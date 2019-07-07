SoftOne Solutions - SaaS For O&G Pipeline Safety

Fellow SA contributor Christopher Hampton recently messaged me that OneSoft Solutions (OTCQB:OSSIF) (TSX.V:OSS) is my type of stock. He hit it on the nose. I am interested in small cap companies that have identified a new market opportunity, have a plan to capture the market, there is initial success and a barrier to entry for competitors. OneSoft fits all of the above criteria.

What makes this stock attractive as an investment is the 90% margin in recurring revenue in licensing fees, monitoring and data analyses on long term contracts from clients that are likely to be sticky.

Briefing

OneSoft is an SaaS disruptor for O & G pipeline monitoring. The company uses artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to prevent pipeline failure at a much quicker and lower cost than existing practices. The company is currently targeting the U.S. market where 62% of the world's O & G pipelines exists.

Source: Company website.

The main product is Content Integrity Management (CIM) software sold through the Microsoft (MSFT) reseller channel. CIM aims to disrupt how data has been analyzed. The O & G industry uses Pipeline Intervention Gadgets ("PIGS") to collect pipeline data on Excel spreadsheets. Engineering teams look for differences in the data in a multi step process that takes days to months to analyze. CIM reviews data in real time, eliminating human error and a much lower cost than that of a team of engineers.

Pipeline incidents are more frequent than you might think. According to the U.S. pipeline regulatory agency, Pipelines and Hazardous Material Safety Administration ("PHNSA") pipeline incidents are almost daily, typically costing millions of dollars worth of damage as well as human injury or fatality and environmental damage and are on the rise.

Source

And there's lots of pipelines in the U.S. - almost 3 million miles of hazardous liquid and natural gas pipelines.

Liquid Pipelines

Source for both maps

History

OneSoft originates from Serenic Corporation, which was listed on the TSX - V in 1995. The current CEO, Dwayne Kushniruk, along with a company President Tim Edward were involved in forming Serenic, which was a legacy on premise business. They sold portions of Serenic in 2014 at a premium to market price in order to focus on cloud associated IP. The profits were issued to the shareholders as a special dividend.

OneSoft acquired Bridge Solutions in 2015 and reorganized it as its one and only subsidiary, OneSoft Bridge Solutions. Kushniruk, Edward, Brandon Taylor, CTO and President of OneBridge USA and CFO Paul Johnson are all major shareholders of OneSoft. Insiders own about one third of the float per the investor presentation.

OneBridge was selected by Microsoft (MSFT) in 2016 as one of nine companies out of over 700 applicants to participate in the Microsoft Azure cloud platform. OneBridge was the only O & G related company selected. As a result of the partnership, OneBridge offers its services through Microsoft's cloud and gets the benefit of Microsoft's vast sales network while Microsoft attracts O & G companies to use their cloud platform.

Through the Microsoft relationship, Phillips 66 (PSX) collaborated with OneBridge by sharing their pipeline data which was collected using manual analyses. Comparison to OneSource analyses served to validate the technology as well as to fine tune and refine it while Pilot Programs were being conducted.

Commercialization of CIM began in January 2017. Phillips 66 signed on as a customer in September 2017. In March of 2018, OneSource entered into a collaboration with WorleyParsons [ASX: WOR] to use Pilot Programs, similarly as had been conducted with Microsoft, to attract clients to CIM's next generation, Polaris, which OneSoft is developing with Phillips 66 for commercialization in Canada first, with future expansion plans for Mexico and Australia.

Company In Transition

OneSoft is partially transformed from being a development stage company to a growth company. The company has been gaining customers and adding subscriptions for pipelines that are piggable but the vast majority of U.S. pipelines are not. They are inspected by Direct Assessment.

Management is encouraged by the market acceptance of its product and is projecting an acceleration of their R&D to develop CIM into a platform of SaaS services including pipeline failure analytics for the over two million miles of non-piggable pipeline in the U.S.

Source: Company website

In April, the company issued 11,500 shares, raising $9.2 million to fund their accelerated R&D. While they are attempting to further develop their addressable market, there's still 600,000 miles of U.S. pipelines that is piggable for OneSoft to pursue as well as pipelines in other countries.

Financials

This year the company changed its fiscal year to match the calendar year where in prior years their fiscal year ended at the end of February. Revenue increased by a little over 100% year over year for the recently completed 2019 Q1. Gross margins were 86% compared to 88% for the earlier period.

Source

OneSoft gained two customers in its first two years of commercialization. It appears that the technology is gaining traction. This year, OneSoft added four new multi year commercial clients. It's client list includes four Fortune 500 companies, one super major* and one independent. (*A super major is one of the seven largest O&G companies in the world).

Per the 2019 Q1 MD&A, the company had 13,000 miles of pipeline under subscription at the end of 2018. With the addition of new customers, it now has 51,000 miles of pipeline under subscription. Originally, the company was charging $5 per pipeline mile per month. Management has indicated that as CIM evolves and offers additional features, the cost will increase. In Q4 MD&A it was reported that costs had gone up from .60 cents per year to .80 cents per year for each pipeline mile.

The new customers added this year will not provide recurring revenue until fiscal 2020. 51,000 miles at .80 cents per year is over $4 million a year in revenue and about $3.5 million in gross profit at the last reported rate.

OneSoft has been ramping up its sales effort as evidenced by reported SG&A costs that have about doubled from $2M in 2017 to what looks like will be $4M for this year. The company spent nothing on R&D for the first quarter this year but with their announced intent to further develop their product, we can expect that R&D expenses should probably be at least $1M over the next 12 months.

Recurring revenue from the 13,000 miles from the original two customers will come in at just over $1 million. The company will need to add new customers in order to continue experiencing revenue growth. New customers pay up front for future services on entering into a contract.

With a reported $12.7 million in cash as of the end of May, recurring revenue of about $1 million and debt of only $585,068 as of March 31 it adds up that the company is funded to run its operation for the next year.

The company has been funding its operations by issuing shares. It's interesting to note that there are twice as many shares outstanding now than in 2017 but the company has held loses steady at about a penny a share per quarter. It won't take much for OneSoft to turn into a profitable growth stock. If they can capture between 25-30% of the piggable U.S. O&G pipelines that would bring in recurring revenue in the high teen million, fund operations at elevated SG&A and R&D levels if necessary and still turn a profit.

Barrier to Entry

Competitors in pipeline inspection includes Q-Inline which is a division of Quanta Services (PWR), Onstream Pipeline Inspections which is now owned by Mistras Group (MG), private company Rosen Group, Tidewater (TW), General Electric (GE) and Nikon Corp. (OTCPK:NINOF). I looked at each company's website to see how their pipeline systems work. All of these companies are heavily involved in using technology to detect data but there's no mention of using technology to actually analyze the data as OneSoft is doing. For example, here is Onstream Pipeline's presentation on how their system works. Click here for how Rosen's system works.

I could not find a direct competitor and believe that OneSoft's technology has a barrier to entry. CIM now offers over 30 million features which have been incorporated into its algorithms. It would take at least three years of data collection, testing and demonstrating, not to mention deep pockets, to fully develop and bring a similar product to market should any of the competitors on anyone else wish to compete directly with OneSoft.

Risks

There is no guarantee that the company will be able to expand its analytics to address the non-piggable market where the majority of the U.S. O&G market opportunity is. The company is funded for approximately the next 12 months and will need to raise money if it does not obtain additional customers. It is too early to evaluate the data on how effective CIM has been on reducing pipeline failure as it has been in place for a short time and for a small amount of mileage. There is always the risk that another company will develop better technology or win market acceptance although there is no evidence that another company has developed or is attempting to develop a similar product. The company is dependent on Microsoft's cloud platform. There is no guarantee that Microsoft will continue to partner with OneSoft. This is a Canadian company trading on the OTC foreign exchange. As such it is subject to Canadian filing requirements and not SEC filing requirements.

Conclusion

The management team has a good record of rewarding shareholders and they have skin in the game. They have skillfully developed strong partnerships and increased revenue as the product is rolled out and the company evolves from development stage to growth.

CIM has been validated. First by Microsoft as a partner, Phillips 66 as a collaborator and then by the Fortune 500 and one super major becoming customers. With its new cash infusion and no debt the company is well funded to continue developing its product and expand its addressable market while it pursues servicing the 600,000 miles of piggable pipeline in the U.S.

Four new customers so far this year indicate that OneSoft is making good progress in penetrating its targeted market. I can see this company turning profitable in just a year or two. It needs new customers and it has a very strong sales channel and collaborations in place to get them.

It stands to reason that the company's current customers are likely to expand their subscription to CIM for their pipelines in foreign countries as it offers cost cutting, real time data analyses. It's also reasonable to expect that through its Microsoft sales network, the company will find interest from not only U.S. based but also foreign O&G companies. The WorleyParsons collaboration is over a year old and should start bringing in new customers.

The company has been increasing its fee as it develops new features that customers request. Everyone loves SaaS companies with recurring revenues in the 90% range. These companies command PE ratios above 50 and high valuations across the board because they are very profitable and because they are fast growers. OneSoft has a short history in its new incarnation but is certainly a fast grower and not far away from becoming a profitable fast growing company.

Thank you Chris for alerting me to this stock.

I write about small cap stocks and welcome discussion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OSSIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.