My Dividend Growth Portfolio At The Half Year Mark

What did I think at my last portfolio review?

I have a blog that contains background information on the portfolio as well as links to all the articles about it here. I have also published an article on my investment strategy here. Those articles are not behind the paywall and contain background information that new readers might find helpful.

As many people know, the stock market went down quite a bit right around Christmas last year. My portfolio was no exception, it dropped quite a bit and ended up down for the year. While I don’t focus much on portfolio balance or total return, it wasn’t exactly a good feeling seeing my portfolio down to $511,421. That was around $20,000 below where it started the year. By the end of February, the portfolio value had recovered and was even higher than it started in 2018, as can be seen in the chart below from the last article on my DGI portfolio.

Figure 2 Source: Broker data and Author records as of market close February 28, 2019

All data presented in this article comes, either, from my broker, or from this tool. It is free to use, so you can run your own comparisons if you wish. My old broker sold all of the investment accounts to E*Trade which went active November 5. All broker screenshots below are from E*Trade.

What has happened since?

Below is a screenshot of the Excel worksheet where I track the holdings in my IRA Dividend Growth Portfolio. This is a real portfolio, not a model, and is part of my retirement savings.

Figure 3 Source: Broker data and Author records as of market close June 30, 2019

Since my last update at the beginning of March, I have been quite active. Having E*Trade as a broker has opened up some new possibilities for this portfolio, including the ability to write cash-secured puts. I continued working with Rida Morwa and the High Dividend Opportunities SA Market Place service as a contributing author. Between the research I have done for articles for the service and the contributions of others at the service, I have found a number of opportunities I might not have seen before.

2018 was a good year for my portfolio. My primary goal is to increase my income each year by 12%. For 2018 that set my dividend income goal at $27,045. The actual total of dividends collected was $29,240.51, 21.088% higher than the $21,184.21 I collected in 2017. I suspected that with such good performance in 2018, it would be harder to meet and certainly harder to exceed my goals for this year. With half the year now in, my projections show that I will not only meet my goal for the year but actually hit about 17.7% income growth.

So far this year, the total return of the portfolio has been very good. The market value of the portfolio ended June at $598,857.20. While this is a month ending all-time high value, during June the portfolio market value actually exceeded $600,000 on multiple days. As of market close on July 3rd, I am again over $600,000.

Figure 4 Source Broker data and Author records as of market close June 28, 2019 (dividends after that date are projections)

Above is a chart, generated in Excel, showing the dividends I collected dividends each month since 2016. Each year, dividend payments have increased by 12% or more from the prior year. Each quarter I collected more dividends than the same quarter in the prior year. From time to time because of selling shares or changes in when companies pay dividends, as well as acquisitions and spin-offs, the dividend payments in a month will not be larger than the same month in the prior year. For the rest of this year, monthly dividends are expected to exceed $3,000 every month with the exception of November.

Next, let’s look at the transactions I executed over the last 4 months and why I did them.

March was a somewhat busy month as I moved to reposition my portfolio into more preferred issues and to trim back some positions that had gotten larger than I thought prudent.

General Foods (GIS) seems stalled in its growth, so I sold it and used the proceeds to increase my position in Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) and Triple Point Venture Growth (TPVG).

Realty Income (O) exceeded 8% of my portfolio, so I trimmed it back and used the cash to buy Main Street Capital (MAIN), and the series F preferred issue from Veriet (VER.PR.F).

I also sold off some preferred issues that I bought because they were trading at a low price and used the cash to buy the preferred shares from Simon Property Group (SPG).

I sold some of the ETF ETO (ETO) to get C issue of preferreds from National General Holdings (NGHCN).

I also started trimming back on Southern Company (SO) and used the proceeds to buy more Newtek Business (NEWT) and Xantas Capital Corp series C preferred (XAN.PR.C).

I used accumulated cash to add to my holding in RLJ Lodging preferreds (RLA.PR.C).

In April I began to worry about how safe the dividend was from Vector Group (VGR), so I first trimmed it and then sold the rest. I used the cash to buy more shares of TPVG, and NEWT (along with some accumulated dividends). The cash from the second sale went to buy shares of Eagle Point Credit (ECC).

I trimmed O some more and used the cash to buy Oxford Lane (OXLC). Proctor & Gamble (PG) was trimmed to provide funds to buy more VER.PR. F. and Targa (TRGP). I also closed my position in Center Point Energy(CNP) to provide funds for more TRGP shares.

I continued to trim SO, using the funds to buy shares of Iron Mountain (IRM) and Center Coast MLP and Infrastructure Fund(CEN).

I also closed my Eaton Vance Closed End Fund EXG and trimmed ETJ in order to buy more ECC and OXLC.

In May I took my profits from Cisco (CSCO) trimming the position. I used the funds to buy more shares of IRM and buy the preferred shares of Colony Capital (CLNY.PR.J).

At the end of the month, I sold the rest of my shares in CSCO and closed my position in the SPG. I used this cash to buy some preferred shares from SPG, some common shares from IRM, and initiated a position in Macerich (MAC).

In June, I swapped which preferred issue from CLNY I owned, as the G issue looked to be a better value than the J issue I had previously bought.

I again trimmed back on ETJ to buy more OXLC. I trimmed back ETY as well to add shares of OXLC. This gave me a very nice bump in monthly dividend income.

I also trimmed back on the two SNF REITs I owned, Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) and Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI). I like the two companies but there is no question that the sector as a whole faces some significant headwinds, so I take some cash out and move it to other investments like ECC.

I also trimmed my position in Coca Cola (KO) taking a bunch of capital gains off the table. I used the cash to buy other stocks I wanted like ECC. I also used some KO cash to buy a baby bond from Prospect Capital (PBC). I don’t like the common at all, but the baby bond has investment-grade credit ratings and trades at a very good price.

I also opened a small position in American Finance Trust preferred shares (AFINP). There are a number of reasons not to like the common but the preferred seem like they could work out as a good investment. And the dividend payments are nice.

Generally, the idea was to increase my exposure to preferred shares while interest rates were still high and thus the yields were high. Also, preferred shares tend to be less risky than the corresponding common, so risk reduction when heading into a slowing economy is also part of my plan.

Writing Options

I don’t see options as a huge source of profits but rather as a good tool for managing risk and cash flow. I have two very simple rules that I use when working with options. My first rule is to never write a contract unless I am willing to let the shares be exchanged at the strike price. That means when I write a call I am willing to sell my share for the strike price no matter what the market price is at the time. And when I write a put I am willing to buy the shares for the strike price, no matter what the market price is for the shares. I also do not write naked contracts, which means when I write a call I have the shares and when I write a put I have the cash (and not margin or something I can sell to get the cash) to buy the shares. Following these two simple rules, you will take on no more risk writing options contracts than you would by having a long position in the shares. In fact, because you get cash when you sell the option contract, you have slightly less at risk.

Since I sold my position in GIS, I also had to buy back the covered call.

I rolled the puts on T out to January 2021 and up to $32 (they are now again ITM). And I rolled my T calls out to September 2020 and up to $37, which with the recent price climb of T provided to be a very good move.

I rolled the covered calls I had in KO out to September. I

opened (and rolled) so new puts on WPG at $5 a share that now expire in January of 2020, and have paid me around a year and a half of dividends in premiums.

I also opened covered calls on TRGP and PEGI.

Since I trimmed my position in SO, I used some of those proceeds to close the covered calls I had on it. The trades with the SO covered calls are an example of using options to move future money into the past. Doing such trades allows me to buy dividend-paying stocks before I would collect the cash to pay for them from future dividends.

Let’s look at the benchmark data

For a while now when I present updates to my DGI Portfolio, a real portfolio owned by me and held in an IRA, I have also included data on what I call benchmark portfolios. The two benchmark portfolios each consist of 1 ETF and are models. I hold no shares of either ETF, but I consider the holdings and goals of each fund to be reasonable proxies for a dividend growth portfolio. Using the Portfolio Visualizer tool, it wasn’t very hard to model two benchmark portfolios, one using the ETF SCHD (SCHD) and the other using the ETF (SPHD).

My primary point of comparison centered around how the three portfolios meet my primary goals of income and income growth. I include information on the total return in the interests of transparency and because I have to scroll past those results to get to the income data from the Portfolio Analyzer tool. While total return is not a significant goal for me, I think lagging too far behind the benchmarks can be an indication of a stock selection problem. And while not important to my primary goals, I often use capital gains to increase my dividend income.

Each month I total the dividend payments I have received during the month and put that value in my spreadsheet. I also pull data from the Portfolio Analyzer tool and add that to the spreadsheets that generate the graphs below.

Source Broker Records and Portfolio Visualizer

As can be seen in the graph above, my DGI portfolio, as well as the 2 benchmark model portfolios, increased the dividend income they produced in 2018. With the first half of the year is over, my DGI portfolio is well ahead of the two benchmarks. SCHD clearly looks like it will beat last year’s numbers, but it’s harder to say with SPHD. As I mentioned earlier my DGI portfolio is on track to beat last year’s numbers by around 19% (based on current holdings and declared dividends).

Source Broker Records and Portfolio Visualizer

Above is a graph showing the CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) from 2015 to the listed date. To reach my income goal by the time I retire, I need a CAGR of 12%. All 3 portfolios have been growing income faster than that. My DGI portfolio has consistently done a better job of growing income that has the SCHD fund. SPHD has not been consistent in its income growth. From 2015 to 2018, its CAGR is higher than my DGI portfolio, but that is largely due to its growth in 2016 and in fact, it actually had a decline in 2017. Currently on my DGI portfolio has a trend of increasing CAGR over time which I think will help show that it is superior to the two benchmarks over time. The YTD numbers are based on an annualized amount of dividend payments (this assumes that dividend income will be the same in the 2nd half of the year as in the first).

Source Broker Records and Portfolio Visualizer

Above are the latest portfolio values. All 3 portfolios have not only recovered from the losses of last year but are up from where they started 2018 as well. Both of the benchmarks funds continue to have higher market values than my DGI portfolio. Over the last 18 months, my DGI has been closing the gap in total return performance with both benchmarks. SPHD had been some $70K ahead in total return and is now only $35K.

Source Broker Records and Portfolio Visualizer as of March 1

Figure 4 Source Broker Records and Portfolio Visualizer as of June 30

These two charts help us see that a large part of the bigger size of the benchmark portfolios in attributable to a single year’s performance (different years for each benchmark). It can also be seen that in 2018 and so far this year, my DGI portfolio has been closing the gap with the benchmarks. And even more so in the 4 months since the end of February.

Conclusion

As of the end of June, I have collected $16,062 in dividends which is 17.4% above the same period last year. My current projections have me on track to grow my dividends for the 2019 year to about 17.7% more than last year’s total. With only 6 months left in the year, there isn’t a lot of time for reinvested dividends to produce big gains, so likely somewhere between 17% and 18% is where my dividend growth will end the year.

In the past, I have mostly avoided funds. My aim was to avoid paying fees to something I could already do. My portfolio now contains 5 funds that are recently new to me (besides the Eaton Vance CEFs). They are Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX), which turns capital gains into dividends, MIE and CEN, which allows me to invest in midstream MLPs without worrying about K-1 tax forms, and ECC and OXLC, which allow me to invest in CLO (Collateralized Debt Obligations). Each of these funds allows me to do something I either couldn’t do on my own or makes it easier for me to invest in something.

My plans for 2019 continue to include buying more dividend paying shares at a good value. I plan to continue buying more fixed income securities to better position myself for the eventual recession. I am in no hurry since I don’t see the recession as likely arriving before late 2020, so I will take my time and find good values.

I think interest rates are more likely to head lower rather than higher, so that will make preferred shares a good investment. I expect the FOMC will cut rates at least once this year, and likely 2 times before the end of 2020. I have mostly switched assets out of hotel REIT common shares (which I think are most vulnerable to slower economic times) and into preferred shares. Being a member of the HDO team continues to provide me with excellent resources to find good investments. I now have about a 3rd of my portfolio in HDO picks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, ECC, OXLC, MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.



I am long or have been long every security mentioned in the article with the exception of the ETFs SCHD and SPHD. I was long several stocks but closed the positions as mentioned in the article.