Brazilian Real: Risky, But There Could Be More Upside

Lower inflation relative to other emerging market economies could mean that the real is set to go higher.

The Brazilian real has performed strongly in 2019, outperformed only by the Japanese yen in terms of its rise against the greenback:

Moreover, we see that while the BRL/USD itself saw a decline earlier this year, the currency has been on a fairly consistent upward trend since mid-May:

In a previous article written back in November, I made the argument that the Brazilian real could be overvalued after the gains we had been seeing up until that point.

The main reason for arguing this was that the real may have been artificially boosted by the upcoming presidential elections at the time. Additionally, I argued that with the interest rate in Brazil being lower than many other emerging market economies such as Mexico and Turkey, a narrowing interest rate differential between Brazil and the United States would mean that the real could depreciate going forward.

However, this has not been the case and the real has continued to rise. With the Federal Reserve anticipated to cut interest rates going forward, the U.S. dollar has been declining against many major currencies, and this has included the real.

However, we see that declines in the Brazilian interest rate has largely leveled off since the beginning of 2018:

Moreover, a reader of my last article made quite a good point as regards this topic:

For the sake of argument, let’s compare inflation in Brazil, Mexico, and Turkey:

Brazil vs Mexico

Brazil vs Turkey

In this regard, Brazil is one of the few emerging economies that is offering a significantly higher interest rate, while also keeping inflation at a relatively lower level. In this regard, I see a case for further upside in the real, particularly if we see quantitative easing continue in Europe and the United States - the indications being that this shall be the case.

Of course, emerging economies carry risk, and Brazil is no exception. We can see that economic growth in Brazil is significantly lower than that of the United States:

Should we see a situation where the interest rate must go lower in order to stimulate growth, then this would place downward pressure on the real.

Overall, I see the real as having significant chance of appreciation. While GDP growth needs to ultimately revive for this to be sustained, a decline in the dollar and a subsequent resurgence in demand for emerging market currencies bodes well for the Brazilian real at this time.

