A Sober Look At The Jobs Report Shows Worrying Signs

This is worrying as it shows that an increasing number of people are struggling to make ends meet with only a single job and is not indicative of a strong economy.

I must admit that it is somewhat hard to believe that a month has passed since May's disappointing jobs report and therefore the Bureau of Labor Statistics has released yet another report, this time for the month of June. In this case, we saw almost a complete reversal from last month's disappointing performance as June's headline jobs number completely shattered expectations, which may have dashed the market's hope that the Federal Reserve will cut rates in July (let alone the two rate cuts that some had been predicting). With that said, this report was far from perfect and there were even a few discouraging signs in it. Naturally, these things will be discussed as we make our way through this article.

As already mentioned, the headline numbers that accompanied the jobs report greatly surpassed expectations. According to the report, the U.S. economy added 224,000 jobs in June, whereas economists had only expected about 160,000. This was substantially better than the 72,000 new jobs that the economy added in May:

Source: Zero Hedge

As essentially everybody reading this is well aware, the markets delivered a very strong performance in the month of June. That month saw both surging stock and bond prices as participants expected that the weak economic data would prompt the Federal Reserve to cut rates. I published several articles discussing how investors can take advantage of this over the past month. Heading into this jobs report, there were even some whispers around Wall Street that the report would miss the 160K expectation, which would justify expectations of two rate cuts in July that are currently priced into the market. As we can clearly see, though, these expectations proved to be incorrect and the headline number posted a beat.

However, all was certainly not perfect with the headline numbers as the Bureau of Labor Statistics was forced to revise the numbers for both April and May downward. The April number was revised downward from 224,000 to 216,000 and the May job creation number was revised downward from 75,000 to 72,000. This means that over the April-May period, there were 11,000 fewer jobs created than previously reported and shows that those two reports were weaker than what we thought. I will admit that I am curious to see if this month's report also gets revised downward next month given this record. This is due simply to the potential that the methodology being used by the Bureau of Labor Statistics appears to be resulting in inflated numbers.

We also saw some disappointment in terms of average hourly earnings. This is a fairly important metric due to the fact that the American economy is built on consumer spending and the more money people make, the more money they have to spend. Rising income also stimulates activity such as family creation, which is vital for the future of the country. According to the latest jobs report, average hourly earnings went up by 0.2% as opposed to the 0.3% that economists expected. The average wage increase also missed expectations on an annual basis, rising just 3.1% year-over-year as opposed to the 3.2% that economists expected.

Source: Zero Hedge

With that said, though, it was not all disappointment here. The number from May was actually revised higher. This suggests that overall wage growth may have been larger than what we originally thought, although it was still somewhat disappointing given that the economy supposedly continues to enjoy full employment.

Speaking of the economy being at full employment, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the unemployment rate came in at 3.7% in June. This was a slight increase over the 3.6% that it stood at in May, but it is generally still considered to be consistent with full employment. This also represented a miss from the expectations of 3.6%:

Source: Zero Hedge

However, as I have pointed out in various past articles, the unemployment rate is generally a poor measure of the overall jobs market in an economy. This is because it excludes workers that have not looked for a job within the past four weeks. These are what are officially termed to be "discouraged workers" and they have represented a very large cohort of the population since the Great Recession. In addition to this problem, the official unemployment rate makes no distinction between part-time and full-time jobs, despite the fact that there are a numerous amount of people currently working part-time that would prefer to work full-time. It also makes no consideration of people that are unemployed well below their abilities. All of these things represent a drag on the economy and thus hold it back from reaching full output despite the fact that the official unemployment rate reports that all is well.

These problems with the official rate hide one major problem with the jobs report and it is something that should concern all those people that are highly optimistic about the state of the economy. This problem is that the number of people that are working multiple jobs increased by 301,000, going from 7.855 million to 8.156 million month-over-month. This monthly increase was the largest since July 2018:

Source: Zero Hedge

One thing to note here is how this 301,000 figure compares to the 224,000 new jobs created that made up the headline number reported earlier. Indeed, when we back out the increase in the number of people holding multiple jobs, we get a very different picture of how the real economy looks. This is due to the obvious point that very few people will voluntarily choose to work multiple jobs if they can cover all of their expenses and other things with only a single job. Thus, we can conclude that the new jobs that the economy is creating are not particularly good ones.

We see further evidence of this by looking at the breakdown of full-time versus part-time jobs in the economy. As I pointed out in my article on this topic from last month (linked above), the number of full-time jobs in the economy declined by 218,000 over the January-May 2019 period. This did improve somewhat in June, which saw full-time jobs increase by 453,000 and part-time jobs decline by 174,000:

Source: Zero Hedge

The improvement in full-time jobs in the month was good as full-time work typically comes with higher paychecks than part-time jobs. However, we also see that the number of people holding multiple jobs increased by more than the total number of jobs did. Therefore, it appears that all of the good headline jobs number came from people being forced to take on a second job in order to make ends meet. This is certainly not indicative of a strong economy and it is certainly not conducive to a strong consumer sector.

In conclusion, the June jobs report gave us a very strong headline jobs number that beat the expectations of economists. However, a closer look reveals that the economy is struggling as a growing number of people are being forced to take on multiple jobs simply to make ends meet. It is somewhat curious that this is happening in a supposedly strong economy and could easily lead to problems down the road. Nonetheless, the strong headline number may cause the central bank to keep rates steady in July, which could cause the market to deliver a weaker performance in the next few months than we saw in June.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.