U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Dynatrace And 7 Others Join The IPO Pipeline

Thoma Bravo's software management platform Dynatrace was the most notable, filing to raise $300 million.

This past week, eight IPOs joined the IPO pipeline, including four aiming to raise $100 million or more, as well as one SPAC.

There we no IPOs during the shortened holiday week. However, we expect a number of new launches in the coming week.

There we no IPOs during the shortened holiday week. However, we expect a number of new launches in the coming week.

This past week, eight IPOs joined the IPO pipeline, including four aiming to raise $100 million or more, as well as one SPAC. Thoma Bravo's software management platform Dynatrace (DT) was the most notable, filing to raise $300 million. Traded in Lima, Peruvian financial services firm Intercorp Financial (IFS) was the largest filer, aiming to raise $423 million in a NYSE listing. Other filers included Canadian cannabis grower Sundial Growers (SNDL), Latin American E&P Vista Oil & Gas (VIST) and small sushi chain spinoff Kura Sushi USA (KRUS).

Signalling that they are moving forward with their IPOs, Chinese e-sports streaming company DouYu (DOYU) and oil and gas E&P Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) updated their financials and added new underwriters.

9 Filings During the Week of July 1st, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter Dynatrace $300M Technology Goldman Provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud. RAPT Therapeutics (RAPT) $86M Health Care BofA ML Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Sundial Growers $100M Consumer Discretionary Cowen Early-stage Canadian cannabis producer. Annovis Bio (ANVS) $12M Health Care ThinkEquity Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Glucose Biosensor Systems (GBSG) $23M Health Care Aegis Cap. Developing a saliva-based glucose monitoring system for diabetes in China. Intercorp Financial $423M Financials BofA ML Leading banking, insurance, and wealth management services provider in Peru. Kura Sushi USA $58M Consumer Discretionary BMO Operates 22 Japanese restaurants in the US featuring revolving sushi bars. Vista Oil & Gas $100M Energy Citi Oil and gas E&P operating in Mexico and Argentina. Switchback Energy Acq. (SBE.U) $300M SPAC Goldman Blank check company formed by NGP and former RSP Permian executives to acquire an energy firm.

The Renaissance IPO Index, tracker for the IPO ETF, rose 1.7% this past week. As we noted in last Friday's Week Ahead article, Street research for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) came out Tuesday; the stock traded up 6% on Tuesday and continued higher by Friday. The year's IPOs now average return of 28% from the offer price, mostly from first-day trading.

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 7/319, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 39.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 20.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 14.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 15.2%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Xiaomi.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.