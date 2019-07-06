Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of July 7

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Bank OZK (OZK) 7/11 7/19 0.23 0.24 4.35% 3.22% 23

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday July 8 (Ex-Div 7/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Brady Corp. (BRC) 7/31 0.2125 No Change 49.38 1.72% 33 General Mills (GIS) 8/1 0.49 No Change 54.18 3.62% 15 Raytheon Company (RTN) 8/1 0.9425 No Change 173.65 2.17% 15 AT&T Inc. (T) 8/1 0.51 No Change 34.3 5.95% 35 Verizon Communications (VZ) 8/1 0.6025 No Change 58.31 4.13% 14

Tuesday July 9 (Ex-Div 7/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) 8/15 0.455 Increase 102.75 1.77% 10

Wednesday July 10 (Ex-Div 7/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 7/22 0.17 No Change 21.66 3.14% 23 Bank OZK (OZK) 7/19 0.24 Increase 29.85 3.22% 23

Thursday July 11 (Ex-Div 7/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 7/25 0.4 No Change 105.75 1.51% 13 Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) 8/15 0.21 No Change 41.5 2.02% 53 Norwood Financial (NWFL) 8/1 0.24 No Change 35.19 2.73% 21 RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) 8/1 0.165 No Change 30.45 2.17% 16

Friday July 12 (Ex-Div 7/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years IDEX Corp. (IEX) 7/31 0.5 No Change 171.73 1.16% 10 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 7/31 0.35 No Change 62.24 2.25% 45

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) 7/15 0.4 2.62% Franklin Resources (BEN) 7/12 0.26 2.95% Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) 7/15 0.4811 3.99% Chubb Limited (CB) 7/12 0.75 2.01% Community Bank System (CBU) 7/10 0.38 2.30% Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 7/15 0.56 2.08% CoreSite Realty Corp. (COR) 7/15 1.22 4.06% Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 7/15 0.46 0.93% Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 7/12 0.6125 1.96% Essex Property Trust (ESS) 7/12 1.95 2.59% Federal Realty Inv. Trust (FRT) 7/15 1.02 3.12% HEICO Corp. (HEI) 7/15 0.07 0.10% Inter Parfums Inc. (IPAR) 7/15 0.275 1.71% Illinois Tool Works (ITW) 7/10 1 2.70% Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) 7/15 0.47 2.29% Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG) 7/15 0.4 4.11% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 7/15 0.77 1.07% Altria Group Inc. (MO) 7/10 0.8 6.56% National Fuel Gas (NFG) 7/15 0.435 3.24% Realty Income Corp. (O) 7/15 0.2265 3.88% Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 7/12 0.65 3.07% Occidental Petroleum (OXY) 7/15 0.78 6.33% Philip Morris International (PM) 7/10 1.14 5.69% Portland General Electric Co. (POR) 7/15 0.385 2.80% Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 7/12 0.3 1.47% Republic Services Inc. (RSG) 7/15 0.375 1.71% Sempra Energy (SRE) 7/15 0.9675 2.80% Tiffany & Company (TIF) 7/10 0.58 2.46% Toro Company (TTC) 7/11 0.225 1.35% W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 7/15 1.034 4.98%

Conclusion

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, GIS, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.