DaVita: A Marriage On The Test Bed

After the closing of the DMG divestiture, the downside appears to be limited.

I've held DaVita on and off for many of the past 7 years.

Would I marry DaVita again?

I tend to hold my stocks for a long time, some for many years. This doesn't mean that I buy and forget - quite the contrary: As I usually don't own more than 10-15 stocks, I watch the few eggs in my basket very closely. I check for news, read SEC filings, follow conference calls, etc. However, this is not enough.

In fact, the greatest risk for long-term shareholders is to "get married" to their stocks. In your personal life, such a marriage might even be a good thing. If you switched partner upon every major disagreement, you would probably end up as a lonely person. People change, just as our partners change, we change ourselves and there is great value in being able to adapt to such changes, as it deepens relationships and makes them more durable. But when it comes to investing, there is often little value in adapting to a changed thesis. Sometimes you simply have to say no and sell.

Yet, discovering problematic issues and being able to react properly is not an easy thing to do.

One method is to approach my long-term investments every now and then from a totally different angle, just as if I was a different person using an entirely new methodology. This helps to identify flaws in my thesis and/or understand other market participants' points of view. To continue our marriage analogy: I do as if I had never known my partner before and took a first look as a different person.

For example, I had always considered DaVita (DVA) as a steady free cash flow generator. It provides a service of vital necessity for a small patient population and reinvests its earnings back into its business: either by building or acquiring new clinics or by buying back its own shares. Since its patient population grows, decent growth rates should be virtually guaranteed.

However, these past years' reality has been pretty disappointing: Prevalence growth has slowed, reimbursement rates have grown much less than treatment costs, thus squeezing margins, a failed, large investment has burdened results, and the cost to fight various ballot initiatives have ballooned alongside settlements of various litigations.

As a result, despite robust share repurchases, over the past five years, there has been zero earnings growth, as this year's free cash flow per share should be roughly equal to the average FCF of the 2013-2018 period. So my thesis was clearly wrong.

Should I divorce?

According to some of the most commonly used business evaluation formulas, DaVita has destroyed value over the past years, as its weighted-average cost of capital was higher than its return on invested capital. I usually don't use these formulas when analyzing a business, but let's do as if I were a different analyst.

Here is the WACC calculation:

Long-term debt + other long-term liabilities (post-DMG disposal): $5,327m

Quarterly debt expense: $75.443m

= Cost of debt: 5.66% (4.96% according to the DaVita 2018 10-K, but we will conservatively keep the higher value, which presumably includes some one-time expenses.)

Equity (market cap): $9,600m

Total financing: $9,600m + 5,327m = $14,927m

% of equity = 64.3%

% of debt: 35.7%

Beta: 2.06

10-year Treasury return (= risk-free rate): 1.953%

Market return: 7%

Tax rate: 25%

= Cost of equity according to the CAPM model: risk-free rate + beta * (market return - risk-free rate) = 0.01953 + 2.06 * (0.07 - 0.01953) = 12.35%

= WACC: percentage of equity financing * cost of equity + percentage of debt financing * cost of debt * (1 - tax rate) =64.3% * 12.35% + 35.7% * 5.66% * (1 - 25%) = 9.46%

Compare this to DaVita's ROIC (10-year average) of just 7.33%.

The company doesn't cover its cost of capital, thus destroys value. This is what most equity analysts immediately saw over the past few years when they took a first look at the company.

However, there are a few flaws in this calculation:

Even if we accept market beta as a measure of risk, it relates only to past risk. In theory, DaVita might become a steady, low-volatility stock with a beta of 1, which would immediately reduce its cost of equity from 12.35% to 7% and its WACC to 6%, i.e., lower than its ROIC. Similarly, the cost of debt relates to the past and its risks. These might have been influenced by issues that have now been solved. Moreover, by becoming a more stable business, DaVita would lower its cost of debt. Overall, the ROIC-WACC analysis is only complete if we also apply it to a future projection of results. However, given the many variables involved and the high sensitivity to several of them, such an exercise would likely be of the "crap in/crap out" variety. Especially when the business we look at is on the cusp of a profound change.

Specifically, just until a few days ago, DaVita was close to breaching its (already amended) debt covenants. If the DMG sale had not been approved, it would have kept the burden of an underperforming, often loss making business unit with frequent impairments. But this issue is now gone. As a consequence, its debt load will shrink by over $4B, which should reduce its cost of debt and - more importantly - make the company less impacted by future interest rate increases.

Finally, several short sellers had been speculating on a failure of the operation, thus increasing volatility (and beta).

A new thesis

This small exercise might help understand the market's point of view and why the company trades for just 14x expected 2019 earnings and for an even cheaper 11x expected 2020 earnings.

Sure, DaVita hasn't delivered according to my expectations, but it might have a better future. Following the DMG divestiture to UnitedHealth (UNH), it will return a pure-play on dialysis services. In the meantime, it has built an international business (~5% of revenues) which doesn't contribute to earnings, but has also stopped losing money. So there is some hidden value that doesn't show up in earnings yet.

It will have a very manageable leverage below 3x EBITDA, which should lower its cost of debt, thus increasing its income and free cash flow.

The lower prevalence growth will lead to less de novo construction activity compared to the past, thus further increasing free cash flow - while obviously reducing growth. But this free cash flow is likely to fuel share repurchases, so there is a good chance FCF/share will grow as well.

That said, regulatory risks and ballot initiatives remain, so the market will probably remain cautious for a while. However, if DaVita manages to deliver a few "clean" quarters with steady performance and no further ugly surprises (now much less likely, as DMG is gone), I fully expect the market to attribute a higher multiple to DaVita's earnings. It won't immediately be the premium multiple of 22x enjoyed before the DMG purchase, but should come closer to a market average multiple. The stock needs some time to build new trust. Consensus sees a near-term price target of $67, equal to 16x expected 2019 earnings, which I can agree with. This represents ~17% upside from today's price level.

Most importantly, due to the already very low valuation, the potential downside appears to be limited. This should appeal to value-conscious investors in a market hovering around all-time highs, where most stocks have probably a much steeper fall to fear once the tide goes out.

Investing is simple but not easy To understand Davita, at the very least you need to follow Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) as well, alongside the evolution of the relevant regulatory framework. My subscriber service Stability & Opportunity was conceived as a time-saver: I do the heavy lifting, you get the results. S&O is all about identifying certainties, doubts and ultimately probabilities of success through in-depth analysis of a narrow selection of potential investment ideas. Subscribe now to Stability & Opportunity and get access to a treasure trove of independent research!

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.