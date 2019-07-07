Armour Residential REIT Delivers Again: Solid Outperformance Leads To Taking Gains

We decided to drop to a neutral outlook, close our position, and reallocate capital into another share where we remain bullish.

The discount to book we were forecasting in the middle of May is smaller today, but the discount for peers is wider.

Common shares in residential mortgage REITs are basically built for trading. They have high yields and complicated income statements. That combination leads to money flooding in and out of the sector while distorting price-to-book ratios between comparable REITs. We’ve witnessed a significant distortion in relative valuations since the middle of May. Initially, ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) was our pick for the cheapest residential mortgage REIT.

On 5/17/2019 we issued a buy alert for ARR:

The discount of 12% on ARR is gone, now running closer to 9%.

AGNC still has a premium, but the spread between the two is just a tiny bit over 11% now.

As we expected, the spread of 15% resulted in ARR bouncing to outperform its peers.

When a Tiny Bounce is Enough

Since our initial pick, we’ve seen a decline in projected book value for almost every mortgage REIT. High volatility in interest rates remains in effect. These are both factors which went “against” us, but either could’ve gone in our favor. The goal in buying the shares is to have a large enough discount built in to withstand having those factors go against the investor.

We’re using a $100k chart to demonstrate performance since our entry date: Note: See our guide to the $100k charts if you're not familiar with the concept.

ARR has stars on the line to make it more visible. Since 5/17/2019, it was easily the best performer among the peer group. While most of the mortgage REITs declined, an investment of $95,000 in ARR would've grown to $100,000 as of 7/6/2019.

Since we are highlighting a specific entry date we will also provide a Yahoo chart: Remember that investors have very little luck in predicting the direction of an entire sector over the next month. The most any analyst can do in these situations is identify which share should perform best.

We Don’t Stay for Hope

We’ve often told investors that hope is not an investment strategy. While we would’ve liked to see much larger returns, we've seen a shift in relative values.

On 5/17/2019, we correctly determined that ARR offered the best risk/return prospect. It was trading at an unusually large discount to book value when compared to peers.

ARR does not offer the best risk/return prospect any longer. Almost everything else got cheaper, but ARR bounced back.

ARR's Portfolio

ARR’s portfolio update has a couple of categories to highlight:

We can verify that as of the end of April, BV was up slightly year to date. By our estimates, it has dipped materially since then due to yields “widening”. That makes the future returns on investments more attractive, but it reduces current book value. We expect the spreads between MBS and hedging rates to stay within a range, so we don’t expect much more widening. However, we are expecting book value to be down since the end of April and since the end of Q1 2019.

We baked in expectations for a decline in book value from the start. Despite forecasting the lower book value, we were forecasting a higher share price because the discount to book was large compared to peers.

Prior Rating

We published our buy rating on ARR publicly on 5/24/2019 (a week after it went to subscribers). The share price was still trending down, but we weren't concerned:

The lesson here is NOT that investors should completely ignore a trend in share price. The lesson is to carefully evaluate the change in fundamentals for the individual company and for its peers. We weren't concerned by the dip for ARR because we were still looking at our forecasts for book value.

How To Forecast Book Value

The main technique is to record every single asset and hedge for the mortgage REIT at the start of the quarter. Then process the interest accrual, the ex-dividend dates, the change in asset prices, and the change in hedge valuations. It's a time-consuming process, but it leads to better analysis. The REIT Forum benefits from working with Scott Kennedy. Scott is one of the most talented analysts on Seeking Alpha and excels in projecting changes in book value in real time. We utilize estimates from Scott Kennedy throughout the quarter to keep our estimates on price-to-book-value up to date. The result has been a solid history of trading into shares at the right time.

Is Book Value that Important?

We believe it is. By combining our research with Scott's projections, we decided to buy shares of Annaly Capital Management (NLY) and Two Harbors (TWO) on 5/30/2019. We already owned shares of ARR, so we picked the other two best values. Here are the results since then:

Each of these picks was highlighted on 5/29/2019 in our Residential Mortgage REIT Sector Update:

We also added to the position in Two Harbors again in early June, as highlighted in another "quick updates" article:

Conclusion

ARMOUR Residential REIT is a pretty standard residential mortgage REIT. The shares occasionally provide great opportunities for trading. We identify those opportunities by evaluating changes in price to book relative to peers. Some investors can't handle that technique. They must be feeling crazy. On June 24, 2019, ARR announced a dividend reduction.

How was it the #1 performer while reducing its dividend? That's the beauty of finding that entry point.

What are we buying instead? We piled into our latest buy alert: NLY-I (NYSE:NLY.PI):

NLY-I is a much lower risk investment compared to using ARR's common shares. The yield is also much lower, but the price should be quite stable. For buy-and-hold investors, we find the preferred shares are a much more suitable choice compared to common shares. Sadly, some investors are simply unwilling to give up the additional yield, no matter how much extra risk they are taking.

Outlook on ARR: Neutral. Last closing price was $18.85 on Friday 7/5/2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, TWO, NLY.PF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.