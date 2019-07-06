Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15%

The dividend yield was boosted to a sector leading 4.3% and the total net payout yield could top 15%.

The market continues to place Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) in the penalty box despite indications the large financial is a new independent CEO away from exiting regulatory purgatory. Despite the past issues, the large bank generates substantial capital returns warranting a better view by investors for the sins of the past. Investors should follow the large capital returns into the stock.

Image Source: Wells Fargo website

Turning The Corner

Since the account fraud scandal in late 2016, Wells Fargo has struggled to generate revenue growth. The bank has cut back on predatory sales practices and faced consumers that no longer wanted to bank with the historical banking franchise.

The end results has been negative revenue growth during a strong economy with rising interest rates. Wells Fargo has only produced revenue growth in a couple of quarters since Q3 2016.

Analysts generally predict the large bank to turn the corner in 2020. The bank will join the likes of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Bank of America (BAC) that have seen several recent quarters in excess of 5% revenue growth and likely taken customers from Wells Fargo in the process.

Due to consistent revenue growth in the past, Wells Fargo regularly traded with a similar forward P/E ratio as JPMorgan Chase. The gap isn't excessive at this point, but Wells Fargo could definitely see some multiple expansion with more consistent growth along with BoA and Citigroup (C).

After all, the banks generally traded at 11x '20 EPS estimates as recently as the end of 2018.

Capital Returns Leader

The bigger point is whether the capital returns are fighting headwinds (revenue declines) or tailwinds (revenue growth). The analyst estimates are clear that the stock buybacks are providing a big boost to EPS growth providing solid EPS gains despite the revenue declines.

With the 2019 CCAR, Wells Fargo got a non objection from the Fed for returning $23.1 billion to shareholders via stock buybacks and raising the dividend to 51 cents from 45 cents. The combination provides for a boost to a net payout yield that already tops 14% and leads the large financial group of BoA, Citigroup and JPMorgan.

The net payout yield is the combination of the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield and measures the value proposition of a stock in comparison to the cash flow stream and balance sheet. The new NPY is projected to reach 15.1% based on the dividend yield rising to 4.3% and a net stock buyback yield in the 10.8% range.

Very important to note that the NPY is based on the stock buybacks over the last four reported quarters so the actual yield could vary from what the company forecasts spending on share buybacks. Wells Fargo already has repurchased more than $22 billion in the last year so the large financial has a history of following through with buyback plans of this scale.

For those investors not trusting the large financial follow through on buybacks, Wells Fargo is set to again offer the largest dividend yield as follows:

Wells Fargo - quarterly dividend $0.51 = 4.3% yield

BoA - quarterly dividend $0.18 = 2.5% yield

Citigroup - quarterly dividend $0.51 = 2.9%

JPMorgan - quarterly dividend $0.90 = 3.2%

The large dividend yield should provide some downside protection for the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors get the best of both worlds with a large dividend yield enhanced by the massive stock buyback plan. Wells Fargo still trades like a financial under distress while the bank is expected to return to revenue growth in 2020.

Investors should buy the stock alongside the large bank and enjoy the 15% NPY in the process.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WFC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long C.



The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.