Diamonds, Spiders, QQQ ETFs Set All-Time Highs Last Week

The Russell 2000 ETF is between its semiannual and annual pivots at $156.14 and $157.49, respectively.

The Transports ETF is below its semiannual and annual risky levels at $193.47 and $196.35, respectively.

The QQQ ETF is between its semiannual pivot at $188.63 and its quarterly risky level at $201.51.

Spiders ETF is between its semiannual pivot at $294.72 and its quarterly risky level at $305.22.

The Diamonds, Spiders and QQQ ETFs set Christmas lows and then set Independence Day highs. Transports and Russell 2000 continue to lag.

Remember that the closes on Friday, June 28 were important inputs to my proprietary analytics. The results include monthly value levels for July, risky levels for the third quarter, and semiannual pivots in play until the end of 2019. The ETFs straddle annual pivots that were based upon the Dec. 31 closes and were magnets in the first half of 2019.

The strong employment report for June reduces the chance of a rate cut by the FOMC in July. In my opinion, rate cuts will wait for the fourth quarter after the Fed drains another $105 billion from the banking system through “Quantitative Tightening” in July through September.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA)

The Diamonds ETF is 24.1% above its 2018 low of $216.97 set on Dec. 26 and is just 0.1% below its all-time intraday high of $269.60 set on July 3. Diamonds is above its 200-day simple moving average at $254.83.

Diamonds has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $263.02 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rising to 73.76 last week, up from 64.67 on June 28. Monthly and annual value levels are $260.59 and $257.94, respectively, with semiannual and quarterly risky levels at $272.78 and $285.35, respectively.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

The Spiders ETF is 27.7% above its Dec. 26 low of $233.76 and is just 0.1% below its all-time intraday high of $298.82 set on July 3. Spiders is above its 200-day simple moving average at $277.56.

The weekly chart for Spiders is positive with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $290.41 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rising to 75.87 last week, up from 68.06 on June 28. Monthly and annual value levels are $287.60 and $285.86, respectively, with a semiannual pivot at $294.72 and a quarterly risky level at $305.22.

Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ)

The QQQs ETF is 33.2% above its 2018 low of $143.46 set on Dec. 24. QQQ is just 0.1% below its all-time intraday high of $191.41 set on July 3. QQQs is above its 200-day simple moving average at $174.51.

The weekly chart for QQQ is positive with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $185.06 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rising to 71.18 last week, up from 62.60 on June 28. Monthly and annual value levels are $181.65 and $169.27, respectively, with a semiannual pivot at $188,63 and a quarterly risky level at $201.51.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (NYSEARCA:IYT)

IYT is 21.5% above its 2018 low of $155.24 set on Dec. 24. The ETF is 9.9% below its all-time intraday high of $209.43 set on Sept. 14. The 2019 high of $200.42 was set on April 24. Transports held its 200-day simple moving average at $186.17 on July 4.

The weekly chart for IYT is positive with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $186.96 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rising to 42.77 last week, up from 39.16 on June 28. The pivot for July at $186.61 held at the low on July 5. Semiannual, annual and quarterly risky levels are $193.47, $196.35 and $200.49, respectively.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IWM is 24.5% above its 2018 low of $125.81 set on Dec. 26 and is 9.6% below its all-time intraday high of $173.39 set on Aug. 31. The 2019 high is $161.11 set on May 6. The Russell 2000 is above its 200-day simple moving average at $152.14.

IWM has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week MMA at $153.91 with its 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rising to 49.91 last week, up from 43.02 on June 28. Its monthly value level is $152.33 with semiannual and annual pivots at $156.14 and $157.49, respectively, and quarterly risky level at $166.36.

How to use my value levels and risky levels:

Value levels and risky levels are based upon the last nine weekly, monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual closes. The first set of levels was based upon the closes on Dec. 31. The original annual level remains in play. The weekly level changes each week. The monthly level was changed at the end of each month, the latest on June 28. The quarterly level was changed at the end of June. My theory is that nine years of volatility between closes are enough to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are factored in. To capture share price volatility, investors should buy on weakness to a value level and reduce holdings on strength to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that was violated within its time horizon. Pivots act as magnets that have a high probability of being tested again before its time horizon expires.

