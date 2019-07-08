Natural Gas Tries The Upside, Again

Look for a spike lower to pick up call options or leveraged products- In the short-term DGAZ is a bet on another failure.

Four trillion at the end of the injection season could still be in the cards.

The natural gas futures market has taken quite a ride since last November as the price journeyed from the highest level since 2014 to the lowest since 2016 over the past seven months.

At the start of the peak season of demand late last year, the price rallied to a high at $4.929 per MMBtu on the back of low inventories going into the winter season. Natural gas rose to its highest price since 2014 when it reached just shy of $6.50 per MMBtu. The rally did not last all that long. By the end of 2018, the price had already slipped below the $3 per MMBtu level.

After a brief attempt at a rebound that took the price to $3.722 in January, the market turned bearish. In 2018 and 2017, the price held above the $2.50 level, but in late April, technical support gave way sending the price to a low at $2.159 in late June. The energy commodity had not traded that low since 2016 when the price put in a bottom at $1.611 per MMBtu.

I continue to root for lower prices, and we could get them. However, a bounce was overdue, and a test of resistance appears to be in the cards for the energy commodity. Buying the Velocity Shares 3X Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) could be a low risk and high reward opportunity with a tight stop above the critical technical level on the upside.

Another attempt to climb to the $2.50 per MMBtu resistance level

The $2.50 per MMBtu level in the natural gas futures market was a critical level of support before mid-April. The futures that trade on NYMEX traded to a low at $1.611 per MMBtu in March 2016, but in 2017 the low was at $2.522, and in 2018 it was marginally higher at $2.53. During those years, the bottoms came in February as the futures market looked forward to the end of winter and the approaching injection season where natural gas flows into storage and the peak season ends. In 2019, the pattern of higher lows held with the price falling to $2.543 in February, but that changed in April.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price broke through the technical support level in April and reached the low at $2.159 during the week of June 17. After an initial attempt to recover failed at $2.364 on June 28, the price made a higher low at $2.217 on the first trading session of July.

The latest attempt at a recovery last week took the price to a high at $2.445 per MMBtu on July 5. Price momentum had declined into oversold territory where it crossed higher on the back of the latest price action, and the relative strength indicator was climbing towards a neutral reading. Open interest at 1,316,754 contracts on July 3 has been rising gently but remains far below the 1.684 million contract level from early October 2018.

When natural gas fell below the 2017 and 2018 low in April, the support level became technical resistance. At the end of last week, it was looking like the price was heading for a challenge of the $2.50 per MMBtu level, which could stand as an area of price congestion if it gets there.

The second consecutive week of lower injections

After six straight weeks of triple-digit injections into storage across the United States that started in early May, last week, the EIA reported the second straight week of a storage build that was at a lower level. During the week ending on June 21, stocks rose by 98 billion cubic feet. Last Wednesday, the EIA reported a lower injection of 89 billion cubic feet for the following week as of June 28.

Source: CQG

As the chart shows, the total amount of natural gas stockpiles stood at 2.390 trillion cubic feet at the end of June 11.6% above last year’s level, but still 6% below the five-year average at the end of the first half of the year. Last November, stocks peaked at 3.247 tcf before the start of the withdrawal season. The low level of stockpiles led to the rally that took the price to almost $5 per MMBtu. At the end of the injection season in 2019, the amount of natural gas in storage will be at a substantially higher level than in late 2018.

We are now at the fourteenth week since stocks fell to a low at 1.107 tcf at the end of the withdrawal season in March with stocks at 2.390 tcf. Over the period, the average weekly increase has been 91.64 bcf. With at least 19 weeks to go before withdrawals replace injections, a weekly build at the same average rate would take stockpiles to 4.131 tcf, which would be a new record peak above the 2017 high at 4.047 tcf. While injections are trending lower over the past two weeks and the summer season could keep that trend intact, the four trillion level is an achievable goal. Inventory levels above four tcf going into the 2019/2020 peak season of demand would likely temper any bullish enthusiasm at the end of this year.

Natural gas supplies are enormous

Natural gas supplies in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States amount to quadrillions of cubic feet, which is a hard number even to imagine. At the same time, fewer regulations and technological advances in hydraulic fracturing have lowered the cost of production, leading to increased output.

The demand side of the fundamental equation has grown with supplies as natural continues to replace coal-fired power generation, and the LNG export business is expanding. However, as the price of the energy commodity approaches the $2.50 level, we could see an increase in selling from both producers looking to hedge their output and speculators betting that the path towards four trillion cubic feet in storage will take the price lower after the technical breakdown from April through June.

Look for a spike lower to pick up call options or leveraged products- In the short-term DGAZ is a bet on another failure

While I am still rooting for a lower price for natural gas before I would consider purchasing call options for the next peak season during December 2019 through February 2020, the next opportunity could be on the short side of the market. If the energy commodity is heading for another failure at the resistance level just above $2.50 per MMBtu, the buying the Velocity Shares 3X Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) could pay off in the coming days and weeks. DGAZ is a triple-leveraged product that is only appropriate for very short-term short positions in the natural gas market. The fund summary states:

“The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the opposite (inverse) of this GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index.”

DGAZ has net assets of $164.09 million and trades an average of 507,790 shares each day. It charges an expense ratio of 1.65%. DGAZ is a product that offers market participants to take a shot on the downside of the natural gas futures market, but do not overstay your welcome because if natural gas moved higher or trades in a narrow range, the price will deteriorate quickly.

The price of August natural gas futures moved from $2.413 on June 17 to a low at $2.134 on June 20, a decline of 11.56%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, over the same period, DGAZ rallied from $149.78 to $205.77 per share or 37.38%, which was over triple the percentage move in the futures market.

Natural gas looks like it could head for a test of technical resistance. DGAZ is a product suited for those looking for another short-term failure in the energy commodity.

