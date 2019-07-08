Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: Don't Fear The Yield Curve (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

The headline of an article appearing on Slate last week screamed: “The Single Most Reliable Recession Indicator of the Past 50 Years Has Officially Started Blaring.”.

The indicator in question is the inverted yield curve, which has now persisted for more than a quarter.

But should we really be frightened by an indicator based on a small sample size of historical events?

Stock investors are “paid” to endure such fears.

Nevertheless, the yield curve inversion is wacky and has implications for investors. Ironically, today’s low yields may offer assurance that a crisis is not near at hand.

This podcast (5:38) argues that, paradoxically, today’s low yields may signal we needn’t worry about a near-term market crisis. Rather, dramatically rising yields would signal that investors are demanding compensation for a heightened level of perceived risk.

