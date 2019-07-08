Silver May Be The New Platinum

Silver moves on sentiment and mean reversion is on the horizon- SIL could outperform the price of the metal when the rally comes.

Silver continued to disappoint those market participants expecting gold’s little brother to follow the break to the upside in the yellow metal. At the beginning of July, instead of following gold, the silver-gold ratio surpassed the 1990 peak and rose to a new all-time high. While the calls of market manipulation will likely grow over the coming days if silver continues to underperform the price action in the gold market, silver is performing a lot like another precious metal, platinum. Platinum has been a dog in the sector for years as the metal that was formerly “rich person’s gold” has traded at a discount to the yellow metal since 2014. At the same time, platinum is trading at record lows against palladium and a significant discount to rhodium. Palladium and rhodium, along with platinum, are all platinum group metals.

The price action in silver and platinum may eventually put the two metals in a class of their own, which could be called the less than precious metals, based on their price action. Every dog has its day in the sun, and silver is waiting for that sun to rise. If the price of gold continues to increase, it may only be a matter of time before the silver market catches bullish fire. When silver begins to ascend, the Global X Silver Miners ETF product (SIL) is likely to outperform silver on a percentage basis.

Silver has lagged gold

Gold broke out to the upside following the June Fed meeting and took out the level of critical technical resistance at the post-Brexit July 2016 high at $1377.50 per ounce in late June. The move took gold to its highest level since 2013. In 2016, when gold hit its peak, the price of silver rose to a high at $21.095 per ounce.

Gold broke above technical resistance last month, but while silver rallied, it came nowhere near its 2016 high.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, nearby COMEX silver futures rose to a high at $15.555 in the aftermath of the Fed meeting, which was significantly below the 2019 peak at $16.20. As of July 5, September silver futures were trading at $14.925 per ounce which was $6.17or 41.3% below the 2016 high. At the same time, August gold futures were at $1400.50 on July 5, 1.7% above the 2016 peak. Silver has been dead in the water compared to the bullish price action in the gold market.

Gold and silver have a long history as real money

Long before there were dollars, euros, yen, yuan, rubles, or any of the other world currencies, gold and silver were means of exchange. Gold and silver’s use as currency predates the first Egyptian Pharaoh, Menes in 3000 BC. Menes stated that two and one-half parts silver equaled one-part gold in those days establishing the value relationship between the two precious metals. Gold and silver are prominent in the old testament of the Bible, and over the centuries many nations used both gold and silver as backing for their currency instruments. The Spanish Empire became the wealthiest in the world after the discovery of a massive mountain of silver at Potosi in Peru in the sixteenth century. In 1980 when gold rose to $800 per ounce, the price of silver moved to over the $50 level. In 2011, the rally that took gold to over $1920, took silver to just shy of $50 per ounce.

The rallies in 1980 and 2011 display a trend of lower silver prices compared to gold. Central banks around the world continue to hold gold as part of their foreign currency reserves, but few hold silver these days. Silver has been underperforming gold for years.

Platinum has underperformed gold for years

Platinum’s nickname “rich person’s gold” has done nothing to support the price of the rarest precious metal since 2014. Platinum earned that moniker because it typically traded at a $100-$200 premium to the yellow metal, but that ended a half a decade ago.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the price of nearby platinum minus nearby gold futures shows, platinum reached a high of a $1144.40 per ounce premium over gold in 2008. Until 2011, the modern-day low of the price relationship was at just over a $120 per ounce discount for platinum under gold. However, in 2015 platinum slipped to a discount and has not looked back. As of July 5, gold was over $595 per ounce more expensive than the metal that is over ten times rarer and has many more industrial applications. The example of the price performance of platinum compared to gold stands as an example of how deviations from the historical mean can remain in place and widen for prolonged periods. Silver’s performance is a lot more like platinum these days than gold, and there is no better representation than the price action in the silver-gold ratio.

The silver-gold ratio is making silver look like platinum

The median level of the ratio, which measures the price of gold divided by the price of silver is around the 55 to one level or fifty-five ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value. In 1979/1980, the ratio dropped to 15.47:1. In 2011, the ratio was also below the median at 38.02:1. Historically, the ratio tends to move lower when the prices of precious metals move to the upside.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, in 1990 the ratio rose to a high at 93.18:1. The peak came at a time when both gold and silver prices were far lower. Therefore, until recently, a lower ratio occurred during bull markets while a higher level in the price relationship came during bearish periods. However, the recent price action has turned that hypothesis around as the ratio rose to a new modern-day high on the quarterly chart at over 93:1 and stood at 93.82:1 on July 5. The price action in the ratio is telling us that silver is more like platinum than gold these days despite both metals’ long histories as financial assets.

Silver moves on sentiment and mean reversion is on the horizon- SIL could outperform the price of the metal when the rally comes

The path of least resistance for the price of silver depends on sentiment. Each year, it is investment demand that is the variable that tends to take silver higher or lower when it comes to price. Silver is a metal where supply and demand fundamentals are a challenge. Since silver is a byproduct of copper, lead, zinc, gold, and other metal production, the production cost is not a significant factor for the metal. Aside from primary producers, the current price of the metal is inconsequential for the bulk of silver output in the world. Silver’s price path depends on the market’s sentiment, which means that investor demand is the most significant factor.

If the price of gold continues to move to the upside, it may not be long before market participants begin to turn towards “poor person’s gold” once again. Once silver gets going, few metals markets can match its price variance. After trading at a low at just over $4 per ounce in 2001, a decade later the price peaked at $49.86, more than twelve times higher. Gold fell to a low at $255 per ounce in 2001, and its high at $1920.70 in 2011 was just over 7.5 times higher. Silver tends to display much higher price volatility than gold during bull market periods.

If silver is going to eventually follow the price action in gold and break to the upside, the companies that are primary producers of the metal are likely to outperform even the wild price action in the silver market on a percentage basis.

The Global X Silver Miners ETF product (SIL) holds shares in some of the top primary producers of silver in the world, including:

Source: Yahoo Finance

SIL has net assets of $350.67 million and trades an average of 185,314 shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.65%. The price of nearby silver futures rallied from $14.35 on May 28 to a high at $15.625 on June 21, a rise of 8.9%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, SIL rose from $21.91 to a high at $27.55 or 25.7%. SIL tends to provide market participants with a leveraged return compared to the action in the silver futures market. SIL is not a leveraged product, but primary silver production is a leveraged business.

Time will tell if silver is the new platinum and it will continue to underperform gold with the ratio grinding to new all-time highs. However, I believe that if gold continues to make progress in the upside, market sentiment in the silver market will eventually turn bullish, which is all the precious metal needs to ignite a very bullish fuse.

