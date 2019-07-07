On S&P 500 Valuation, PE Expansion/Compression, And The Financial Sector

Of the 11 sectors within the S&P 500, Financials are actually expecting the strongest earnings growth for calendar 2019.

As measured by standard deviation, the valuation measures are within the normal valuation ranges.

Dr. David Kelly and his team at JPMorgan put together - each quarter - one of the best capital market, economic and portfolio management summaries on the Street in the form of JPMorgan's "Guide to the Market".

This valuation table is typically found in the first 10 pages of "The Guide". Here is a spreadsheet summary of the last few years of the S&P 500 valuation table:

Here is the actual chart from the June 30, 2019, guide:

Looking at the far-right column of the valuation metrics, readers can see - either on the Excel spreadsheet or on the chart itself - that, as measured by standard deviation, the valuation measures are within the normal valuation ranges.

As a cash-flow guy, here is a blog post from May '15, when the S&P 500's price-to-cash-flow valuation had just moved over 10x cash flow. At 12x cash flow today, the S&P 500 is getting a little more salty, but hardly near 1987 levels or early 2000 levels of 27-28x PE.

Note too on the spreadsheet how valuation measures have compressed - that is a function of the flat S&P 500 we've seen since late January 2018.

Speaking of PE compression

This table and charts are from John Spencer, Director of Wealth Management of Hackman Financial in Cincinnati, Ohio. John and I went to school together in Cincinnati, and we typically chat about the markets when we have time to do so.

The top chart - yellow and blue lines - shows plainly that there has been little "PE expansion" in this bull market since March 2009.

To highlight John's work, I took a look at the S&P 500's cumulative earnings growth from 1990 to 1999 versus the cumulative return on the S&P 500, and S&P earnings grew 79% cumulatively for the decade, while the total return on the S&P 500 for the same period was 190%.

The point for readers is that there has been little to no PE expansion in this 10-year bull market despite the cacophony of the S&P 500 being overvalued.

PE expansion is typically the hallmark of bull markets.

It gives the reader some idea of how this market remains so hated, even as it breaks out of an all-time-high.

Market cap vs. earnings weight - is the financial sector a screaming buy?

Seeking Alpha has always been kind of enough to pick up the posts on this blog, and this recent post on Financials and the pretty substantial disparity between Financials' earnings weight in the S&P 500 and the sector's market cap weight, elicited very few thoughtful responses.

You'd think - maybe as one investment strategy - that readers would overweight the sectors where the market cap was less than the earnings weight and underweight the opposite, but I have no historical data on how that strategy would have performed.

My own opinion is this "gap" is way too big, but also I don't know what breaks the Financial out of their malaise.

Maybe higher long-end rates, maybe a steeper yield curve (same thing), maybe faster economic growth, and maybe some combination of all three.

Q2 '19 earnings should be interesting for the sector. Of the 11 sectors within the S&P 500, Financials are actually expecting the strongest earnings growth for calendar 2019:

Financials: +8.9%

+8.9% Healthcare: +6.2%

+6.2% Cons Disc: +6.1%

+6.1% Industrials: +5.3%

+5.3% Utilities: +4.3%

+4.3% Real Estate: +4.2%

+4.2% Comm Services: +2.3%

+2.3% Cons Spls: +1.1%

+1.1% Technology: -2.8%

-2.8% Energy: -11.5%

-11.5% Basic Mat : -19.1%

: -19.1% S&P 500: +2.2% expected EPS growth for 2019 as of July 5, 2019

Are Financials being disintermediated or "disrupted"? Sure, the sector is an easy candidate for that. All the banking system ultimately does is "wash money" in the non-criminal sense of the term.

It may be the new "retail" over the next 3-5 years, i.e. solid brands, attractive valuations and under-performing stocks.

Summary/Conclusion: This weekend's blog post is chock-full of various topics, so I hope readers can take something useful from the data and spreadsheets and information.

While bullishness has increased of late and the S&P 500 has made a new all-time-high, there is little excitement around investing and being in "the market". Personally, I think that's a long-term plus.

Q2 '19 earnings begin in earnest with the Financial sector reporting the week after next, which is the week of July 15th, so don't sweat what happens this week too much.

By late September, it's expected that the "expected" Q2 '19 S&P 500 earnings of flat today will be higher by 3-5%, which is the average "upside surprise" every quarter.

