Tencent Is A Tech Fund, Not Just A Tech Stock

Additionally, I believe the market is underestimating both the strength of Tencent's balance sheet from a debt point of view, but also from a 'tech-fund' point of view.

Investors may be underestimating the potential of the new markets the company is getting into, such as cloud computing and business services. Tencent is shifting away from being strictly consumer-facing.

Revenue growth has slowed down to the lowest level since its IPO (a mere 14%), but there's strong growth in the parts where it's needed (46% y-o-y).

Tencent is up 16% YTD, thanks to regulators in China easing up on gaming restrictions. Still, this is an underperformance compared to the NASDAQ, which gained 23%.

Tencent: short introduction

Tencent is one of the largest tech companies in the world. It is primarily known for its all-encompassing app called WeChat. Citizens in China use WeChat for basically everything: communicating with friends and family, ordering a cab, doing payments.

Tencent can't be compared to a social network, because it's more than that. It can't be compared to a fintech, because it's more than that. Not to a game publisher either, because...

The company does a lot of things at the same time. It's operating revenue comes primarily from gaming and the social networks it has. More and more, however, the company has been investing into other tech companies. If you're buying Tencent, you're not only buying a diversified tech business: you're buying a diversified tech fund.

Tencent is the portal into the Chinese internet, which is growing every day.

How has Tencent fared in 2019?

Tencent had a miserable 2018. Regulatory issues has pushed back a lot of new game development and game publishing. The company was unable to monetize some of its most played games. The Chinese government is cracking down on game addiction, and naturally Tencent has taken a hit.

Late January, there was finally some good news: the Chinese government started working through a backlog of unapproved games. Tencent makes 40% of its revenue from games, so this is absolutely essential for the company.

The company is up 16.77% YTD, even with the China-U.S. trade war in full effect.

On May 15th the company released its Q1 earnings.

Figure 1: taken from Tencent's Q1 earnings release

The company grew revenues by 16% year over year, while operating profit was up 20%. This wouldn't sound too bad, except that the company is considered a high growth tech stock, so it got badly hurt. Revenue growth is at the lowest pace since its stock market debut in 2004. This is something investors don't like, at all.

What's worse is that the customer base they can 'farm' is not growing at all.

figure 2: taken from Tencent's Q1 earnings release

MAU stands for Monthly Active Users, a very important metric for these kind of companies. QQ is a social network/app tailored more to a young audience, while WeChat is used by nearly everyone.

QQ only grew 2.2% year-over-year while WeChat grew 6.9%. Compared to the previous quarter, things are even worse with small growth of 2.0% and 1.3% respectively.

That being said, WeChat has 1.1 billion monthly active users while QQ has 823 million. That is huge. China has a total population of 1.38 billion, so it basically means almost everyone touches a Tencent product every month. In comparison, Facebook has 2.38 billion monthly active users. We can't really expect much more growth in the MAU.

Then how can it grow?

figure 3: taken from Tencent's Q1 earnings release

Careful: these numbers are in RMB, not US dollars. It's interesting to see the mix of the revenues, though.

Nearly 58% of all revenue came from VAS (Value Added Services). This is a category that holds things such as subscriptions for apps, subscriptions for video platforms, games, music and mini apps. It's basically the consumer-faced brands that do not rely on advertising profits.

Another 25% came from Fintech and Business Services, a space Tencent is looking to expand to. The biggest chunks of the business are the payment and lending services as well as the cloud business. The unit grew nearly 46% year-over-year so it's doing really well. The total market for cloud in China is currently at $2.1 billion of which Tencent is able to grab a 15% market share. Alibaba remains the clear leader. Amazon is the world leader in cloud having approximately 30% market share. To put this into perspective: Amazon made nearly $8 billion in cloud revenues in one quarter.

As China grows, so will the demand for cloud computing. It doesn't seem likely that American companies will ever be able to grab a large portion, looking at history (search engines, for example) and the future (trade war). It's such a strategic part of the country, you would not let a potential 'frenemy' run all your networks.

Online advertising is growing, but is still relatively small, and doesn't seem like a priority for now.

To answer my earlier question: how can it grow? I believe Tencent will invest more and more into the business side, moving away from only consumer-facing software and brands. It has the scale and technology to successfully do so.

Yes, you don't see 45% revenue increases year-over-year, but that's simply because the company is growing on an already very large and saturated consumer market. In the areas where it should be rapidly expanding, it clearly is.

Portfolio and latest investments

I told you Tencent is more than a company, it's also some kind of a fund. It owns parts of many business, big and small. Let's go over the biggest stakes it owns and take a look at where it has been allocating money recently.

It's impossible to go in-depth on all the companies it has stakes in, but let me leave you with this list of some of the 700 companies to understand the scale of its investment strategy:

Riot Games

Tesla

Activision Blizzard

Sogou.com

JD.com

Supercell

Snap

Spotify

Reddit

Epic Games

These are just some of the well-known companies Tencent has considerable stakes in. The FT reported that Tencent's portfolio is twice the size of competitor Alibaba.

Valuation of Tencent

Tencent is an interesting company, at an interesting point in its existence, but is it worth buying? A good investment is only as good as the price you bought it for.

Versus peers

You have probably figured out Tencent doesn't really have direct peers. It's a social network, it's some kind of a payment provider, it's an investment company, it has stakes in e-commerce? But let's try it anyway.

For this comparison, I'll use Facebook, Amazon, Google, Baidu and Alibaba.

This is not ideal of course, but Tencent really is a combination of the above. P/S means price versus sales, often applied to software companies when they are not profitable yet, but interesting as a first gauge of valuation for profitable companies as well. PEG means price to earnings growth, which is important for growth companies.

Stock P/S (NYSE:TTM) PEG (TTM) Facebook 9.7 1.3 Amazon 4.0 2.24 Google (Alphabet) 5.6 1.28 Baidu 2.7 2.9 Alibaba 8.2 1.23 Average 6.04 1.79 Tencent 9.1 1.4

Now we can see Tencent is supposedly overvalued by 50% versus its peers from a P/S point of view. From a PEG point of view, it's 27% undervalued. Now, it's up to you, the individual investor, to decide what is the most important metrics.The PEG works in a way that you divided the Price by the Earnings Growth. A high PEG ratio relative to the peers, would mean you are paying more for the same amount of earnings growth.

Since Tencent has become a holding company more than a only an operating company, I think it's more important to look at the earnings growth and 'bet' on one of their investments to become a big winner. Therefore, I believe price to earnings growth is probably the most important metric.

Tencent is not 'buying revenue' in the sense that it doesn't buy large companies with revenue to be added to their financials, they are investing in smaller and medium companies, on which they hope to make a return on their equity stake in the longer run.

Tencent recently raised another $6 billion in April this year, likely to deploy into more investments. The company disclosed it had +-9.500 million in net debt at the Q1 results which is $1.4 billion. Add to this another $6 billion and we can see that Tencent has a very strong balance sheet.

Conclusion

To conclude, I am still very bullish on Tencent. Alibaba is trading at 49 x earnings, with Baidu trading at 9 x earnings. This just shows how hard it is to put your finger on the BAT analysis (Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent). Baidu is losing market share rapidly to Sogu (now at 13% market share versus a range of 5% to 8% just 6 months ago). So it makes sense the valuation is depressed for now. Tencent owns 38% in Sogu. Tencent is currently trading at a 34 x earnings multiple.

If Tencent is able to successfully grow the cloud and business oriented business, while able to churn out some extra cash flow from the gaming side now that regulators are more favourable again, I believe touching their ATH of 60 dollars (for OTCPK:TCEHY) by the end of the year is certainly possible. That is 30% upside from today's stock price, and coincidentally very close to the 27% undervaluation pointed out by the PEG ratio analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.