The Important U.S. Trade Numbers - The Overall Deficit

Economists do keep insisting that the balance of trade simply doesn't matter, but that's not the way it works.

As Adam Smith Said

There's nothing as ridiculous as worrying about the balance of trade. For the point about the balance of payments - money running in and out of the country - is that it really does balance. There must be as many dollars - or any other currency - coming in as coming out. Sure, we might buy more goods and services from foreigners than they buy from us but, so? That just means foreigners must be investing more in the US than we are sending abroad. Since we like people coming and building factories, or buying houses, from us this isn't an economic problem.

Not when we've got a floating foreign exchange rate it isn't at least. So, why is this such a closely-watched economic indicator? The answer is that not all the people, not all the politicians, are up to speed with this 243-year-old economic point. Thus if the numbers aren't going the way they think they should be they'll try to do something about it.

Trade Balances Do Therefore Matter

As with the current administration and the arguments with China about this and that. To the economist a bilateral trade deficit matters even less - to the point of nothing - than the balance of trade, but we must deal with the world as it is, not as it should be. That politicians think it matters means that we as investors must think it matters. So, we should take note of the US trade numbers.

U.S. Trade Deficit

To no one's surprise at all the US was in deficit in trade on goods and services:

JULY 3, 2019 — The U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis announced today that the goods and services deficit was $55.5 billion in May, up $4.3 billion from $51.2 billion in April, revised.

The rise was indeed a bit of a surprise, the deficit existing was not. In chart form:

(US Trade Deficit from Census)

As To A Real Measure Of The Economy

The numbers are actually good in fact. Forget that part of the GDP equation showing that a trade deficit deducts from GDP for a moment. That's just a trick of the accounting there. What we actually desire is more economic activity. That's the point of the thing, that's what we have an economy for. And trade is just economic activity which crosses borders. So, more of that - more, whatever the balance - is a good thing:

May exports were $210.6 billion, $4.2 billion more than April exports. May imports were $266.2 billion, $8.5 billion more than April imports.

We're having more trade, that's we're having more economic activity. That, as investors, is what we should concentrate upon. The economy continues to grow. Good.

The One Interesting Bit

When we look at the details there's one thing showing an underlying structural change in the US economy. For many decades exports of crude oil were not allowed. This was a silly limitation put in place as a result of the oil crises of the 1970s. Fracking for tight oil - much more recent than fracking for gas as a deployed technology - meant that this was no longer a reasonable, even in political terms, strategy. So, it was revoked a couple of years back. We're seeing this now feeding through into the trade figures. From Moody's Analytics:

The nominal petroleum deficit widened from a revised $2.2 billion in April to $4.2 billion. Petroleum exports decreased 2.6% and petroleum imports lost 9.9%. Year-to-date, petroleum exports are up 9.2% and petroleum imports are down 9.9%.

Don't read too much into the one month of numbers. Think about the year-on-year as a guide to trends. The US is, as a result of that technological advance, exporting rather more than it used to, importing rather less. This is what trade numbers are really built of over the longer term, the adoption or not of more modern technologies. That this is happening in a 150-year-old technology like oil extraction is an exceedingly good sign for the US economy.

As Investors We Have To Worry About Politics And Economics

In the short term a widening trade deficit on goods and services can be seen as a worry, because we know the current administration worries about it so they might do something - like pick another fight with China. Fortunately, they tend to worry about the goods deficit, not the combined with services one.

In the longer term we can see the strength of the American economy here. Able to invent and deploy advanced technologies even in a basic undertaking now this century and a half old. Can't see that economic vitality fading yet.

That we're having more trade, both ways, is more important than the balance between them. We see no sign of any deterioration in the US economy even as we see evidence of technological adaptation being better domestically than it is in foreign lands. This is, properly thought of, a plus sign for the American economy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.