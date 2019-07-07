Coca Cola Staying True To Innovation

Overview

After an arbitration tribunal ruled that Coke (NYSE: KO) would be allowed to sell its emerging Coke Energy drink globally, the company has once again successfully entered a profitable and opportunistic sub-market. The company’s goal of becoming a “total beverage company” by developing substreams including tea, coffee, fruit juices, and energy drinks through innovation complemented with a remodeling of its bottling and distribution network has widened margins significantly and increased profitability. The development of a newer and more efficient profitable business model along with an innovative beverage portfolio will rebound the company’s top-line while keeping higher profit margins intact. The $50 to $55 range is a prime buying opportunity for investors, who will be delightfully pleased with upcoming earnings reports sending the stock to the $65 to $75 range over the next six months.

Coke: 2019 Thus Far

Source: Yahoo Finance.

After Coke shares experienced their worst day in 10 years, shares have rebounded back from the $45 range nearly 15% to the $52 range and above. The downturn came amidst a disappointing growth forecast of 4% that management attributed to a strong American dollar, political uncertainty, and a global economic slowdown.

Since the selloff in mid-April, the sharpest appreciation came after coke reported earnings in mid-April. The beverage-giant beat estimates for quarterly earnings and revenue. Summarizing Q1 2019 results:

$0.48 EPS vs. expected $0.46 EPS.

$8.02 billion in revenue vs. expected $7.88 billion in revenue.

Q1 net income of $1.68 billion vs. prior-year $1.33 billion.

5% growth in net sales to $8.02 billion, beating expectations of $7.88 billion.

The acquisition of Costa in January 2019, a British multinational coffeehouse company, was also reported at a grand total of $4.9 billion after receiving approval from regulatory authorities in the European Union and China. This successfully gives Coke an opportunity in expanding its footprint in the global coffee business, an industry growing 6% annually. Costa’s scaleable platform across multiple formats and channels ranging from the Costa Express vending system all the way to ready-to-drink products is indeed a great value-add for Coke. Costa has also aggressively increased its presence through retail outlets which now stands at over 4,000 coffee shops worldwide. With Coke as partners, the beverage giant’s bottling strategy will generate ongoing synergies and allow Costa to expand to on-the-go locations at gas stations and travel hubs in addition to retail outlets. The acquisition is paramount in increasing Coke’s capabilities and expertise across the full coffee supply chain, including sourcing, vending, and distribution. Existing coffee brands, including the Georgia brand in Japan, will provide additional scale in growing Coke’s coffee investments at a rapid pace worldwide.

Source: CNN.

Additionally, a key metric in the beverage industry is unit case volume. Unit case volume is defined as the number of unit cases of beverages sold to consumers, therefore allowing the measurement of growth without the impact of price and currency changes. This figure grew 2% for coke largely aided by strong performances in key markets including Asia and Europe. Indeed, the company’s rebranding efforts and diversified product portfolio including items such as tea will continue to drive growth in these regions. On the domestic side, innovation and new flavours including the largely-popular Coke Zero Sugar Vanilla Orange allow it to differentiate themselves in an effort to appeal to more consumers while addressing demand for decreased sugar consumption.

Innovation at Coke

Indeed, it is Coke’s innovation that will propel share prices further. The success of the company in differentiating its products from those of their rivals has been vital in ensuring growth in market share. While competitors such as Pepsi (NASDAQ: PEP) continually announce new flavours without much public reception, new flavour announcements by Coke are front-and-centre and garner a large amount of media attention. Despite Pepsi’s well-known presence in Super Bowl commercials, Coke has outpaced spending in the beverage category in terms of expenditure on e-commerce promotion, and it seems to be paying off. With improvements in online product placement, integration with voice products including Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Echo, Coke brands such as Coke Zero Sugar saw double-digit growth despite historically low levels of soda consumption. Overall Coke is outpacing Pepsi in the carbonated soft drinks category, the last decade has seen Coke’s market share rise from 17.3% to 17.8% while Pepsi’s has declined from 10.3% to 8.4%.

Although carbonated soft drinks still make up over $80 billion in sales in North America, Coke also has its sights set on emerging categories including water valued at $23 billion and sports drinks valued at $9.4 billion. Coke has addressed this as evidenced by a 6% increase in unit case volume in enhanced waters and sports drinks this past year, largely fueled by consumers’ demands for smaller, immediate consumption packages. Indeed, Coke’s rebranding of Diet Coke featuring slimmer cans and four new flavours, has been a success in addressing the increasingly health-conscious millennial cohort.

Coke’s success in innovation is a very simple strategy. With over 200 markets at its disposal, the company tests out new formulations and packaging by experimenting in one country first before advancing to other markets. If successful, Coke then extends the project to a wider variety of markets until it eventually reaches a global presence. This was seen by the relaunch of Coke Zero Sugar and Diet Coke, and is playing out before our eyes with Coke Energy, a popular product in Europe that is now being given the green light in North America.

More importantly, in an effort to increase profitability, Coke has backed up its success in innovation by improving the way it operates its supply chain. By remodeling its bottling and distribution networks to its franchise system, profits and earnings have increased and are poised to reap the full potential of an increased top-line as their products continue to win market share globally. This efficient business model has been overlooked by investors despite nearly 50% of the company’s country category combinations delivering volume growth in the double-digits.

Risks

Most of Coke’s risks fall within the regulatory and political category. Obesity is no longer a problem in America alone as the current global overweight population has ballooned to over 39%. This has led to governments worldwide increasingly regulating the beverage sector through new taxes aimed to discourage the consumption of sugar. For example, the U.K. introduced a sugar tax on beverages with a sugar content of more than 5% in 2018. What does this mean? Well, a recent study published by the Archives of Internal Medicine valued the price-elasticity of soda by conducting a 20-year study. The study estimated that a 10% inrcrease in the price of soda would lead to a 7% decrease in consumption. Although the reported price elasticity doesn’t seem alarming, Coke’s efforts in focusing on its zero sugar categories should offset the majority of this risk by not only avoiding taxes on beverages with a high sugar content, but educating the population that they are indeed focused on providing more health-conscious beverages that contain minimal or zero sugar.

The other elephant in the room is the ongoing trade war which could drastically hamper sales. Despite Xi Jinping and Donald Trump announcing that they will relaunch talks following the G20 Summit in Japan, trade talks are still up in the air as both sides refuse to show weakness. An increase in tariffs would lead to Coke passing along higher costs to consumers, this would eat away at their top-line in key emerging markets in Asia. In an effort to minimize the risk of tariffs on imports of aluminum, Coke has already announced that it would be increasing prices by up to 2% in the second half of the year.

Verdict

As a total beverage company offering over 500 brands in more than 200 countries and territories, Coke is a sure bet to outperform in the near future as total sales gain momentum. The company boasts an iconic Coke brand along with other world-leading beverage brands including Costa Coffee, Dasani waters, AdeS soy-based beverages, Ayataka green tea, Del Valle juices and nectars, Georgia Coffee, Fanta, Gold Peak teas and coffees, Honest Tea, Innocent smoothies and juices, Minute Maid juices, Simply juices, Smartwater, Vitaminwater, Powerade sports drinks, Sprite, ZICO coconut water, and Coke Energy. This all-star portfolio is focused on reducing sugar in drinks to appeal to a growing health-conscious population while delivering innovation in a highly-competitive market. Environmentalists have applauded the company’s efforts in replenishing water, reducing plastic, and promoting recycling. Coke effectively delivers a powerful message to an endless array of existing and potential customers in the global marketplace. A positive surprise in sales is on the horizon and will boost Coke’s revenue, translating to higher earnings with the efficient business model the company has carefully constructed. The $50 to $55 range is where investors should buy as share prices appreciate to the $65 to $75 range over the next 6 months.

Source: The Coke Company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.