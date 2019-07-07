How Continental Resources Can Face Oil Price Swings

Continental Resources exhibits one of the lowest LOE/boe and G&A/boe costs in the industry and can generate profits and FCF even if WTI dips to less than $50/bbl.

Oil prices may remain volatile in the near future, but Continental Resources (CLR) can face the price swings. That's because it is a low-cost operator that can deliver decent profits as well as free cash flows even in a weak oil price environment. The company has recently announced a dividend and share repurchase program which shows that it is confident in its ability to generate strong earnings and free cash flows in the future. However, Continental Resources is carrying above-average levels of debt and has no hedges in place to cover its future oil production. This makes it a higher-risk play as compared to other oil producers that have a strong balance sheet and a solid hedge book.

Oil prices have seen plenty of ups and downs this year. The year started on a low note, with the spot price of the WTI crude near annual lows of around $45 a barrel but gradually recovered to above $66 a barrel in April. The price, however, slipped to just $51 last month and has since climbed back again to $57 at the time of this writing. The price is still well below the October peak of $75 a barrel. The latest weakness can be attributed largely to the mounting concerns about slowing global economic growth amid the ongoing trade war between the US and China. The tension eased when the President Donald Trump recently met his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan and the former confirmed that the stalled trade negotiations were "right back on track." However, this doesn't mean that the trade war is over. Any escalation in tensions can push oil prices down again.

The good thing, however, is that OPEC, along with its 10 non-member allies including Russia, has agreed to extend the production cuts until March 2020. That should help prop up oil prices. On the other hand, however, the commodity is facing a number of headwinds. Notably, an increase in non-OPEC supplies can frustrate OPEC's efforts to stabilize the market. The growth will largely come from shale oil production in the US, Brazil, and the startup of some major deepwater projects such as the Liza development in Guyana and the Johan Sverdrup oil field in Norway. That could lead to a build-up of oil inventories which will push oil prices lower.

An addition to this, analysts have warned about an emerging supply overhang which may impact oil prices next year. A number of analysts and industry experts believe that the oil market will have surplus production next year. The excess supplies could range from 100,000 to 800,000 bpd, as per various estimates from the US Energy Information Administration, S&P Global Platts, Energy Aspects, and IHS Markit. That being said, a resolution of the trade dispute between the US and China and a slowdown in shale oil production growth can provide support to oil prices.

In this backdrop, oil prices could remain weak and volatile. This could create a lot of problems for high-cost oil producers that need high prices to turn a profit and generate free cash flows. Continental Resources, however, is a low-cost operator which has already shown that it can deliver decent returns even in a low oil price environment.

Continental Resources is the largest leaseholder and the biggest oil producer at the Bakken shale oil play of North Dakota and Montana. It also has operations in Oklahoma, primarily at SCOOP Woodford, SCOOP Springer, and the STACK plays. More importantly, Continental Resources is one of the lowest cost operators among liquids-weighted shale drillers. In the first quarter, it reported lease operating expenses of just $3.59 per boe which was the best among all large to mid-cap shale drillers with an oil-heavy production mix. Its G&A cost of $1.60 per boe was also the lowest among peers. Furthermore, with the new 60-stage completions, Continental Resources has successfully improved its productivity at Bakken where some of its best wells can deliver 80% rate of returns at an oil price of $50 a barrel.

Continental Resources is one of those rare oil producers which has already shown that it can remain profitable even if oil prices dip to less than $50 a barrel. In Q3-2017, for instance, when the spot price of WTI averaged just $48.16 a barrel and a number of oil producers incurred losses, Continental Resources booked an adjusted profit of $0.09 per barrel, data from Seeking Alpha Essential shows. For the full year 2017, which was a tough period for oil producers with the price averaging $50.80 a barrel, the company reported an annual profit of $0.52 per share. Since then, the company has further improved its cost structure, which is why I think it is even better positioned than before to face weak oil prices of $50 a barrel. At the current WTI oil price of $58, the company will continue reporting strong profits.

Furthermore, Continental Resources is a cash flow machine which can deliver enough cash to fully fund its capital expenditure at low oil prices. That's because the company has a cash flow breakeven level of $45 a barrel, which means that it needs oil prices of just $45 to balance its operating cash flows with capital expenditure. At higher prices, it can generate free cash flows, or cash flows in excess of capital expenditure, all the while growing its oil production by 13% to 19%. In a worst case scenario of prices plunging to less than $45 a barrel, Continental Resources can reduce its CapEx to sustaining levels to maintain flat levels of production. This could further bring the company's cash flow breakeven level down to just ~$40 a barrel (maintenance cash flow breakeven). At $60 WTI, it can deliver $825 million to $925 million of free cash flows, as per my rough estimate based on the company's guidance.

Continental Resources has also exhibited its ability to consistently generate free cash flows. In the first quarter of this year, when the company realized oil prices of just $50.05 per barrel, it generated $790.08 million of cash flow from operations ahead of changes in working capital which were enough to cover $750.2 million of non-acquisition capital expenditure. Consequently, the company ended the first quarter with $40 million of free cash flows ($790Mn-750Mn). Therefore, at $60 a barrel, investors should expect much higher levels of free cash flows.

Continental Resources has also recently announced a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share and authorized a $1 billion share-repurchase program. I think this shows that the management is confident about its ability to continue generating free cash flows and will return a large chunk of that cash to shareholders as dividends and buybacks.

Continental Resources, however, doesn't have a strong balance sheet. The company carries above-average levels of debt which may hamper its ability to withstand weak oil prices for an extended period. At the end of the first quarter, the company had $5.77 billion of debt which translates into a debt-to-equity ratio of 91%. That's much higher than its large-cap peer average of 65%, as per my calculation. A number of other major shale oil producers, such as Diamondback Energy (FANG), EOG Resources (EOG), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), have much lower debt-to-equity ratios of less than 35%. If during difficult times, the companies that have low levels of debt face a cash flow deficit, then they can simply borrow additional funds to bridge the funding gap. Continental Resources, however, can't do that without further damaging its financial health.

I would have preferred if instead of announcing a major share repurchase and dividend program, Continental Resources had doubled-down on the debt reduction efforts and brought the leverage ratio in line with its peers. The good thing is that the company doesn't have significant near-term maturities but its 5% 2022 bonds worth $1.6 billion are callable. Perhaps the company should have considered removing the callable first which would have brought total debt down to $4.2 billion and the debt-to-equity ratio down to 66%, as per my rough estimate, which would have been closer to its peer average. However, the management believes that the company's valuation is "unreasonably low" which makes share repurchases "best use of excess cash at this time."

Additionally, Continental Resources also doesn't hedge its future oil production. A number of oil producers, particularly those that don't have a strong balance sheet, typically maintain a solid hedge book. Devon Energy (DVN), for instance, has covered half of its future oil production with hedges. This limits the exposure of their cash flows to movements in oil prices. Continental Resources, however, has no downside protection and its future oil volumes are fully exposed to oil price swings.

An over-levered balance sheet and lack of hedges make Continental Resources a higher risk stock than some of its peers. In the current oil price environment, the company will continue generating profits and free cash flows. But oil price gyrations can hit the company's bottom line harder than other oil producers. Therefore, Continental Resources' stock may not appeal to those investors who have a low tolerance for risk.

However, this is a low-cost operator which should continue doing well as long as WTI remains above $45 a barrel. If prices remain within the $55 to $65 a barrel window, then it will report profits and strong levels of free cash flows. The excess cash will be returned to shareholders as dividends and buybacks, which can also have a positive impact on the stock. Continental Resources shares have outperformed similar stocks this year by posting gains of 1.5% on a year-to-date basis. The oil producers, as measured by the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP), have fallen by 1.3% in the same period. But Continental Resources' stock is still trading 12.6x next year's earnings estimate, as per data from Thomson Reuters. That's lower than the peer average of around 15x. Those who can stomach some risk should consider buying this stock.

