The Asset Allocator: Don't Fear The Yield Curve (Podcast)

Summary

The headline of an article appearing on Slate last week screamed: “The Single Most Reliable Recession Indicator of the Past 50 Years Has Officially Started Blaring.”.

The indicator in question is the inverted yield curve, which has now persisted for more than a quarter.

But should we really be frightened by an indicator based on a small sample size of historical events?

Stock investors are “paid” to endure such fears.

Nevertheless, the yield curve inversion is wacky and has implications for investors. Ironically, today’s low yields may offer assurance that a crisis is not near at hand.