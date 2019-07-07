Dividend Income Update: June 2019

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated.

The beginning of every month is exciting for all dividend income investors as we look back at the previous month and see how much passive dividend income our portfolios generated. No doubt, these are the best posts to write and read online as it only provides further proof that dividend investing can work over time and that anyone can create an ever growing passive income stream. Looking back at my June totals, I see that my year-over-year progress is moving at a nice clip. Now that half of 2019 is in the books my annual dividend income picture is looking a lot clearer. With that being said, let's take a look back at my June 2019 dividend income.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $885.03, up from $792.95, an increase of 11.6% from June of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $185.87, up from $178.06, an increase of 4.4% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $5.72, down from $5.78, a decrease of -1.0% from this time last year.

Grand total for the month of June: $1,076.62, an increase of 10.2% from June 2018.

Brokerage Account

Year to date dividends: $3,817.99

ROTH Account

Year to date dividends: $1,224.61

IRA Account

Year to date dividends: $510.49

As mentioned in my Recent Stock Purchase May 2019 post, I moved all (Mrs. DivHut, baby DivHut and myself) accounts to Schwab because I was offered free trades for twenty years. Going forward, my portfolio will change slightly as shares held in her account have been moved over towards our collective accounts. I'll still be reporting monthly totals as always, but you'll notice some larger holdings in Altria (NYSE:MO), Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), General Electric (NYSE:GE), KHC and BP (NYSE:BP) that she held in her account going forward. The portfolio page has been updated to reflect all our holdings. In fact, in this report, you can see an LTC payment in our brokerage account. I always held my REITs in an IRA. In time, I'll probably adjust our holdings, especially the monster BP position she has. Bottom line, individual or combined, the proof of our dividend investing strategy rests in these real results. After all, dividends don't lie. It's real cash being returned to investors. With patience and consistency, these results and better can be achieved. I'm excited to see what the second half of 2019 will bring. All I know for certain is that the market will definitely be higher, lower or flat come New Year's Eve. In other words, I'll continue with my monthly buys and slowly build up my passive income stream share by individual share and let the experts worry about what might happen.

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your June dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above

