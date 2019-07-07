MannKind - Quarter Closes Out With Drama

MannKind (MNKD) has now closed out Q2 of 2019, and as of now, there is likely more drama than this company has ever seen. Shareholders are taking up sides in a retail shareholder civil war with no one really taking the time to outline exactly what it is they are seeking to accomplish beyond vague generalities.

Scripts

For the week ending June 28th, Afrezza scripts came in at 673. This was good enough to tally a record quarter in terms of script volume, but remains well below what is needed to deliver equity appreciation and leverage. For the quarter, there were 8,640 scripts sold, representing a modest 11.6% gain over a lackluster Q1.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

The revenue growth on a quarter-over-quarter basis was slightly better with an estimated 13% gain. Based on my calculations, the estimated gross revenue for the quarter will come in at $10.075 million, while the estimated net revenue will be $6.146 million. A lot of this will depend on the mix of scripts, source of sales, and the level of returned product during the quarter.

Cash

The amount of cash on hand at the end of the quarter will have a caveat to it. By my estimation, the company finished the quarter with $34.6 million in cash. The caveat is that $5 million of that cash total sits in an escrow account to pay down part of the debt due to Deerfield. It appears that the desire is to use shares in some form to pay the debt. The debt is now due on August 31st. There exists a second tier of Deerfield debt with a price tag of just under $4 million. That piece of debt has not been re-negotiated and is still due on July 18th.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne (based in part on Symphony data)

At this juncture, I am tracking the Deerfield payments as if thy were settled with cash. This means that the company has cash to last until just about the end of the year with the assumption that a $12.5 million milestone from United Therapeutics come in during the second half of the year. If MannKind is able to settle the Deerfield debt with shares, it will get the company an extra month or so. That being said, there will be a $5 million milestone payment due to Deerfield in Q1 of 2020 and the insulin contract payments for 2020 will nearly triple unless re-negotiated again.

The bottom line is that MannKind needs additional cash in some form if it wants to start off 2020 with a fighting chance. There are 26.6 million warrant shares priced at $1.60, but those are not a guarantee, and as the second half of the year comes into focus, the holders of these can play them in some pretty toxic ways. If exercised, these warrants would bring in about $40 million, and finance into mid-2020. If not exercised, the company will likely find itself in need of another secondary. I have postulated that a re-work of the debt could be the best possible solution. Time will tell if MannKind can accomplish this.

Drama

The current drama surrounding MannKind relates to a newly formed entity submitting a proposal to the company while at the same time being critical of management and initiating a shareholder activism campaign. At this stage, the activist movement lacks a clearly defined mission/position statement and it is unclear as to whether HFM is a company, a movement, or a combination of the two.

It appears that the principals of Vdex Diabetes started a new company called HFM. HFM/Vdex submitted a proposal to MannKind which requested Afrezza pricing on par with existing distributors, a form of exclusivity where MannKind must agree to not sell Afrezza wholesale to any new entities, and a royalty on foreign sales if MannKind enters a country using people Vdex/HFM introduced to the company.

Subsequent to the proposal being made public, HFM took on an identity of a shareholder activist group called Hope For MannKind and began asking investors to pledge their shares to the Hope For MannKind cause. It is not clear if these shares are being pledged to the HFM deal proposal, the activist movement for change, or both. In other words, if the only deal HFM got was wholesale pricing without exclusivity, would the Hope For MannKind cause continue or stop?

A few very basic questions that need to be asked are:

If the owners of Vdex are the same as the owners of HFM, what drove the need to form a new company called HFM?

If HFM was formed simply to create an "arms length separation" between MannKind and Vdex, isn't that already compromised by HFM initiating its campaign on the Vdex website, and by HFM creating videos using the Vdex name?

In one video, Vdex speaks to its ability to market Afrezza without the restrictions MannKind has. How is this possible? The rules of marketing of a drug are the same no matter what. The creation of a "cut-out company" does not negate regulations. If this were the case, every pharma would do it. Lastly, why would Vdex be marketing Afrezza anyway? They should be marketing their service.

In one video, there is discussion of "circumventing" regulations and hurdles. How exactly does Vdex/HFM circumvent regulations and laws?

In one video, Vdex/HFM states that it is seeking wholesale pricing so it can give its patients better pricing. If that is the case, why doesn't Vdex simply refer its patients to the MannKind/Eagle Pharmacy plan already in existence? That is perhaps the best retail price possible.

Vdex/HFM seems to indicate that it will construct dozens of clinics. It offers no detail on timing or whether financing exists. There are hints that the deal (as proposed) would unlock financing. Will that financing exist if the only deal Vdex/HFM gets is better pricing without exclusivity, royalties, etc.?

In simple terms, do the investors pledging shares to this cause know exactly what they are supporting? If this movement is designed to create a change, it will most likely need to come in the form of a proxy fight. What does the proposed proxy statement look like?

Summary

Over the years, I have been critical of MannKind, which by extension means I have been critical of management. I have long stated that I feel Mannkind should sell off Afrezza for a manufacturing/supply contract and a small royalty. This would trim the need for a sales force, trim a lot of overhead, and allow the company to re-focus itself to a pipeline development company. Simply stated, I have long said change is needed. I have long stated that clarity on where this company is going is needed. I feel the exact same way about this most recent activist movement.

Are investors frustrated? Yes. Is change needed? Yes. Should investors lock themselves into the first proposal and sales pitch that comes along? No. There are many things to consider which go well beyond general statements and lofty numbers being tossed about. Change can happen, but it is a process. It could involve management, the Board of Directors, product priority, finances, some of that, or all of that. Forcing change takes an initiative that involves proxies, board seats, and concise plans. At this stage, neither side is clear, neither side is concise, and the stock will suffer until these things happen. Am I anti-Vdex/HFM? No. I do not think the proposal is a good one, and I do not think that the movement has the specifics that allow investors to make informed decisions. As I write this, an anti-Vdex HFM movement is afoot. My comment on that initiative is identical to my comment on the Vdex/HFM movement. Get crystal clear if you want true change. Simply stated, muddy water causes chaos. Chaos causes stock price stagnation and an inability to change and get organized. Stay tuned.... if nothing else, the drama has some entertainment value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long United Therapeutics (UTHR)