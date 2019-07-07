Heating Oil Index: Ready To Bounce

The heating oil complex continues to benefit from reduced global oil supply and strong economic data released by the U.S.

Net spec positioning on Nymex heating oil contracts surge for the second week in a row, thanks to robust short liquidation and moderate long accretions.

U.S. distillate storage dip accelerates for the second consecutive week, whereas cracks lift significantly.

Investment thesis

Since our last take on the SPGSHO, the Index posted healthy gains, following weakening U.S. distillate stocks, surging net speculative bets and improving global oil outlook. Going forward, we expect that the blend is set for further gains, given that accelerating ISM Manufacturing data.

Source : Tradingview

SPGSHO – S&P GSCI Heating Oil Index Spot

S&P GSCI Heating Oil Index Spot (SPGSHO) tries to replicates the performance heating oil markets through direct investments in first nearby future contracts. In addition, the Index is one of the most widely recognized benchmarks that is broad-based and production weighted to represent the global commodity market beta. Furthermore, SPGSHO is designed to be investable by including the most liquid commodity futures.

Besides, SPGSHO’s tracks accurately the movements of NY Harbor Heating oil futures:

Source: Nasdaq

One downside of SPGSHO is high sensitiveness to short-term changes in spot price, which can result in heavy roll costs.

Distillate stocks and cracks

During the week, U.S. distillate stockpile withdrawal accelerated on the June 14-21 period, down 1.91% (w/w) to 125.4m barrels, EIA shows. As you may know, heating oil is a byproduct of distillate. With this second consecutive decline in distillate storage, the seasonality of the complex weakens further, establishing in a deficit of 7.5% or 10 220k barrels below the 5-year mean, but is still above last year stocks by 6.8% or 7 957k barrels. That being said, current storage data remains slightly bullish for heating oil futures and SPGSHO shares.

Source: EIA

Meanwhile, distillate crack spread advanced moderately over the corresponding period, up 4.18% (w/w) to $16.27 per barrel, whereas 3:2:1 cracks declined marginally, down 0.3% (w/w) to $22.44 per barrel. Yet, the gasoline and distillate differential eased during the week, indicating that distillate demand is getting vulnerable and that summer driving season provides strong support for gasoline demand.

Yet, refining utilization rates tick up for the fifth consecutive week and overtake the five-year average, bringing marginal headwinds to heating oil futures and SPGSHO shares.

Source: EIA

On the other side, the U.S. distillate equilibrium improves significantly over the reported period, thanks to surging total exports of the blend, up 10.69% (w/w) to 1 719k bbp and plunging imports, down 80% to 33k bpd.

Besides, American net output of distillates decelerated slightly, down 1.18% (w/w) to 5 270k bpd, whereas total distillate blend supplied in the U.S. dipped stronger, down 2.29% (w/w) to 3 968k bpd.

Given the above, heating oil backdrop points toward a tightening, providing a significant support to SPGSHO shares.

Source: EIA

Speculative positioning

Net speculative positioning on heating oil futures, lifted considerably during the week ending June 25, up 32.60% to 12 335 net short contracts, the CFTC shows in its latest Commitment of Traders report. Concomitantly NY Harbor heating oil advanced slighter, up 5.91% (w/w) to $81.49 per barrel.

Source: CFTC

This significant boost in speculative bets is attributable to both moderate long accretions, up 3.52% (w/w) to 34 148 contracts and robust short liquidations, down 9.37% (w/w) to 46 483 contracts.

With this second strong consecutive weekly advance, the complex remains sustained for the time being and the speculator momentum is set to push higher heating oil futures and SPGSHO shares.

Since the beginning of the year, net spec bets on Nymex heating oil futures reduces its plunge (w/w), down 58.79% or 4 567 contracts, whereas SPGSHO YTD performance lifts 6.69% to $236.54 per share.

Backdrop developments

Since our last article on SPGSHO, released on June 17, the Index gained 6.17% to $230.59, amid improving distillate cracks and a positive crude oil product backdrop set by last week’s agreement on the extension of OPEC+ crude oil supply for another 9 months.

Going forward and heating oil demand in the United States remains healthy and is supported by latest ISM Manufacturing PMI data. The indicator surprised positively the market this Monday, establishing at 51.7 for the month of June versus a consensus of 51. Besides, the ISM non-Manufacturing PMI for the same month remains anchored above 50, in spite of a slower measure compared to market expectations, 55.1 against 55.9.

Besides, heating oil and Brent future curves edged lower compared to our last take, indicating that market tightness is weakening. This is amplified by the slight flattening of Brent futures, evolving now in a slimmer contango than at the end of June.

In this context, characterized by weakening distillates inventories, surging net speculative positioning on heating oil futures and healthy demand for the blend, we believe that the complex is set for a rerating and that SPGSHO are set for further gains.

We look forward to reading your comments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.