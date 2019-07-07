OPEC's Biggest Threat: The Climate Change Kids

The biggest surprise of an otherwise predictable OPEC meeting on July 1st and 2nd came during the press conference of the second day, which included the non-OPEC “members”; i.e., Russia. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih, who usually dominates the press conferences, was missing-in-action, owing to a meeting with Austrian officials, so it was up to Russian minister Alexander Novak and OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo to field questions from the press.

Halfway through the press conference, Mr. Barkindo launched into a tirade about how the climate change protests, led by children, are “perhaps the greatest threat facing our industry going forward.”

He claimed the protests against oil causing climate change are “totally unscientific.” He accused the children of “infiltrating” corporate boardrooms and Parliaments, and “hijacking” the transition of energy.

Source: OPEC.

We have seen this spring and summer across European capitals, including Vienna, where children have been mobilized to demonstrate on streets, in Parliament, in corporate headquarters, and general meetings of IOCs, campaigning against our industry and oil.”

He begged the press for help:

But we also need your help. You are the voice of the world. The voice of the voiceless. All that we ask is to be given fair hearing. Let’s focus on the science, not on the political narratives, not on the campaigns of late.

What seemed to irk him the most was that children of his colleagues at OPEC headquarters saw their peers protesting in the streets of Vienna against the oil industry. “And they know this is our industry.”

“I Only Speak When I Think It Is Necessary”

The leader of this climate change movement is a 16-year-old Swedish student, Greta Thunberg. She acknowledged on Twitter of her movement being called-out by OPEC and thanked OPEC for giving it their “biggest compliment yet.”

To hear Greta’s articulate and compelling case, which started a worldwide movement among the youth, click the link below the photo.

Source: TED Talks August 2018.

Last November, in its statement of Risk Factors to the oil industry, in an apparent notice of Greta's movement, Aramco wrote in its bond offering:

Climate change concerns manifested in public sentiment, government policies, laws and regulations, international agreements and treaties and other actions may reduce global demand for hydrocarbons and propel a shift to lower carbon intensity fossil fuels such as gas or alternative energy sources.”

IMO 2020

One action that should help reduce global emissions is coming to fruition. The shipping industry is shifting marine fuels as of January 1, 2020 from high sulfur residual fuel to low sulfur diesel and gasoil. Although the high sulfur fuel only accounts for about 5 percent of world consumption, it has a multiplier effect on carbon emissions.

Whether the shift lowers world emissions depends on whether refiners process the resid by removing the sulfur, or whether the resid ends up being burnt on land instead of the seas.

The initial data implies the resid is in high demand for reprocessing. In Europe, the price of resid now exceeds Brent crude for the first time in 5 years.

Conclusions

According to Barkindo, the biggest threat to OPEC is not President Trump or U.S. NOPEC legislation to criminalize the cartel under anti-trust laws, it is a climate change protest led by a 16-year-old girl. It seems particularly effective because the protest involves our children, and we pay attention to what they say. The message is also irrefutable. It is appropriate to recognize the threat.

As an investor, I think it is unwise to be a long-term oil and gas equity bull. And the performance of the sector relative to short-term oil prices has confirmed that view. The sector for the smaller producers, who do not have a transformation plan to renewables, as well as the oil services firms, has suffered greatly, for good reason.

