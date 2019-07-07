Fifth Third Is Paying You (More) To Be Patient As The Story Plays Out

This regional bank has a solid long-term story to tell and, in my opinion, the recent acquisition will be a significant catalyst for FITB shares.

Fifth Third recently raised its dividend by almost 10% and investors should expect more of the same in the years ahead.

Fifth Third Bancorp's (FITB) stock has been a major disappointment over the last year, as poor sentiment for the financials sector has outweighed what looks to be attractive valuations for the regional banks.

Data by YCharts

However, I believe that FITB shares currently look more attractive than they have in years, especially after you factor in the MB Financial acquisition (more on this below). Moreover, the bank recently increased its quarterly dividend by 9.1% (to $0.24) and authorized a new 100M share buyback program.

I believe that this large bank has several significant catalysts in place that have the potential to lead to outsized gains over the next 18-24 months and it helps that the bank is now paying you more to be patient.

The Story

Fifth Third is a large regional bank that has a solid bull case. Moreover, the bank recently made a game-changing acquisition - Fifth Third closed its "merger" deal with MB Financial in March 2019 - that has the potential to be a real catalyst for the stock. As I previously described here, Fifth Third will be better positioned for the future with MB Financial in the fold.

Source: Company Presentation, March 2019

And the newly created entity will be better positioned to compete with other large financial institutions in key growth markets.

Source: Company Presentation, March 2019

Fifth Third brought in approximately $20 billion in assets with the MB Financial deal, along with several strong business lines. Additionally, management still expects for the deal to be accretive to operating EPS in the first full year and, more importantly, they believe that the deal will help Fifth Third speed up the achievement of its strategic financial targets (i.e., Project NorthStar).

Simply put, Fifth Third has a great story to tell. But, it also helps the bull case that Fifth Third is now paying investors more as the story plays out through 2019/2020.

Paying You More To Be Patient

More recently, management has focused on paying investors more, as shown by the 1- and 3-year dividend growth rates, but let's not forget that the dividend has also grown by almost a double-digit figure over the last 5 years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Fifth Third's payout ratio is still a very respectful 35% and the bank has solid dividend safety metrics.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Moreover, the bank pays a below-average dividend, so there is definitely room to play catch-up over the next few years.

Data by YCharts

Most importantly, Fifth Third's current earnings are more than enough to support the dividend (and future hikes).

Data by YCharts

And lastly, the bank expects for its operating metrics to improve throughout 2019.

Source: Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

Fifth Third has already shown the ability to grow its earnings in a "challenging" business environment and the bank has a solid capital position/balance sheet, so, in my opinion, investors should expect for the dividend to continue to tick higher through at least 2019/2020.

Valuation

FITB shares are attractively valued based on the bank's own historical metrics.

Data by YCharts

Fifth Third's stock is trading at the lower end of the P/E ratio range. Moreover, the bank is trading at a discount when compared to its peers based on two key metrics.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, Fifth Third should not be trading at 1.4x its book value, at least yet, but I do believe that 1.1x is too cheap. Any way you slice it, Fifth Third's stock appears to be trading at very attractive levels.

Risks

Regulatory concerns always need to be factored in when evaluating large financial institutions, and this includes Fifth Third. I believe that the regulatory environment is actually improving, but this could change in short order.

The Federal Reserve and rates are a concern right now, but investors need to also consider the macro environment. A deteriorating economy would eventually negatively impact the banking sector. Currently, there are some headwinds, but in my opinion, a recession is not in the cards in the near future.

Bottom Line

Fifth Third is a lot more than just an income play, but, in my opinion, the rich (and growing) dividend is a material part of this bank's bull case. It also helps that this bank has a strong earnings profile and great long-term business prospects. The financial sector has fallen out of favor, but, in my opinion, this is not a legitimate reason to sell your FITB shares. Instead, I believe that the disappointing stock performance over the last year is more of a positive than a negative, of course, if you are willing (and able) to hold onto your shares for longer than the next year.

I believe that Fifth Third's stock will be a market-beater over the next 18-24 months, so investors with a time horizon longer than the next few quarters should treat any significant pullbacks, especially if they are caused by broader market concerns, as long-term buying opportunities.

Author's Note: I hold a Fifth Third position in the R.I.P. Portfolio, and I have no plans to reduce my stake in the near future.

If you enjoyed our stock coverage, please consider joining the Going Long With W.G. marketplace service. We cover at least one new small-cap company each month and we regularly update our thoughts on past recommendations. Additionally, subscribers have access to a Live Chat feature that allows for one-on-one and/or group conversations. *Start your free trial today*

Disclosure: I am/we are long FITB, KEY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure:

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.