Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of July 7

by: Justin Law
Summary

A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions and Contenders.

Companies which declared increased dividends.

Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

Companies with upcoming pay dates.

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company

Symbol

Ex-Div

Pay

Old Rate

New Rate

Increase

Yield

Years

Bank OZK

(OZK)

7/11

7/19

0.23

0.24

4.35%

3.22%

23

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday July 8 (Ex-Div 7/9)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Brady Corp.

(BRC)

7/31

0.2125

No Change

49.38

1.72%

33

General Mills

(GIS)

8/1

0.49

No Change

54.18

3.62%

15

Raytheon Company

(RTN)

8/1

0.9425

No Change

173.65

2.17%

15

AT&T Inc.

(T)

8/1

0.51

No Change

34.3

5.95%

35

Verizon Communications

(VZ)

8/1

0.6025

No Change

58.31

4.13%

14

Tuesday July 9 (Ex-Div 7/10)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

(MMC)

8/15

0.455

Increase

102.75

1.77%

10

Wednesday July 10 (Ex-Div 7/11)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

First of Long Island Corp.

(FLIC)

7/22

0.17

No Change

21.66

3.14%

23

Bank OZK

(OZK)

7/19

0.24

Increase

29.85

3.22%

23

Thursday July 11 (Ex-Div 7/12)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

American Financial Group Inc.

(AFG)

7/25

0.4

No Change

105.75

1.51%

13

Hormel Foods Corp.

(HRL)

8/15

0.21

No Change

41.5

2.02%

53

Norwood Financial

(NWFL)

8/1

0.24

No Change

35.19

2.73%

21

RGC Resources Inc.

(RGCO)

8/1

0.165

No Change

30.45

2.17%

16

Friday July 12 (Ex-Div 7/15)

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Type

Price

Yield

Years

IDEX Corp.

(IEX)

7/31

0.5

No Change

171.73

1.16%

10

RPM International Inc.

(RPM)

7/31

0.35

No Change

62.24

2.25%

45

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company

Symbol

Pay Date

Payout

Yield

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

(AXS)

7/15

0.4

2.62%

Franklin Resources

(BEN)

7/12

0.26

2.95%

Cardinal Health Inc.

(CAH)

7/15

0.4811

3.99%

Chubb Limited

(CB)

7/12

0.75

2.01%

Community Bank System

(CBU)

7/10

0.38

2.30%

Cincinnati Financial

(CINF)

7/15

0.56

2.08%

CoreSite Realty Corp.

(COR)

7/15

1.22

4.06%

Ecolab Inc.

(ECL)

7/15

0.46

0.93%

Equity LifeStyle Properties

(ELS)

7/12

0.6125

1.96%

Essex Property Trust

(ESS)

7/12

1.95

2.59%

Federal Realty Inv. Trust

(FRT)

7/15

1.02

3.12%

HEICO Corp.

(HEI)

7/15

0.07

0.10%

Inter Parfums Inc.

(IPAR)

7/15

0.275

1.71%

Illinois Tool Works

(ITW)

7/10

1

2.70%

Lincoln Electric Holdings

(LECO)

7/15

0.47

2.29%

Leggett & Platt Inc.

(LEG)

7/15

0.4

4.11%

Lennox International Inc.

(LII)

7/15

0.77

1.07%

Altria Group Inc.

(MO)

7/10

0.8

6.56%

National Fuel Gas

(NFG)

7/15

0.435

3.24%

Realty Income Corp.

(O)

7/15

0.2265

3.88%

Omnicom Group Inc.

(OMC)

7/12

0.65

3.07%

Occidental Petroleum

(OXY)

7/15

0.78

6.33%

Philip Morris International

(PM)

7/10

1.14

5.69%

Portland General Electric Co.

(POR)

7/15

0.385

2.80%

Regal Beloit Corp.

(RBC)

7/12

0.3

1.47%

Republic Services Inc.

(RSG)

7/15

0.375

1.71%

Sempra Energy

(SRE)

7/15

0.9675

2.80%

Tiffany & Company

(TIF)

7/10

0.58

2.46%

Toro Company

(TTC)

7/11

0.225

1.35%

W.P. Carey Inc.

(WPC)

7/15

1.034

4.98%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, GIS, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.