Qualys: Have Your Cake And Eat It Too

As with all stock investments, buying this stock comes with significant risks.

The company has new products in the pipeline and has ramped sales staff to kickstart growth.

Qualys satisfies the Rule of 40 and also has excellent margins and good SG&A expenses.

If you are one of those investors that believes Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and profits are mutually exclusive, then meet Qualys, Inc. (QLYS). This cybersecurity firm not only grows at a 20% rate but also commands one of the best EBITDA margins in the software industry.

Qualys not only passes the Rule of 40, a financial health indicator for SaaS firms, but also has a huge free cash flow margin, gross profit margin, and reasonable SG&A. The company also has a reasonable valuation relative to other digital transformation enablers. For these reasons, I give this stock a Buy rating.

Company Background

Founded in 1999, Qualys was formed with a vision of transforming the way organizations secure and protect their IT infrastructure and applications. Today, Qualys is a leader in cloud-based vulnerability assessment, security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their IT infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from ever-evolving cyber attacks and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

The suite of solutions that Qualys provides is called the Qualys Cloud Apps. This suite helps customers protect a range of on-premise assets, endpoints, and cloud environments and includes:

IT Security: Vulnerability Management (VM), Threat Protection (TP), Continuous Monitoring (CM), Patch Management (PM), Indication of Compromise (IOC);

Vulnerability Management (VM), Threat Protection (TP), Continuous Monitoring (CM), Patch Management (PM), Indication of Compromise (IOC); Compliance Monitoring: Policy Compliance (PC), PCI Compliance (PCI), File Integrity Monitoring (FIM), Security Configuration Assessment (SCA), Security Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ), Out-of-Band Configuration Assessment (OCA);

Policy Compliance (PC), PCI Compliance (PCI), File Integrity Monitoring (FIM), Security Configuration Assessment (SCA), Security Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ), Out-of-Band Configuration Assessment (OCA); Web Application Security: Web Application Scanning (WAS), Web Application Firewall (WAF);

Web Application Scanning (WAS), Web Application Firewall (WAF); Global IT Asset Management: Asset Inventory (AI), CMDB Sync (SYN), Certificate Inventory (CRI); and,

Asset Inventory (AI), CMDB Sync (SYN), Certificate Inventory (CRI); and, Cloud/Container Security: Cloud Inventory (CI), Cloud Security Assessment (CSA), Container Security (CS).

There is no shortage of development work being done. The planned activities for 2019 are summarized below.

Company Fundamentals

As I explained in a recent article on New Relic (NEWR), high-growth companies generally don't measure up based on traditional value metrics. In fact, they often confound analysts, with the result being a lost investment opportunity. In place of traditional value factors, I generally focus on other measures, such as revenue growth, the software company "Rule of 40", and my favorite: company performance relative to analyst estimates.

Revenue Growth

Qualys had a consistent year with trailing twelve-month (TTM) revenue growth of almost 20% along with a 5-year annual growth rate of 20%.

As with many SaaS companies, the historical financial trends are picture perfect.

Free Cash Flow Margin

Qualys's free cash flow margin TTM has been positive since at least 2013 and currently stands at a phenomenal 35% of revenues on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Gross Margin

Qualys also has an excellent gross profit margin of 86.8%.

SG&A Expenses

Qualys has good control of SG&A expenses which has been falling steadily since the company went public and now stands at about 56% of revenues, typical for a mature software company.

It should be noted that Qualys has been and continues to ramp up sales staff in order to increase bookings growth:

“To support the significant number of additional solutions, we are bringing to market, we increased our sales organization in the second half of 2018 by over 20% and we will continue to do so over the next year. We expect to continue to outperform market growth in 2019 while producing high levels of profitability.”

The increased headcount has not impacted SG&A and likely won’t in 2019.

Analysts' Estimates

Examining how a company performs versus analysts' estimates gives me a feel for how conservative the management is and how well they communicate with the investment community. This is a good predictor of what to expect in future quarterly results. With that said, Qualys has a great record of beating analysts' estimates. The company has exceeded estimates for the last five quarters for both sales and EPS estimates.

The Rule of 40

Analysts are challenged when it comes to valuing software companies. While these companies tend to generate high revenue growth rates, they also tend to be unprofitable due to large investments in R&D and sales and marketing. Discounting future cash flows requires many assumptions that are typically unreliable and difficult to support.

One industry metric that is often used for early- to mid-stage software companies is the "Rule of 40." It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. There are different ways of calculating the Rule of 40; some analysts use EBITDA, and others use the free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as the figure is useful in a later part of my analysis.

The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate plus free cash flow margin adds up to 40% or more, then the SaaS company has growth and cash flow in balance and is considered financially healthy.

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 19% + 35% = 54%

Since the calculation comes out at 54%, I conclude that the Qualys is financially healthy.

Revenue growth plus FCF margin is sometimes referred to as the "Efficiency Score." It has been determined that Efficiency Score has a greater than 70 percent correlation to a public SaaS company's revenue multiple, which is the valuation divided by revenue.

In order to demonstrate this, I have plotted the EV/Sales multiple versus the Efficiency Score in MS Excel for 48 software stocks from my Digital Transformation stock list. A linear trendline is plotted through the scatter plot that represents the best-fit valuation multiple for a given Efficiency Score.

As can be seen from the above graph, the Qualys (EV/Sales) is below the best-fit line through the data points.

The rest of this analysis is somewhat controversial. For me at least, it seems logical to assume higher valuation for higher-growth companies, and I use the best-fit line to gauge a company's valuation relative to the rest of the stocks in the custom universe. This is a relative valuation, not absolute as one would attempt to get using a DCF calculation.

Based on the above chart, I conclude that Qualys's stock price is undervalued relative to the rest of the digital transformation stocks in my custom universe. Based on the relative valuation, growth, excellent margins and good SG&A, I assign a Buy rating for this stock.

Investment Risks

An investment in Qualys comes with several risks. For starters, the stock market bull market is long in the tooth, and we could enter a bear market in the not-too-distant future based on a slowing economy or a resurgence in trade tensions between the USA and China.

In addition, SaaS stocks are on a tear, and many of them are reaching all-time highs. Some analysts believe that we are in for a second "dot-com" crash due to lofty valuation.

Qualys's stock has been suppressed for the last few months because of low company guidance for 2019 with YoY revenue growth of 15%, below the 20% the company has achieved in the past. Company management is very conservative in guidance and is not factoring in sales from new products that don’t have a history. Analysts are worried about the intense competition from Rapid7 (RPD) and Tenable (TENB) which both have achieved greater growth and are providing better guidance.

Qualys’s VM solutions (including VM, CM, TP, Cloud Agent for VM, allocated scanner revenue and Qualys Private Cloud Platform) provide 73% of the company’s revenues. VM is a mature niche, and if the company cannot achieve above normal growth in newly introduced applications, then the stock price will suffer.

Finally, the company’s security and compliance solutions are delivered from seven third-party data centers located in the United States, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and India. Any disruption of service at these facilities would interrupt or delay the company’s ability to deliver solutions to their customers. The occurrence of a natural disaster, an act of terrorism or misconduct, a decision to close the facilities without adequate notice or other unanticipated problems could result in interruptions in services.

Summary

Qualys offers a platform that secures customers from hackers and assures compliance with regulations. The company has YoY revenue growth of 20% and is likely to continue to grow at that rate for several years as a result of new features in the pipeline. The company scores quite well on the Rule of 40. I believe that the company is fairly valued relative to other software stocks.

This investment comes with significant risks, however. All digital transformation-enabling stocks have lofty values. At some point in time, these companies may come down to earth. There is also intense competition. But I believe that Qualys, with its more reasonable valuation and profitability, is a buying opportunity and investors should not miss out. Therefore, I assign a Buy rating to Qualys.

