Everbridge Inc.: Switch To Calls

Over the past year, the shares of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) are up about 97%. This is quite an impressive outperformance, so I thought I’d check in on the company and determine for myself whether I think it’s a good investment or not. I’ll cut to the chase. It’s not. The shares are massively overpriced in my view. I’ll go through my reasoning below by reviewing the company briefly and by looking at the financial history here. I’ll also look at the stock itself as a thing distinct from the underlying business. While I don’t think the shares are worth owning, I must acknowledge that the evidence is that the crowd strongly disagrees with my pessimism. For that reason, I’ll offer a call option as an alternative to owning shares, as calls represent an excellent way to “play” this name on a risk-reward basis.

Everbridge Background

Evebridge is a global software company that improves an organization’s operational response to critical events in order to protect people and businesses. The number and geographic scope of customers has grown dramatically in recent years. As of December of last year, the company had 4,400 customers in 49 countries, up from 867 customers in 2011. Substantially all (93%) of revenue is subscription service.

The company helps deal with the consequences of terror attacks, active shooter situations, and severe weather effects. The company’s customers use the software to analyse and respond to hundreds of different types of threats to their organizations, people, and brands. There is an obvious need for applications like this because, according to the United States Department of Homeland Security, an active school shooter event at a school lasts 12.5 minutes on average, but police response to such threats is 18 minutes on average. For that reason, timely, relevant threat data delivered to the right people is of critical importance. One recently publicized win for the company was an Indian response to cyclone Fani. Cyclones that happened prior to the introduction of these services would typically cost thousands of lives. Cyclone Fani cost “only” a few, per the slide below.

Source: Company presentation, June 19, 2019

The company has a great track record of renewals and serving the largest, most profitable companies in the world.

Source: Company presentation, June 19, 2019

There’s much to like and admire about this business. They save lives and make the world a generally safer place. That doesn’t make them a great investment, though, as demonstrated by their financial history.

Financial Snapshot

It’s obvious that the demand for the company’s suite of software products has grown dramatically over the past several years. Specifically, revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~28% since 2014. That’s where the good news ends in my view. While revenue has grown, so has net loss, which has grown at a CAGR of ~138% over the same time period. Thankfully, loss per share has grown at “only” a CAGR of 100%, given the effects of dilution. I ran a correlation analysis on both revenue and net income and found a fairly strong negative relationship between the two (r =-.78). This prompts the question, if growing sales leads to ever widening losses, what, exactly, is the point of rising sales? This relationship seems to persist when comparing the first quarter of this year to last. Revenue is up about 40%, and net loss has increased about 14%.

Source: Company filings

I’m less bothered by what I see on the balance sheet, suggesting that the capital structure here is fine. The senior convertible notes deserve some mention, as they represent the largest since long-term liability. In November 2017, the company issued $115 million of convertible notes at an interest rate of 1.5%. These notes have a conversion rate of 29.6626 shares of common stock, with a conversion price of $33.71 and approximately 3.4 million shares issuable upon conversion. While I’d normally make a “thing” about such dilution, the company also bought sufficient call options on their shares in order to largely eliminate dilution from these notes. Also, the interest rate on debt here is reasonable, and the company has a very large cash hoard. Thus, there’s nothing wrong with the balance sheet at this point in my view.

The Stock

In my estimation, the company is a perpetual loss machine, and there’s no evidence of this changing anytime soon. That said, even the most troubled company can be a great investment if you acquire it at the right price. Unfortunately, the valuation is at least as unattractive as the fundamentals here in my view. The chart below highlights some of the key metrics that investors typically follow, all of which scream “expensive” in my view. For example, at the moment, an investor is paying over 625 times free cash flow. They are also willing to pay just under 18 times for a dollar of sales.

These are extraordinary valuations in my estimation, even for a company that the crowd seems to love as much as they love this one.

Source: Morningstar

For those who prefer a picture:

Source: Gurufocus

Options As Alternative

I’ll admit to being a bit of a “stick in the mud” when it comes to software investing. While I’m a developer myself, I don’t fully understand software companies, the market obviously does (or thinks it does). For instance, I would have written that this company was excessively priced 97% ago, and investors would have done badly following my advice to avoid the name. For that reason, I must acknowledge that while I think this company is troubled, and I think the shares are excessively priced, they may march higher from here in spite of that.

While I can’t recommend buying the shares (as I have faith that sooner or later price will fall to match value), I can recommend a lower risk approach to “playing” this stock. A call option allows an investor to gain much of the upside from shares at much lower cost, and therefore risk. At the moment, I think the February calls with a strike price of $90 represent the best value here. These last changed hands at $14.20, but bid and ask spread is quite wide at $12.50-$17.10 at time of writing.

If an investor buys these calls, they will access most of the upside from the shares at 15% of the cost. In my view, this represents the best of all possible worlds here, because an investor can take 85% of their capital off the table, while enjoying most of the crowd driven mania in this name. If the shares drop in price, as I suspect they must, the investor will be largely insulated from that fall. If the shares continue to rise, the investor will largely participate in that move.

Conclusion

I think there’s much to admire about a company like this one that obviously saves lives. The problem is that the more the company sells, the more it seems to lose. Sooner or later the market will recognize that fact, and when it does, the shares will fall in price. The problem, from my point of view, is that price and value can remain unmoored for years before the market recognizes these disconnects. For that reason, I would recommend call options for those who insist on staying long here. These investments expose the investor to the vast majority of upside at far less downside. This asymmetry is the heart of successful investing in my view, as it’s necessary to balance both reward and risk. I think price will eventually fall to match value here. I can’t predict when that will be so, in the meantime, I recommend switching to calls.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.