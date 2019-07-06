U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Dynatrace And 7 Others Join The IPO Pipeline

There we no IPOs during the shortened holiday week. However, we expect a number of new launches in the coming week.
This past week, eight IPOs joined the IPO pipeline, including four aiming to raise $100 million or more, as well as one SPAC. Thoma Bravo's software management platform Dynatrace (DT) was the most notable, filing to raise $300 million. Traded in Lima, Peruvian financial services firm Intercorp Financial (IFS) was the largest filer, aiming to raise $423 million in a NYSE listing. Other filers included Canadian cannabis grower Sundial Growers (SNDL), Latin American E&P Vista Oil & Gas (VIST) and small sushi chain spinoff Kura Sushi USA (KRUS).
Signalling that they are moving forward with their IPOs, Chinese e-sports streaming company DouYu (DOYU) and oil and gas E&P Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) updated their financials and added new underwriters.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
Dynatrace
|
$300M
|
Technology
|
Goldman
Provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud.
|
RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT)
|
$86M
|
Health Care
|
BofA ML
Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases.
|
Sundial Growers
|
$100M
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Cowen
Early-stage Canadian cannabis producer.
|
Annovis Bio (ANVS)
|
$12M
|
Health Care
|
ThinkEquity
Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.
|
Glucose Biosensor Systems (GBSG)
|
$23M
|
Health Care
|
Aegis Cap.
Developing a saliva-based glucose monitoring system for diabetes in China.
|
Intercorp Financial
|
$423M
|
Financials
|
BofA ML
Leading banking, insurance, and wealth management services provider in Peru.
|
Kura Sushi USA
|
$58M
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
BMO
Operates 22 Japanese restaurants in the US featuring revolving sushi bars.
|
Vista Oil & Gas
|
$100M
|
Energy
|
Citi
Oil and gas E&P operating in Mexico and Argentina.
|
Switchback Energy Acq. (SBE.U)
|
$300M
|
SPAC
|
Goldman
Blank check company formed by NGP and former RSP Permian executives to acquire an energy firm.
The Renaissance IPO Index, tracker for the IPO ETF, rose 1.7% this past week. As we noted in last Friday's Week Ahead article, Street research for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) came out Tuesday; the stock traded up 6% on Tuesday and continued higher by Friday. The year's IPOs now average return of 28% from the offer price, mostly from first-day trading.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 7/319, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 39.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 20.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 14.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 15.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Xiaomi.
