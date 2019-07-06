Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 7

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) 7/11 7/23 0.04 0.045 12.50% 2.12% 5 US Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) 8/14 9/13 0.27 0.3 11.11% 0.96% 9

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday July 8 (Ex-Div 7/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years First Bancorp Inc. (FNLC) 7/31 0.3 Increase 26.61 4.51% 6 Gentex Corp. (GNTX) 7/24 0.115 No Change 24.38 1.89% 9 InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) 7/24 0.35 No Change 65.72 2.13% 6 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 7/18 0.47 No Change 270.54 0.69% 8 Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) 8/1 0.37 No Change 66.22 2.23% 9 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) 7/15 0.12 No Change 6.56 7.32% 6 UDR Inc. (UDR) 7/31 0.3425 No Change 46 2.98% 9

Tuesday July 9 (Ex-Div 7/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 7/25 0.14 No Change 75.7 0.74% 6 Kadant Inc. (KAI) 8/8 0.23 No Change 91.4 1.01% 7

Wednesday July 10 (Ex-Div 7/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Masco Corp. (MAS) 8/12 0.12 No Change 39.84 1.20% 5 Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) 7/26 0.26 No Change 22.53 4.62% 9 Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) 7/26 0.16 Increase 23.51 2.72% 6 Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) 7/23 0.045 Increase 8.5 2.12% 5

Thursday July 11 (Ex-Div 7/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 8/15 1.07 No Change 72.99 5.86% 7 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 8/15 0.32 No Change 85.42 1.50% 6 City Holding Co. (CHCO) 7/31 0.53 No Change 77.26 2.74% 7 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (MAA) 7/31 0.96 No Change 121.26 3.17% 9 Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) 7/31 0.17 No Change 20.28 3.35% 9

Friday July 12 (Ex-Div 7/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 7/29 0.12 No Change 96.71 0.50% 5 Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) 7/31 0.175 No Change 43.26 1.62% 8 Life Storage Inc. (LSI) 7/26 1 No Change 98.79 4.05% 6 Owens Corning Inc. (OC) 8/2 0.22 No Change 57.58 1.53% 6 Watsco Inc. (WSO) 7/31 1.6 No Change 163.73 3.91% 6

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 7/12 0.57 3.50% Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) 7/15 0.28 4.06% Air Lease Corp. (AL) 7/11 0.13 1.25% American Tower Corp. (AMT) 7/12 0.92 1.76% Amphenol Corp. (APH) 7/11 0.23 0.94% Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) 7/15 0.2625 6.87% Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) 7/15 1 2.76% AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) 7/15 1.52 2.92% Brixmor Property Group (BRX) 7/15 0.28 6.16% CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 7/12 0.46 3.06% CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) 7/15 0.225 3.71% CubeSmart (CUBE) 7/15 0.32 3.73% Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) 7/12 0.26 2.55% EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) 7/15 0.72 2.42% Encompass Health Corp. (EHC) 7/15 0.27 1.69% EPR Properties (EPR) 7/15 0.375 5.91% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 7/15 0.24 3.39% First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) 7/9 0.14 2.68% First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) 7/15 0.23 2.45% Fulton Financial Corp. (FULT) 7/15 0.13 3.14% The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) 7/10 0.18 2.16% Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) 7/11 0.31 4.49% Hurco Companies Inc. (HURC) 7/15 0.12 1.33% Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 7/12 0.44 2.33% Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) 7/12 0.26 2.48% Kimco Realty Corp. (KIM) 7/15 0.28 6.07% Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (LOAN) 7/15 0.12 7.32% Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) 7/10 1.1 2.40% Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) 7/12 0.26 1.87% Mackinac Financial Corp. (MFNC) 7/12 0.12 3.00% Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) 7/11 0.25 5.47% Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) 7/15 0.57 1.34% Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) 7/11 1.76 3.16% One Liberty Properties Inc. (OLP) 7/9 0.45 6.15% Packaging Corp. of America (PKG) 7/15 0.79 3.17% PolyOne Corp. (POL) 7/10 0.195 2.52% Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) 7/15 0.06 1.13% QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) 7/9 0.44 3.84% Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) 7/15 0.185 1.78% Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) 7/15 0.9 4.43% Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) 7/15 0.34 1.59% ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) 7/12 0.15 1.75% SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 7/15 0.85 4.20% Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) 7/11 0.13 7.26% STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 7/15 0.1192 4.67% Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) 7/12 0.24 3.14% Thor Industries Inc. (THO) 7/15 0.39 2.68% TowneBank (TOWN) 7/10 0.18 2.62% Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) 7/15 0.21 4.92% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 7/15 0.37 2.76% Ventas Inc. (VTR) 7/12 0.7925 4.54% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) 7/12 0.51 3.88% Willis Towers Watson plc (WLTW) 7/15 0.65 1.33% Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) 7/12 0.0875 0.61%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, KIM, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.