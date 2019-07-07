Healthcare Trust Of America: Attractive 4.5%-Yielding Dividend With Price Escalators In Its Leases

Healthcare Trust of America is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the U.S.

Investment Thesis

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) delivered a good Q1 2019 with positive same property net operating income growth. The company should be able to renew its leases with higher rental rates in 2019 thanks to favorable leasing spreads in its key markets. Its leases have rent escalators with an average annual rent increase of 2.4%. The company also has a strong balance sheet to support its acquisitions and development programs. The company pays a growing 4.5%-yielding dividend. HTA is a good choice for dividend income investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

HTA delivered a good Q1 2019 with positive SPNOI growth of 2.7% year over year. This was much better than Q1 2018’s 2.3%. Its occupancy rate of 90.6% was also comparable to Q1 2018’s 90.7%.

What we like about Healthcare Trust of America and its business

A portfolio of high-quality properties located in key MSAs

HTA has a portfolio of high-quality properties located in key metropolitan statistical areas. In fact, 93% of its gross leasable areas are located in the top 75 MSAs in the U.S. These markets are high growth markets with high population density.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

Its top tenants are high-quality tenants

HTA has a portfolio of high-quality tenants. These top 15 tenants consist about 30% of its total portfolio. Most of its top tenants are investment grade tenants. This means investors should not be concerned about its tenant’s ability to pay the rental fees.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

Favorable release spreads

HTA’s portfolio of high-quality properties are well-located and this allows it to enjoy favorable leasing spreads. As can be seen from the chart below, HTA was able to renew its leases with 3.7% and 4.4% higher rental rates in Q3 and Q4 2018 respectively. This favorable re-leasing spread continues in Q1 2019 as the company renewed its leases with an increase in average rental rate of 5.9%.

Source: February 2019 Investor Presentation

This favorable leasing spread will be a strong growth driver for HTA in 2019 as the company has 11.3% of its leases expiring in 2019. We expect HTA to renew its leases with higher rental rates.

Source: February 2019 Investor Presentation

Price escalators in its leases

We like HTA’s rental revenue mix because it contains price escalators in its rental contracts. In Q1 2019, HTA's average annual escalators on all leases signed was 2.7%. This helped it to increase its average rent escalator in its total portfolio to about 2.4%.

HTA’s tenants should benefit from the outpatient trend

HTA should benefit from several trends in the healthcare industry. First, according to U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans ages 65 and older is projected to more than double from 46 million today to over 98 million by 2060. The 65 and older age group’s share of the total population will increase to nearly 24% from 15% today. This means that there will be more people that will demand different forms of healthcare services.

Another important trend in the healthcare industry is the trend towards more outpatient services. There is an ongoing migration of medical services from hospitals to smaller facilities in medical office buildings. As the chart below illustrates, distribution of outpatient revenues has increased from only 28% in 1994 to 48% in 2016. On the other hand, distribution of inpatient revenues has declined from 72% in 1994 to 52% in 2016. Since 94% of HTA’s healthcare properties are medical office buildings which are suitable locations for outpatient services. HTA’s tenants should be able to benefit from this new outpatient trend in the United States.

Source: Physician Realty June 2019 Investor Presentation

Investment grade balance sheet

HTA has an investment grade balance sheet with credit ratings of BBB (S&P) and Baa2 (Moody’s). It has a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 5.6x with $1.1 billion of liquidity. There are no significant debt maturities before 2021. We believe having an investment grade balance sheet is critical as HTA has consistently used its balance sheet to pursue opportunistic acquisitions in the past to grow its portfolio.

Source: Q1 2019 Supplemental

Risks and Challenges

Reduction of healthcare reimbursement from government programs and private insurance payors

Sources of revenue for HTA’s tenants typically include the U.S. federal Medicare program, state Medicaid programs, private insurance payors and health maintenance organizations. However, its tenants continue to face increased government and private payor pressure to control or reduce healthcare costs and significant reductions in healthcare reimbursement. These trends will continue to pressure its tenants’ profitability and may hinder their ability to renew their leases at higher rates.

Valuation

HTA expects to generate adjusted funds from operations of $1.62 ~ $1.67 per share. Using the midpoint of its guidance, its price to 2019 AFFO ratio is 16.8x. This is slightly higher than Physician Realty’s (DOC) 16.0x.

A growing 4.5%-yielding dividend

HTA pays a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.5%. HTA has increased its dividend every year in the past 5 years. As can be seen from the chart below, the company’s dividend yield of 4.5% is slightly towards the high end of its 5-year yield range of 3.5% ~ 4.9%.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We like HTA’s high-quality portfolio of healthcare properties with stable and positive outlooks. Its shares are currently attractive especially with a 4.5%-yielding dividend. We think the company is a good defensive stock choice for income investors with a long-term investment horizon.

