S&P 500 Earnings Expectations As Low As 2016 - Let's Compare The Periods

Here is the historical EPS and revenue growth by sector for the S&P 500, which helps us compare and contrast what went on in late 2015, early 2016, with today's growth rates (or lack thereof).

Expected revenue growth for Q2 '19 is still positive, albeit low single digits, while S&P 500 revenue growth went negative in late 2015, early 2016. Energy and Basic Materials are both expecting y/y decline in earnings growth, although Energy as a sector is holding up much better than in early 2016, when crude oil fell to $28 per barrel in late January 2016. Technology earnings are negative in both periods: in mid-2015, China started devaluing the yuan, which impacted Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Apple was going through a product transition as well, so what impacts Apple, impacts Tech. The Communications Services sector hadn't been created by early 2016 so it was still part of Tech back then. The biggest negative revision between early 2016 and Q2 '19 is in the Consumer Discretionary sector, and within the XLY (Consumer Discretionary ETF), the biggest weights are Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) which comprise together 43% of the ETF, while Amazon is 23% of the total ETF. In late 2015, early 2016, Consumer Discretionary EPS averaged 17%, while "expected" EPS growth in Q2 '19 is 0%. Revenue growth averaged 5.7% in Q4 '15 through Q2 '16, while the average revenue growth expected from Q1 '16 and Q2 '16 is 3.9%-4%.

Summary/Conclusion: Michael Santoli of CNBC did a good job with a segment on Friday, July 15th, noting that S&P 500 earnings expectations were now as low as early 2016, but the sector data above will help in the similarities and differences. What may be more interesting for readers is that "compare's" get easier for the S&P 500 AFTER we get Q2 '19 quarterly financial results, so keep an eye on Q3 and Q4 '19 estimates.

