they have to be concerned about. As Jeff predicted, the gurus would come out bashing the entire event. It is obvious doubts still exist with commentary like:

"We don't know how long this truce lasts so the event risk uncertainties for the market remains."

That view is sour grapes, child like, frustrated bear rhetoric, and void of common sense. Analysts and many market participants have completely lost track of what is occurring in the equity market. The default rhetoric always seems to be one that is filled with speculation.

The same uncertainty that investors are supposed to fear now were present as the S&P made new high after new high. Here is what every investor needs to put in their models as they form their strategy now. The short- to intermediate-term risks of escalating tariffs have been removed from the landscape.

In the world of investing these days, it's up to interpreting what is "real" and what is littered with an "agenda". Each individual investor has to decide that for themselves. However, classifying the bulk of what is bandied about as noise and watching the price action will go a long way in keeping a market participant successful.

Looking ahead to the balance of this year, the majority of analysts, pundits and market participants will undoubtedly find reasons why everyone needs to be careful now. It's more of the same:

"New highs surely can't be trusted, stocks have come too far too fast. Investors are playing for the last 2% in this market. The risks overwhelm the rewards and the outlook is skewed to the downside."

I've posted that last paragraph so many times during this bull market, I now simply cut and paste the words from articles written months and years ago. Investors should also expect a stream of experts to tell us how the stock market has gone nowhere and that is a sign of bad things to come. I rebutted that argument last week, but for the sake of this missive let's assume they are correct. There is no doubt that we could be working on creating a major top in the stock market, as that process plays out over an extended period of time. However, here are the facts. They don't know that and neither do I.

The burning issue will always be the same. Preparing for that event without any material evidence to back up that speculation is simply "guessing" on what is going to occur. Don't take that from me. We just witnessed what I am describing. An entire group of pundits called for the S&P to head a lot lower when the index was 4% -6% off the last high. Warning all that THE top was in. Instead the S&P put in four more all-time highs.

Economy

Dueling GDP forecasts:

Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecast was nudged down to a 1.31% growth rate after the day's data, from the 1.47% estimate from last Monday. Fed Nowcast GDP growth models were mixed after the jobs report thanks to different methodologies. The St. Louis forecast now suggests a 2.89% rate of growth for Q2 versus 3.09% previously. The NY Fed's forecast was bumped to 1.48% versus last Friday's 1.3% pace.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 50.6 in June, broadly in line with 50.5 in May, to signal only a marginal improvement in the health of the U.S manufacturing sector.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"U.S. manufacturers reported business conditions to have remained the toughest for nearly a decade in June. The past two months have seen the lowest readings since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009." "The survey provides accurate advance indicators of comparable official data, and paints a worrying picture of marked declines in both output and jobs. The June survey sub-index readings are consistent with manufacturing output contracting at a quarterly rate of 0.7% and factory payrolls falling by 18,000." "A major development in recent months has been the deteriorating performance of larger companies, where the last two months have seen the lowest PMI readings for a decade. After inventories rose sharply earlier in the year, large companies have moved to destocking in May and June amid a sharp slowing in new order inflows."

June ISM drops to a three-year low of 51.7 from 52.1 in May. Analysts may see a July bounce in these measures given subsiding trade war fears and the associated stock price surge, alongside the firming in petroleum prices with ongoing OPEC production cuts.

The June ISM-NMI drops to a two-year low of 55.1 from 56.9 in May left the measure just below the 55.5 figure in April, while the ISM-adjusted ISM-NMI fell to the same 55.1 from 56.3 in May versus a two-year low of 54.7 in April. The decline joins a pullback in the factory surveys for June to leave a moderation in sentiment that has extended last winter's drop, following a six-month stretch of stabilization between December and May

Factory orders declined 0.7% in May after the 1.2% drop in April (revised from -0.8%). There was no revision to the 1.3% decline in advance durable goods orders. Transportation orders dropped 4.6% after the 7.6% plunge in April amid Boeing (NYSE:BA) problems. Excluding transportation, factory orders inched up 0.1% versus the prior 0.2% gain (revised from 0.3%)

The angst over last month's sub-par jobs report (revised down to 72K) ended with the release of the June nonfarm payroll report which showed the economy added 224,000 jobs.

Global Economy

At 49.4 in June, the J.P. Morgan Global Manufacturing PMI, a composite index produced by J.P. Morgan and IHS Markit in association with ISM and IFPSM, fell to its lowest level for over six-and-a-half years and posted back-to-back sub-50.0 readings for the first time since the second half of 2012.

Olya Borichevska, from Global Economic Research at J.P. Morgan:

"The global manufacturing sector downshifted again at the end of the second quarter. The PMI surveys signalled that output stopped growing, as inflows of new business shrank at the fastest pace since September 2012. This impacted hiring and business optimism, with the latter at a series-record low. Conditions will need to stage a marked recovery if manufacturing is to revive later in the year."

Manufacturing operating conditions in the euro area deteriorated for a fifth successive month during June. After accounting for seasonal factors, the IHS Markit Eurozone Manufacturing PMI remained below the crucial 50.0 no-change mark, falling to a three-month low of 47.6 from 47.7 in May. Moreover, the PMI was slightly weaker than the earlier flash reading of 47.8.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

"Eurozone manufacturing remained stuck firmly in a steep downturn in June, continuing to contract at one of the steepest rates seen for over six years. The disappointing survey rounds off a second quarter in which the average PMI reading was the lowest since the opening months of 2013, consistent with the official measure of output falling at a quarterly rate of approximately 0.7% and acting as a major drag on GDP." "Deteriorating inflows of new work meanwhile meant manufacturers increasingly focused on keeping costs down, notably by cutting staff numbers and warehouse stocks. The downturn is also increasingly feeding through to lower inflationary pressures, as producers and their suppliers compete on price to retain customers and generate sales. In stark contrast to the steep rise in producers' costs and charges seen at the start of the year, raw material prices are now falling for the first time in three years and selling prices are barely rising."

Germany Factory Orders fell 2.2% for the month, far worse than the 0.2% fall predicted by economists in a Bloomberg survey. The year-on-year decline of 8.6% was the biggest in almost a decade.

The Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was 49.4 in June, the second lowest since June 2016, indicating a clear contraction in the manufacturing sector. Falling from 50.2 in May to 49.4, the indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy was below the critical 50 threshold for the first time in four months.

Dr. Zhengsheng Zhong, Director of Macroeconomic Analysis at CEBM Group:

"The Caixin China General Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was 49.4 in June, the second lowest since June 2016, indicating a clear contraction in the manufacturing sector. The sub-index for new orders slid into contractionary territory, pointing to notably shrinking domestic demand. The gauge for new export orders returned to contractionary territory, but was better than the levels seen from last April to last December. Front-loading by exporters was likely to support this gauge as the China-U.S. trade relationship was under great uncertainty." "The output sub-index fell into contractionary territory. The employment sub-index remained relatively stable in negative territory, likely due to government policies to stabilize the job market. The State Council set up a leading group on employment in late May." "Overall, China's economy came under further pressure in June. Domestic demand shrank notably, foreign demand was still underpinned by front-loading exports, and business confidence fell sharply. It's crucial for policymakers to step up countercyclical policies. New types of infrastructure, high-tech manufacturing and consumption are likely to be the main policy focuses."

The headline Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, a composite single-figure indicator of manufacturing performance, registered 49.3 in June, down from 49.8 in May and below the crucial 50.0 no-change threshold for the second consecutive month. The latest reading signaled a marginal deterioration in manufacturing sector business conditions and was the lowest since March.

Tim Moore, Associate Director at IHS Markit:

"Japanese manufacturers continued to suffer from the slowdown in global trade volumes and weaker overseas demand conditions in June. The latest decline in new orders from abroad was one of the sharpest seen over the past three years. Survey respondents linked the fall in exports to softer demand from customers in China, alongside a drag on sales from global trade frictions and weakness in the automotive sector. Backlogs of work decreased to the largest extent since the start of 2013, which reflected falling volumes of new work and a subsequent lack of pressure on business capacity."

The IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index was at 52.1 in June, down from May's three-month high of 52.7, but still signaling an improvement in operating conditions across the sector. That said, the average PMI reading for the opening quarter of fiscal year 2019/20 was the lowest recorded since the second quarter of FY18.

Pollyanna de Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

"PMI data highlighted a slight setback in the Indian manufacturing sector during June. Gauges of factory orders, production, employment and exports remained inside growth territory, but rates of expansion softened in all cases as domestic and international demand showed some signs of fading." "Upbeat growth projections continued to underpin job creation and the stockpiling of inputs, but cracks appeared in the form of a softer rise in employment and waning optimism. Also, a further decline in unfinished business points to excess capacity among goods producers, meaning that job creation may come to a halt in the near term should demand growth fail to revive."

The ASEAN headline PMI index fell below the crucial 50.0 mark separating improvement from deterioration, posting 49.7 in June, down from 50.6 in May. It was the first slowdown at ASEAN manufacturing firms in four months, but was only fractional. In fact, five of the seven monitored countries continued to report stronger business conditions, although three of these saw growth weaken compared to the previous month.

David Owen, Economist at IHS Markit:

"The run of weak growth at ASEAN firms ended in June, as latest data signalled a slight deterioration in operating conditions spurred on by weak demand and falling job numbers. It was the third decline seen so far this year, reflective of a struggling global manufacturing industry." "Of particular note, employment dropped for the first time in 15 months. This was mostly centred on manufacturing firms in Thailand and the Philippines, where there were numerous reports of voluntary leavers. Manufacturing exports meanwhile fell in June. After two months of broadly unchanged international sales volumes, companies reported a slight drop in export orders. This may be in reaction to higher tariffs in the US-China trade war, as businesses reorganise their buying activity. However, it remains to be seen what long-run effect the new tariffs have on the region, with some commentators suggesting a more positive impact should Chinese firms shift their trade to ASEAN countries."

At 48 in June, down from 49.4 in May, the U.K. headline seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index fell for the third consecutive month to its lowest level since February 2013. The PMI has posted below the no-change mark for two months in a row, the first back-to-back declines since early 2013.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey:

"The downturn in UK manufacturing deepened during June, as the impact of firms unwinding stockpiles built before the original Brexit date continued to reverberate through the sector and exacerbate weak demand. This led to solid decreases in both production and new orders, which sank the headline PMI to its lowest in almost six-and-a-half years." "Demand from the domestic market weakened, while the additional constraint of slower global economic growth meant new export business fell at one of the fastest rates since late-2014. Although the consumer goods sector was able to eke out further output growth, the rate of expansion slowed sharply. Solid contractions at intermediate and investment goods producers also suggested that businesses were cutting back on both day-to-day and capital spending in increasing numbers."

IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index picked up fractionally from May's 41 month low of 49.1. However, the latest reading was below the crucial 50.0 no change value for the third month running, which marks the longest period of decline since 2015/16.

Tim Moore, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit:

"Manufacturing business conditions remained on a downward path during June, according to the latest PMI data. Output fell to the largest extent for three-and-a-half years as a lack of new work to replace completed orders continued to act as a brake on production schedules. In fact, unfinished work decreased at the sharpest rate since the survey began in 2010." "The latest survey results provide a clear sign that US-China trade frictions are holding back the Canadian manufacturing sector. New orders have now decreased for four months in a row, with survey respondents widely commenting on subdued export demand and weaker global trade volumes so far this year. Moreover, manufacturers indicated that their business optimism dropped sharply in June and was among the weakest seen since the start of 2016."

IHS Markit Mexico Manufacturing PMI declined from 50.0 in May to 49.2 in June. The latest figure was the joint-lowest since the inception of the survey in April 2011, on a par with October 2017, and dragged the quarterly average below the 50.0 threshold for the first time in over eight years.

Pollyanna De Lima, Principal Economist at IHS Markit:

"PMI data for June showed a worsening performance of the Mexican manufacturing sector, rounding off the weakest quarter since the survey started in April 2011. Following brief and only marginal increases in total new orders, export sales and production in May, there were renewed contractions in June." "Companies mostly linked the downturn to subdued client confidence, policy uncertainty, a lack of investment and trade tensions. Even with firms absorbing additional rises in input costs and leaving their fees unchanged, demand from domestic and international markets contracted."

Earnings Observations

Brian Gilmartin shares his excellent work on the earnings picture as investors get ready for earnings season to begin.

The Political Scene

In their meeting last weekend President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to not add new tariffs on U.S. and Chinese goods and restart talks. According to reports, Trump also says China will ease its ban on American companies selling products to Huawei.

There is little new to report here, in my view, the entire trade war narrative has been manufactured from the start. The pundits have been incorrect on their analysis from day one and are now telling investors the administration "conceded" in the latest round of meetings. We are now to believe the person that decided to take on China and start negotiations on trade and intellectual property to begin with (and was criticized ) tossed in the towel. This rhetoric is beyond the pale.

In addition we see congressmen and women line up to get their five minutes in the spotlight. The idea that the U.S. gave up anything with the announcements last weekend is sheer political noise. Markets are however cheering a lack of further escalation rather than an open path to true disarmament.

As for North Korea, the process of engagement by the Trump Administration should reduce the likelihood of armed conflict, which isn't factoring in market's thinking at the moment but certainly doesn't hurt anything.

The Fed

With the trade skirmish taking a break, the Fed may now have an excuse to postpone rate cuts in July. Given the fact that all conversation from FOMC leadership around a rate cut has remained conditional, the fact that core inflation shortfalls were transitory and that potential negative has now been removed, the market remains ahead of itself in pricing in a July rate cut with 100% certainty from the Fed Funds futures market.

At some point market participants are going to wake up to the notion that an improving economy and associated interest rates that are stable followed by rate hikes is nothing to fear.

The 3-month/10-year Treasury curve inverted three weeks ago and that curve remains inverted. At the close of business this week the 3-month/10-year has been inverted for 32 days. Take the following for what it is worth. Historically an inversion in the curve has an 18- to 24-month lead time before recession. Furthermore in that period of time, stocks have done quite well.

The 2-year/10-year has yet to invert.

Source: U.S. Dept. Of The Treasury

The 2-10 spread started the year at 16 basis points; it stands at 17 basis points today.

Sentiment

A ho-hum response to the new all-time highs as the number of bullish investors barely budged.

Crude Oil

The supply side headline read; OPEC delegates agree to 9-month extension of oil-output cuts. The demand side headlines centered around global growth worries. The result was a stalemate

WTI closed the week at $57.56, down $0.46 for the week.

The weekly inventory report showed a draw of 1.1 million barrels. That follows the 12+ million barrel draw from last week. At 468.5 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are now about 5% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 1.6 million barrels last week and are at the five-year average for this time of year.

The Technical Picture

Last week it was noted how the three previous highs were met with immediate selling, which prompted my thoughts on the new high made on June 20th.

"What the bulls would like to see is a change of pace where this NEW peak consolidates and perhaps ticks higher, instead of dropping quickly."

So far the bulls got their wish; this rally continued. This is a HUGE development in that the string of failures to follow through after a new high has indeed been broken. With market breadth and strength continuing after the June 20th high, many of the bearish arguments are being taken apart one by one.

For the moment, the nitpicking skeptics promoting the notion that the prior all-time highs were not very meaningful has also fallen by the wayside. Ladies and gentlemen any new high should NEVER be dismissed. Their presumptions turned out to be incorrect. For large caps, the positive price action has been confirmed by strong breadth as the S&P 500's cumulative A/D line has been steadily making new highs. There has been broad participation in the most recent leg higher for equities.

Let's not forget the Dow 30 and the Nasdaq also at new highs, another sign that the rally is broad in scope.

No need to guess what may occur; instead it will be important to concentrate on the short-term pivots that are meaningful. However, the Long Term view, the view 30,000 feet, is the only way to make successful decisions. These details are available in my daily updates to subscribers.

Short term views are presented to give market participants a feel for the current situation. It should be noted that strategic investment decisions should NOT be based on any short term view. These views contain a lot of noise and will lead an investor into whipsaw action that tends to detract from overall performance.

Following up on the issue that the Russell 2000 small cap index is sending a dire message about the state of our economy and the equity market, the chart below clearly debunks that view. The mid-late 1990s saw an incredible run in the stock market as measured by the S&P (green arrow). It was part of the last secular bull market. Conversely the RUT was a serial underperformer during that time (red line).

Chart Courtesy of Urban Carmel

The divergence lasted six years, with the final top in 2000 coming a year after small caps strongly outperformed. If one subscribed to this "theory" in 1994 and decided to heed the so-called warning and get out of the stock market, they missed the 215% gain in the S&P. In the same time period the Nasdaq gained 400+%. The talk about the Russell 2000 as a leading index is way overblown.

Mark Hulbert chimes in with the following graphic.

Anyone continuing to hang their hat and promote this "small cap warning" isn't looking at all of the data. The proponents of this mindset want me to believe this time is different. Good luck with that.

For those that want to look at all of the data to form an opinion, there are clear reasons why the Russell is lagging now. All one needs to do is look at the makeup of the index to find that answer.

Market Skeptics

The graphic below was presented by Chris Ciovacco in his latest presentation on the markets.

"How long can the stock market rally continue with bond yields at these levels? The Bond market must be telling us something."

The answer for those that asked that question back in 2016. At least three years and 62%. The message that should be heeded; run far away from anyone warning you the bond market is telling us something.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Some want to focus on small-cap stocks as an oracle for how the overall economy will perform. I'd rather concentrate on the semiconductor sector to form an opinion on how the economy is doing.

Micron (MU) blew up the analyst views of the semiconductor sector when it reported earnings on June 25th. More importantly it told a story of how it is dealing with the tariff issues. Bottom line, the entire sector bounced nicely off of support and as measured by the Philadelphia Semiconductor index (SOXX) has rallied 13% off the late May lows. That compares to a 9% gain for the S&P in the same time period. Continued strength in this sector bodes well for the market in general.

The Headline here May 18, 2019:

Looking at facts, leaving speculation aside, and knowing how markets work are attributes that every successful investor employs.

The U.S. equity market remains in a "secular" bull market that begin in March/April 2013, when the SP 500 broke above the March 2000 and October 2007 highs for the S&P 500 of 1,550. However, there remains a contingent that simply refuses to acknowledge the S&P is at all-time highs. The notion is that none of this is real because it's all about the Fed, it's a sugar high, investors are on "hopium". Those same words were uttered in 2013.

And then there are those that say we are still in a bear market. Those views seem to be everywhere. The 19.8% decline in the last quarter of 2018 is seen as a bear market that is still in place. Apparently the idea that the prior correction is over when any market makes a new high is no longer valid. It seems the bears make up new rules when they are proven wrong. The problem that these naysayers are faced with is trying to explain what occurred in 2011. A period where the S&P fell 19.36%. If we use the same premise that is supposedly valid today, we are still in a bear market despite the S&P being up 136%. The disingenuous messages never seem to end. At some point in time, investors need to be credited with a little bit of common sense. Market pundits that have been wrong need to step up and say so.

I do understand the message presented here is getting monotonous, and that causes some to get irritated. At times every data point is questioned, every word is parsed. Sorry, this isn't my fault. The data has been presented here week after week, month after month amidst the backdrop of a long-term bull market trend. Yet many still can't fathom what is going on around them as they continue the ongoing pursuit of trying to figure out why the stock market is higher.

Investors have now witnessed the period of disbelief that new highs would be set. Each week market participants were treated to another reason to "watch out". Ahh, but it's not over. Investors now enter the stage where the highs are dismissed.

"The top is in, the market can't go higher, or better yet the stock market may rally a little more but then watch out."

Problem is we've heard them for years, and we were blasted with them again just a couple of months ago. Now those are the messages that are monotonous, I find nothing about them to be intriguing.

I will admit at some point in time, one or all of those snake oil salesman guesses may be correct, but at what cost? There are problems with that type of analysis, then attempting to use it to form an investment strategy. It's void of FACT and EVIDENCE. It's pure speculation. Stop and think about it, the S&P is at new highs and the commentary is watch out for new lows.

I guess that is why the articles here are at times boring. The facts are presented. For the time being the Fed is a non-event, the trade skirmish is in a timeout, and new highs should never be ignored. Strength begets strength. Investors can choose between rampant speculation and all of the "what if" scenarios one can conjure up, or simply listen to what the market is telling you and...

...stay the course.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore, it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for everyone.

Best of Luck to All!

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY STOCK/ETF IN ALL OF MY SAVVY PORTFOLIOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My portfolios are ALL positioned to take advantage of the bull market with NO hedges in place.



This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.



The opinions rendered here, are just that – opinions – and along with positions can change at any time.



As always I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.