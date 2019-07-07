Expected dividend increases in July 2019.

Ah, dividend increases. The name of the game for dividend growth investors. The statistic that we all watch and monitor SO closely. In fact, the two of us obsess over it. So each month, I put together a listing of companies that are expected to announce a dividend increase. Dividend growth has slowed this year, and it is a little frustrating. But that doesn't mean we are going to stop watching closely. Here is our listing of expected dividend increases in July!

Actual Dividend Increases in June 2019

Usually, this is my only post about announced dividend increases during the month. However, at the end of June, Big Banks announced massive dividend increases after the completion of stress testing. It deserved its own article; so I covered the bank dividend increases in a separate article. But there were still other non-bank companies that announced dividend increases. For the ones I highlighted in last month's article, here are the actual dividend increases announced:

Company #1: Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) - As two shareholders of the grocery store, we were eagerly awaiting this dividend increase. And boy did the company deliver. Kroger announced a 14% dividend increase. It made me feel a lot better about the company after its performance over the last 52 weeks. It clearly made Lanny feel better as well. Kroger earned a spot on his July Watch List after the announcement. To be honest, I am very interested in the company as well and may have to make a move if the price slides!

As two shareholders of the grocery store, we were eagerly awaiting this dividend increase. And boy did the company deliver. Kroger announced a 14% dividend increase. It made me feel a lot better about the company after its performance over the last 52 weeks. It clearly made Lanny feel better as well. Kroger earned a spot on his July Watch List after the announcement. To be honest, I am very interested in the company as well and may have to make a move if the price slides! Company #2: Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) - My wife and I just finished shopping for baby supplies there this weekend. We were couponing and earning over $2 in rewards using Shopkick browsing the aisles. But that is besides the point. For those that missed it, Target announced its standard $.02 per share increase in its quarterly dividend. At least this has been standard for the last three years. Despite the fact the increase was only 3.1%, the number felt right based on the retail landscape. The company is battling Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) for customers' hearts. It must save some capital for the improvements necessary to compete.

My wife and I just finished shopping for baby supplies there this weekend. We were couponing and earning over $2 in rewards using Shopkick browsing the aisles. But that is besides the point. For those that missed it, Target announced its standard $.02 per share increase in its quarterly dividend. At least this has been standard for the last three years. Despite the fact the increase was only 3.1%, the number felt right based on the retail landscape. The company is battling Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) for customers' hearts. It must save some capital for the improvements necessary to compete. Company #3: Realty Income (NYSE:O) - The monthly dividend paying company increased its dividend for the 102nd time. The dividend increase was…small. But hey, we're all Realty Income shareholders. We've grown to love its consistent, small dividend increases. Its monthly dividend is now $.2265 per share, up from $.2260 per share. Every dollar counts. In this case, Every Penny counts.

The monthly dividend paying company increased its dividend for the 102nd time. The dividend increase was…small. But hey, we're all Realty Income shareholders. We've grown to love its consistent, small dividend increases. Its monthly dividend is now $.2265 per share, up from $.2260 per share. Every dollar counts. In this case, Every Penny counts. Company #4: Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) - Well, it looks like Starbucks won't announce two dividend increases in 2019 like we did in 2018. Is that really surprising though, given the slowdown in dividend growth this year? Before last year, Starbucks increased its dividend every November. I'm expecting the announcement towards the tail end of the month.

Well, it looks like Starbucks won't announce two dividend increases in 2019 like we did in 2018. Is that really surprising though, given the slowdown in dividend growth this year? Before last year, Starbucks increased its dividend every November. I'm expecting the announcement towards the tail end of the month. Company #5: Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) - The company is consistent. MDT's five-year average dividend growth rate is 8.29%. Guess what its dividend increase was in June? 8%. Consistency is key for Medtronic. Man would it be nice to have that steady dividend growth rate right about now.

Expected Dividend Increases in July 2019

Let's look forward now. Remember, if you own a bank stock, go back and check your dividend. Because chances are, you received one in July. There is a great chance that it was a massive one! Now, let's look forward. There are not a lot of expected dividend increases in July, but there are some great names in this list.

Company #1: Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) - I personally do not use Stanley Black & Decker tools. I'm a Ryobi guy. But SWK can be found in a lot of households in my neighborhoods. The Dividend Aristocrat does not have a strong five-year average dividend growth rate. But the average rate of 5.72% is a heck of a lot better than some of the other dividend increases announced so far. However, I think SWK will provide an excellent barometer for what to expect for the second half of the year. Especially in the current economic environment.

I personally do not use Stanley Black & Decker tools. I'm a Ryobi guy. But SWK can be found in a lot of households in my neighborhoods. The Dividend Aristocrat does not have a strong five-year average dividend growth rate. But the average rate of 5.72% is a heck of a lot better than some of the other dividend increases announced so far. However, I think SWK will provide an excellent barometer for what to expect for the second half of the year. Especially in the current economic environment. Company #2: Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) - I don't own WBA. I own CVS (NYSE:CVS) instead (in fact, CVS was on my July dividend stock watch list). Walgreen's 10% dividend increase in 2018 was pretty sweet. Especially compared to its competitor's stagnant dividend. The stock has been beaten up in 2019. So will the company announce a large dividend increase despite the fact the stock is down 20% YTD? Let's find out.

I don't own WBA. I own CVS (NYSE:CVS) instead (in fact, CVS was on my July dividend stock watch list). Walgreen's 10% dividend increase in 2018 was pretty sweet. Especially compared to its competitor's stagnant dividend. The stock has been beaten up in 2019. So will the company announce a large dividend increase despite the fact the stock is down 20% YTD? Let's find out. Company #3: J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) - SJM is my favorite company…that I've never owned. SJM has appeared on my watch list plenty of times over the years. But for some reason, I've never made a move. Maybe it is my desire to own another company from my area. Or maybe it is the company's strong consumer brands. Either way, I'm always watching the performance of Smucker. The company's 7.99% five-year average dividend growth rate is very nice as well. However, my prediction in 2019 is that it will announce a lower dividend. Let's hope I am wrong though.

- SJM is my favorite company…that I've never owned. SJM has appeared on my watch list plenty of times over the years. But for some reason, I've never made a move. Maybe it is my desire to own another company from my area. Or maybe it is the company's strong consumer brands. Either way, I'm always watching the performance of Smucker. The company's 7.99% five-year average dividend growth rate is very nice as well. However, my prediction in 2019 is that it will announce a lower dividend. Let's hope I am wrong though. Company #4: Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) - One of my favorite holdings. The railroad company is one of my best-performing stocks. The railroad sector took a hiatus from increasing its dividend in the middle part of the decade. However, NSC and others have been aggressively increasing their dividend ever since. In 2017 and 2018, NSC increased its dividend twice! Once in January and once in July. This will represent NSC's second dividend increase in 2019. I'm looking forward to it. Unfortunately, I'll have to wait until the very end of July to hear what it is.

One of my favorite holdings. The railroad company is one of my best-performing stocks. The railroad sector took a hiatus from increasing its dividend in the middle part of the decade. However, NSC and others have been aggressively increasing their dividend ever since. In 2017 and 2018, NSC increased its dividend twice! Once in January and once in July. This will represent NSC's second dividend increase in 2019. I'm looking forward to it. Unfortunately, I'll have to wait until the very end of July to hear what it is. Company #5: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) - DAL is one of the companies on Lanny's July watch list. Three of the last four years, DAL has increased its dividend in July. So chances are we should expect a July dividend increase. Will DAL's dividend continue soaring to new heights? Okay, I'm really sorry for the bad pun there. But the company's five-year average dividend growth rate is absolutely ridiculous. This will be a fun one to follow.

How many companies from this listing do you own? What companies are you expecting dividend increases from in July? What dividend increases did you receive in June that were not included in the article? Are you frustrated with slowing dividend growth (outside of banks)?

Bert

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.