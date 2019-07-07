Antitrust Insurance For Amazon

In the event Lex's warning proves right within the next two years, I show ways bullish Amazon shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk.

Although I see no indication that antitrust action against it is imminent. This weekend's Lex column in the Financial Times suggested investors have been too complacent about this.

As I've written over the years here, other than a broad market correction, the only threat to Amazon in the foreseeable future is antitrust action against it.

Amazon employee Agata Skora plays with her dog and another dog at Amazon's Seattle headquarters (photo by Karen Ducey for the Los Angeles Times; article tweeted by Amazon).

Amazon: Is Antitrust Finally About To Bite?

In my articles about Amazon (AMZN) over the last few years (this one, for example), I've consistently made these points:

Amazon isn't threatened by any current companies.

Other than a broad market downturn, the only threat I can see to Amazon in the foreseeable future is the prospect of antitrust action against it.

I have no indication that antitrust action against Amazon is imminent.

I stand by those points today, but the Lex column in Saturday's Financial Times (paywalled here) challenged that last point:

As the online retailer turns 25, it deservedly finds itself in the sites of antitrust regulators. Yesterday, Britain's competition authority said it wanted to examine Amazon's investment in food delivery company Deliveroo. [...] In the US, where it earns two-thirds of its revenues, antitrust authorities are considering a possible investigation.

At this point, Lex highlighted to the two positions on whether antitrust action against Amazon is warranted - Amazon's position that it isn't, because it has kept prices low, and the subtler argument that Amazon is stifling competition regardless, which will inevitably lead to lower prices:

Yet in a winner-takes-all market, low prices should not last indefinitely. Plus, there are other symptoms of cramped competition besides price. Retailers also worry about Amazon's grip on internet price searches. A company does not need to manage prices, it can control access to price information, they say.

Lex closed by warning that Amazon shareholders may be too complacent about the antitrust threat to the company:

The push to revamp competition rules has been dismissed as "hipster antitrust". Amazon's share price, up by a quarter this year, suggests investors do not see it as a serious threat. They should not be complacent. The risk of a break-up will grow with Amazon's clout.

For Amazon shareholders who remain bullish and want to stay long, but want to limit their downside risk in the event the antitrust hammer actually comes down on the company, below are four ways to do so.

Adding Downside Protection To Amazon

Up until recently when I've posted hedges for securities, I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default, but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? To enable an apples-to-apples comparison, I've highlighted the annualized cost of each AMZN hedge below, two of which expire in October and two of which expire in June of 2021. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 20% in his AMZN shares.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In October

These were the optimal, or least expensive, puts, as of Friday's close, to hedge 200 shares of AMZN against a >20% decline by mid-October of this year.

The cost here was $2,160, or 0.56% of position value (the cost of the puts in all of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask). That works out to 1.97% of position value annualized.

Uncapped Upside, Expiring In June 2021

This hedge uses the same parameters except it expires in about two years.

The annualized cost here was higher, 4.74% of position value.

Capped Upside, Expiring In October

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar, as of Friday's close, to hedge against a >20% decline by mid-October if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 20% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, you would have had a net cost of $730 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads. That works out to a cost of 0.19% of position value, or 0.67% of position value annualized.

Capped Upside, Expiring In June 2021

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above, except it expires in June of 2021.

Here, you would have collected a net credit of $12,780 when opening the hedge, which worked out to a cost of -3.29% of position value or -1.69% of position value annualized.

Wrapping Up

For readers wondering why I have given Amazon a bullish rating here: I have done so because Portfolio Armor currently estimates a potential return for it greater than that of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the next six months, and I see no indication that it will face any adverse government action before then. In the event that I'm wrong, or we suffer a market correction, one of the hedges above may come in handy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.