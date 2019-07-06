Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of July 7

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which were higher than their previous payouts.
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Riverview Bancorp Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
7/11
|
7/23
|
0.04
|
0.045
|
12.50%
|
2.12%
|
5
|
US Physical Therapy Inc.
|
(USPH)
|
8/14
|
9/13
|
0.27
|
0.3
|
11.11%
|
0.96%
|
9
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday July 8 (Ex-Div 7/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
First Bancorp Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
7/31
|
0.3
|
Increase
|
26.61
|
4.51%
|
6
|
Gentex Corp.
|
(GNTX)
|
7/24
|
0.115
|
No Change
|
24.38
|
1.89%
|
9
|
InterDigital Inc.
|
(IDCC)
|
7/24
|
0.35
|
No Change
|
65.72
|
2.13%
|
6
|
Intuit Inc.
|
(INTU)
|
7/18
|
0.47
|
No Change
|
270.54
|
0.69%
|
8
|
Lincoln National Corp.
|
(LNC)
|
8/1
|
0.37
|
No Change
|
66.22
|
2.23%
|
9
|
Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.
|
(LOAN)
|
7/15
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
6.56
|
7.32%
|
6
|
UDR Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
7/31
|
0.3425
|
No Change
|
46
|
2.98%
|
9
Tuesday July 9 (Ex-Div 7/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
7/25
|
0.14
|
No Change
|
75.7
|
0.74%
|
6
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
8/8
|
0.23
|
No Change
|
91.4
|
1.01%
|
7
Wednesday July 10 (Ex-Div 7/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Masco Corp.
|
(MAS)
|
8/12
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
39.84
|
1.20%
|
5
|
Patterson Companies Inc.
|
(PDCO)
|
7/26
|
0.26
|
No Change
|
22.53
|
4.62%
|
9
|
Parke Bancorp Inc.
|
(PKBK)
|
7/26
|
0.16
|
Increase
|
23.51
|
2.72%
|
6
|
Riverview Bancorp Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
7/23
|
0.045
|
Increase
|
8.5
|
2.12%
|
5
Thursday July 11 (Ex-Div 7/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
8/15
|
1.07
|
No Change
|
72.99
|
5.86%
|
7
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
8/15
|
0.32
|
No Change
|
85.42
|
1.50%
|
6
|
City Holding Co.
|
(CHCO)
|
7/31
|
0.53
|
No Change
|
77.26
|
2.74%
|
7
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
7/31
|
0.96
|
No Change
|
121.26
|
3.17%
|
9
|
Trinity Industries Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
7/31
|
0.17
|
No Change
|
20.28
|
3.35%
|
9
Friday July 12 (Ex-Div 7/15)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Type
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
7/29
|
0.12
|
No Change
|
96.71
|
0.50%
|
5
|
Apogee Enterprises Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
7/31
|
0.175
|
No Change
|
43.26
|
1.62%
|
8
|
Life Storage Inc.
|
(LSI)
|
7/26
|
1
|
No Change
|
98.79
|
4.05%
|
6
|
Owens Corning Inc.
|
(OC)
|
8/2
|
0.22
|
No Change
|
57.58
|
1.53%
|
6
|
Watsco Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
7/31
|
1.6
|
No Change
|
163.73
|
3.91%
|
6
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields… or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agree Realty Corp.
|
(ADC)
|
7/12
|
0.57
|
3.50%
|
Acadia Realty Trust
|
(AKR)
|
7/15
|
0.28
|
4.06%
|
Air Lease Corp.
|
(AL)
|
7/11
|
0.13
|
1.25%
|
American Tower Corp.
|
(AMT)
|
7/12
|
0.92
|
1.76%
|
Amphenol Corp.
|
(APH)
|
7/11
|
0.23
|
0.94%
|
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.
|
(APTS)
|
7/15
|
0.2625
|
6.87%
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
7/15
|
1
|
2.76%
|
AvalonBay Communities Inc.
|
(AVB)
|
7/15
|
1.52
|
2.92%
|
Brixmor Property Group
|
(BRX)
|
7/15
|
0.28
|
6.16%
|
CyrusOne Inc.
|
(CONE)
|
7/12
|
0.46
|
3.06%
|
CareTrust REIT Inc.
|
(CTRE)
|
7/15
|
0.225
|
3.71%
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
7/15
|
0.32
|
3.73%
|
Douglas Emmett Inc.
|
(DEI)
|
7/12
|
0.26
|
2.55%
|
EastGroup Properties Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
7/15
|
0.72
|
2.42%
|
Encompass Health Corp.
|
(EHC)
|
7/15
|
0.27
|
1.69%
|
EPR Properties
|
(EPR)
|
7/15
|
0.375
|
5.91%
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
7/15
|
0.24
|
3.39%
|
First Midwest Bancorp
|
(FMBI)
|
7/9
|
0.14
|
2.68%
|
First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.
|
(FR)
|
7/15
|
0.23
|
2.45%
|
Fulton Financial Corp.
|
(FULT)
|
7/15
|
0.13
|
3.14%
|
The Hackett Group Inc.
|
(HCKT)
|
7/10
|
0.18
|
2.16%
|
Healthcare Trust of America Inc.
|
(HTA)
|
7/11
|
0.31
|
4.49%
|
Hurco Companies Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
7/15
|
0.12
|
1.33%
|
Independent Bank Corp.
|
(INDB)
|
7/12
|
0.44
|
2.33%
|
Johnson Controls International plc
|
(JCI)
|
7/12
|
0.26
|
2.48%
|
Kimco Realty Corp.
|
(KIM)
|
7/15
|
0.28
|
6.07%
|
Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.
|
(LOAN)
|
7/15
|
0.12
|
7.32%
|
Lam Research Corp.
|
(LRCX)
|
7/10
|
1.1
|
2.40%
|
Mondelez International Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
7/12
|
0.26
|
1.87%
|
Mackinac Financial Corp.
|
(MFNC)
|
7/12
|
0.12
|
3.00%
|
Medical Properties Trust Inc.
|
(MPW)
|
7/11
|
0.25
|
5.47%
|
Motorola Solutions Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
7/15
|
0.57
|
1.34%
|
Vail Resorts Inc.
|
(MTN)
|
7/11
|
1.76
|
3.16%
|
One Liberty Properties Inc.
|
(OLP)
|
7/9
|
0.45
|
6.15%
|
Packaging Corp. of America
|
(PKG)
|
7/15
|
0.79
|
3.17%
|
PolyOne Corp.
|
(POL)
|
7/10
|
0.195
|
2.52%
|
Primoris Services Corporation
|
(PRIM)
|
7/15
|
0.06
|
1.13%
|
QTS Realty Trust Inc.
|
(QTS)
|
7/9
|
0.44
|
3.84%
|
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
7/15
|
0.185
|
1.78%
|
Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.
|
(RHP)
|
7/15
|
0.9
|
4.43%
|
Raymond James Financial Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
7/15
|
0.34
|
1.59%
|
ServisFirst Bancshares Inc.
|
(SFBS)
|
7/12
|
0.15
|
1.75%
|
SL Green Realty Corp.
|
(SLG)
|
7/15
|
0.85
|
4.20%
|
Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|
(SOHO)
|
7/11
|
0.13
|
7.26%
|
STAG Industrial Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
7/15
|
0.1192
|
4.67%
|
Steel Dynamics Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
7/12
|
0.24
|
3.14%
|
Thor Industries Inc.
|
(THO)
|
7/15
|
0.39
|
2.68%
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
7/10
|
0.18
|
2.62%
|
Umpqua Holdings Corp.
|
(UMPQ)
|
7/15
|
0.21
|
4.92%
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
7/15
|
0.37
|
2.76%
|
Ventas Inc.
|
(VTR)
|
7/12
|
0.7925
|
4.54%
|
Washington Trust Bancorp Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
7/12
|
0.51
|
3.88%
|
Willis Towers Watson plc
|
(WLTW)
|
7/15
|
0.65
|
1.33%
|
Dentsply Sirona Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
7/12
|
0.0875
|
0.61%
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, KIM, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.