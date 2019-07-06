American States Water: A Dividend King In The Growing Water Industry, But Unfortunately Very Expensive

The stock, however, has become overvalued. Investors can probably find more value in other stocks.

Fresh water is scarce, and therefore, very valuable. While 71% of the Earth is covered with water, only 0.76% of all water is fresh. Like all commodities, the less water available, the more valuable it becomes. Water is considered by many to be the most precious, and for a good reason. We need water to survive. Unlike most industries, the water industry is one of the most predictable, easy to understand, and defensive one that investors can buy into.

Today I want to take a look into American States Water Company (AWR), an industry leader, which has been performing amazingly over the years, but could have become overvalued.

The point of this article is to:

Give a general overview to investors unfamiliar with AWR.

Discuss the company's activities, numbers, and valuation.

Discuss the company relative to the growing water industry.

Conclude on why the company may be currently overvalued.

Introduction

American States Water Co. is the parent company of American States Utility Services Inc. (ASUS) and Golden State Water Co. (GSWC), and its subsidiaries, serving more than 1 million people in nine states.

Through its utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 260,000 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. The company also distributes electricity to about 24,000 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and the surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California.

Moreover, through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance, and construction management services for water distribution, wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government.

What the company is best known for, however, is its 64-year streak of consecutive dividend increases. AWR's streak has been the longest one in the history of stocks. One that assuming the company will keep doing well will probably never be beaten. (Source: AWR's I.R.)

The numbers

In 2019's Q1 report, the company's Water revenues were $ 64,723,000. The Electric segment turned over about $10,629,000 and Contracted Services added to sales.

This pie presented in the latest annual shareholder meeting illustrates the company's earnings by each segment for 2018. The Water segment is the most profitable one with an operating margin of around 20%. The ASUS segment is responsible for around a fourth of the total sales, while the Electric segment is the smallest one, with about 7.9% of the total revenue.

Source: Annual shareholder meeting

Revenue has seen stagnation over the past few years. However, the reduction in the company's operating costs has allowed EPS to grow.

Source: Macrotrends.net

EPS CAGR was, on average, 10.6% over the past 10 years.

Source: I.R. presentation

The dividend

As I have mentioned in the introduction of the article, the company is best known for its dividend growth achievement of over 64 years of consecutive increases. A lot of investors have got to know the stock by being at the top of the Dividend Aristocrats/Kings lists.

What I like about AWR is that unlike other Dividend Kings, it does not compromise at all when it comes to its dividend growth. A good example is Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN), whose average annualized dividend growth rate over the past three years has been 0.5%. Clearly, these increases have been for the sake of staying in said lists, since they make little difference if any at all.

Source: Dividend.com

On the other hand, AWR has a CAGR of 7.8% of dividend increases. The cash flow (shown earlier) grows faster than the dividend too, which allows the company to afford further increases at ease, without slowing down a bit.

Source: I.R. presentation

The water industry

Global population growth, along with an economic shift toward more resource-intensive consumption patterns, means global freshwater use, which includes freshwater withdrawals for agriculture, industry, and public use has increased nearly six-fold since 1900.

I recently read that it takes 872 gallons of water to create one gallon of wine. It also takes 2,061 gallons of water to make one pound of chocolate.

(Source): Huffington Post

The chart below depicts the per capita consumption of bottled water in the U.S. from 1999 to 2017. The demand for (bottled) water is consistently going up. Not only do people consume more water, but they also turn to bottled instead of tap water altogether.

With more than 90 years of experience in the water sector, AWR is well positioned to continue taking advantage of the strong demand for water. Water will probably continue to keep getting more and more valuable as the global population grows. Those who hold water rights are poised to profit significantly. AWR will not only benefit from commercial demand but also its long-term government contracts for U.S. military bases.

The valuation is ugly

Everything sounds right about AWR until the valuation comes up. The recent volatility of the past year made many investors turn to safer utility stocks. Indeed, AWR's low risk and predictable business model makes the stock a great candidate. However, the stock has reached absurd levels of valuations.

The company currently has a P/E ratio of 42.6. While to compare AWR with tech stocks would not make any sense, I still would like to throw in some tech stock to make my point. Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and Visa (V) have P/Es of 28, 29, and 36, respectively. These are companies, each dominating their sector, growing revenues north of 20%.

Source: Macrotrends.net

It doesn't make any sense for a utility company with stagnated revenue growth to be trading at such high multiples. The table below lists the historical price-to-book (P/B) ratios by sector, calculated using S&P 500 companies. The latest update shows the sector average P/B for utilities to be 1.88. In comparison, investors who wish to buy AWR now will have to pay a much higher price to book ratio of 4.97.

Source: Siblis Research

In my opinion, the stock's valuation is erroneously high. On top of that, there's no revenue growth or any other reason to justify it.

Conclusion

American States Water Company is a unique stock. To be the first on the lists of Dividend Aristocrats/Kings with 64 years of consecutive dividend increases is no small feat. Especially when these increases are meaningful and substantial. The company may be one of the safest to hold when it comes their business model, management's years of experience, and years of excellent execution.

However, no matter how great or safe a company is, price matters. I'm bullish on the stock long term, though, at these prices, AWR looks overvalued. I will, therefore, stay away until a better entry point appears in the future. It's often true that Mr. Market knows better and I'm probably missing something. For me, there are better options at a greater value. At least for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.